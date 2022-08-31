syahrir maulana

Back in December of last year, I proposed an alpha overlay trade that used the Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:TNA) to express a relative preference for small-cap over mega-cap stocks heading into 2022. The rationale behind the trade was simple:

In the face of risks associated with inflation, rising interest rates, and the Omicron variant, I believed that the market had become overly and unjustifiably conservative towards smaller, cyclical stocks that were perceived to be less safe in a shaky macroeconomic environment. The outperformance of mega-cap over small-cap stocks, which narrowed significantly early in 2021 following my late 2020 bullish call on TNA, had begun to widen once again. The move presented an opportunity to capitalize on the eventual mean reversion in the relative valuation between these two groups of stocks.

Nearly nine months later, the proposed trade has proven successful, although only minimally so during a year of weakness across the risk asset spectrum. The chart and table below show the performance of the small-cap biased portfolio (blue line) against the S&P 500 (red line) since December 2021.

Portfolio Visualizer

Some of the highlights above include:

Nearly 140 basis points (or 1.4 percentage points) of outperformance over the benchmark during the period.

Lower annualized volatility: 18% vs. the S&P 500's 22%.

Less painful maximum drawdown (using month-end price points) of 18% vs. the S&P 500's 20%.

Today, however, I am turning neutral on the small-cap idea and retiring the strategy for now. Regarding point number 2 above, I still believe that, given the right circumstances, the valuation of small-cap stocks should catch up (at least partially, enough to generate some alpha for those who bet on it) with those of mega-cap names.

The chart below shows the outperformance of the latter (QQQ) over the former (IWM) in the past decade. Notice how the Nasdaq 100 remained overvalued relative to the Russell 2000 during the tail end of the last bull period in US stocks and through the early part of the COVID-19 crisis. Small cap tends to outperform at the beginning of an expansionary cycle, something that we only saw briefly in late 2020 and the earlier part of last year.

DM Martins Research

The problem is that the macroeconomic setup today is too uncertain, not to say risky, for a small-cap bet. Consider the composition of the Russell 2000. Highly procyclical sectors like financials, industrials, and energy represent nearly 40% of the portfolio allocation vs. the Nasdaq's meager 3% exposure to these industries.

I fear that the indicators point at turbulence for the economy ahead, not a period of growth that would be favorable to the Russell 2000. For starters, the US treasury yield curve is inverted across the 1- to 10-year maturities, which had not been the case this time last year or the year before. Not only does this setup spell trouble for the financial sector, which makes money off of the positive spread between short- and long-term loans, but it has also been a reliable predictor of recessions in the past decades (see chart below).

Guru Focus

Other cyclical trends also look concerning. As highlighted by EPB Macro Research's Eric Basmajian recently, housing and durable goods spending have traditionally been good predictors of economic activity. Lately, both have shown signs of weakness and could point to sharp economic deceleration ahead. At the same time, the Federal Reserve (seemingly always behind the curve in the past several months) continues to send hawkish signals to the market, pushing interest rate expectations higher.

All of the above, I believe, could bode ill for the stocks within the Russell 2000 index — and, as a consequence, for TNA.

In conclusion

One of the key tenets of my investment philosophy is the belief that it is hard to predict the direction of the economy, and much harder still to anticipate stock price movements. Therefore, I could certainly be wrong about my skepticism toward small-cap stocks at this moment.

But at the very least, I can confidently say that the alpha overlay idea that I once proposed is much less of a slam dunk than I believed to be the case in October 2020 and again about nine months ago. For this reason, I think that TNA is a leveraged ETF to avoid today.