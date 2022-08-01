Evgenii Mitroshin

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) recently closed its $627 million acquisition of Titus Oil & Gas, and now expects its Q4 2022 production to end up around 96,000 to 100,000 BOEPD (44% oil).

Earthstone added substantially to its debt by paying $575 million in cash (subject to closing adjustments) for the acquisition and had $1.309 billion in net debt at the end of July 2022, proforma for the closing of the Titus acquisition.

The Titus acquisition cost does mean that Earthstone is no longer on track to essentially eliminate its net debt by the end of 2023. However, at current strip it is still projected to generate $775 million in positive cash flow in 2023 and would end 2023 with a fairly modest $225 million in net debt. I now estimate Earthstone's value at approximately $19 per share in a scenario where prices follow current strip until the end of 2023 and then averaged $70 WTI oil and $4.00 Henry Hub after that.

2H 2022 Outlook

Earthstone currently expects to average around 93,000 BOEPD in production during the second half of 2022. At guidance midpoint it would go from 88,000 BOEPD in Q3 2022 to 98,000 BOEPD in Q4 2022. The increase in production between Q3 and Q4 is largely due to the Titus acquisition, which provides a full quarter of production in Q4, but only a partial quarter in Q3.

Earthstone is projected to generate $1.096 billion in revenues before hedges during the second half of 2022 based on strip prices. Earthstone's 2H 2022 hedges have negative $110 million in estimated value.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Oil (Barrels) 7,286,400 $92.00 $670 NGLs (Barrels) 4,530,080 $38.00 $172 Natural Gas [MCF] 31,773,120 $8.00 $254 Hedge Value -$110 Total Revenue $986 Click to enlarge

Based on Earthstone's guidance, it may thus end up with around $399 million in positive cash flow in 2H 2022 at current strip.

Expenses $ Million Lease Operating $133 Production Taxes $85 Cash G&A $21 Cash Interest $35 Capital Expenditures $313 Total Expenses $587 Click to enlarge

Future Free Cash Flow Estimates

Earthstone included a slide discussing its free cash outlook for the next few years with a maintenance capex program. It believes that it can generate over $3 billion in free cash flow between 2022 and 2026 at late July strip prices with a maintenance capex scenario.

At late July strip prices and a maintenance capex scenario, Earthstone expects to generate approximately $780 million in free cash flow in 2023, followed by an average of approximately $540 million per year in free cash flow from 2024 to 2026.

Earthstone's FCF Estimates (Earthstone Energy)

Since late July, oil strip prices have declined a bit, while natural gas prices have strengthened. Based on the changes in strip prices, I estimate that Earthstone could generate approximately $775 million in free cash flow in 2023 and an average of approximately $505 million per year in free cash flow between 2024 and 2026.

Late July Strip Prices (Earthstone Energy)

This is based on a maintenance capex scenario along with current (as of the end of August) strip prices. End of August strip for WTI is several dollars lower compared to late July, while Henry Hub strip is up around 10% to 15%.

Notes On Debt And Valuation

Earthstone mentioned that it had around $1.31 billion in net debt at the end of July 2022, proforma for its Titus acquisition. It may be able to reduce this to around $1 billion by the end of 2022 based on projected free cash flow at current strip.

In a maintenance capex scenario with current strip, Earthstone could then end up with around $225 million in net debt at the end of 2023 and then around $1.29 billion in net cash by the end of 2026. This would be approximately $9 per share in net cash.

In a scenario where commodity prices follow current strip for 2022 and 2023 and then average $70 WTI oil and $4.00 NYMEX gas after 2023, I now estimate Earthstone's value at approximately $19 per share. The $70 WTI oil and $4.00 NYMEX gas figures are my long-term commodity pricing assumptions.

Conclusion

Earthstone has increased its production greatly through various acquisitions, and may end up with close to 100,000 BOEPD in average production in Q4 2022. This would be over five times its production level in Q4 2019.

Earthstone has also taken on more debt to finance these acquisitions, but still should be able to end 2022 with around $1 billion in debt. At current strip, it could maintain production levels and end 2023 with around only $225 million in net debt.

At a bit over $15 per share, Earthstone appears to offer decent upside in a long-term $70 WTI oil and $4.00 NYMEX gas pricing environment.