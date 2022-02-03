Vladimir Zapletin

Initiating Coverage

POSCO Holdings Inc (NYSE:PKX) is a Korean steelmaker that could be of interest to investors who are looking for regional diversification and dividend yield. We believe POSCO has strong fundamentals and its financial results have largely been consistent. However, we believe that there are numerous headwinds facing the company, such as labor issues and the weakening of Korean won. These issues will likely pressure the company's margins and profitability, which would materially impact the company's prospects as global trade slows down.

Company Overview

POSCO Holdings is an integrated steel company based in Pohang, South Korea. The company engages in the production of steel products, exporting steel products globally as well as operating steel mills in Korea and other nations. Management reports that the company produces 41 million tons of steel each year and is the 3rd most valuable mining brand. POSCO is divided into three divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. POSCO has underperformed the S&P 500 index year-to-date, declining -21.02% since the start of the year compared to S&P 500's decline of -16.16%.

PKX Year to Date Price Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

Solid Financial Performance

As a steelmaker, the company has done a good job delivering reasonable average top line growth in an industry with minimal growth (current estimates put 10-year CAGR of the steel market at ~3.9%). Though the revenue has been volatile, on average, the company's revenue has trended upwards, and remains in a positive direction.

PKX Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

On the flip side, the company has been able to increase margins and therefore the net income in the last five years. According to management, the increase in profitability in the previous fiscal year is the result of price hikes, showing that the company has strong pricing power and demonstrates the company's ability to improve profits by raising prices. We believe that management can continue to rely on the pricing lever to maintain and/or increase the bottom line.

PKX Net Income (TTM) data by YCharts 2021 Investor Presentation

Stable Yield

POSCO has a stable dividend policy, with yields ranging from 2.4% to 4.2% in the last 5 years. The yield exceeds S&P 500's dividend yield of 1.69%. From 2017 to 2020, the payout ratio has been comfortable, ranging from 22.9% to 47.3%. We believe that POSCO operates in a stable, consolidated industry and therefore, we find it reasonable to assume that the company can continue to pay dividends in the aforementioned range. The payout ratio is comfortable, and any improvements in revenue/profit will allow management to improve its dividend policy. In addition, the company has begun share buyback programs, after a long hiatus since the 2008 financial crisis. We believe that the buyback program will support shareholder value and lead to higher dividend per share.

POSCO Website

Headwinds

POSCO has a couple of headwinds that make us hesitant to recommend investors to buy the stock. First, in Korea, there are increasingly greater labor disputes, with frequent strikes. As recently as July, there was a major strike in which a group of 100 shipyard workers shut down an entire port, causing hundreds of millions of dollars worth of damages. In June, POSCO's business was impacted by a trucker strike, which forced the company to shut down a steel plant in POSCO. The increasing labor rights issues, which are exacerbated by inflation, pose threat to POSCO's supply chain and business operations. In addition, as seen above, the cost of raw material continues to go up, and this is likely worsened as a result of unfavorable currency rates. In the past year alone, the USD to KRW exchange rate has skyrocketed from 1150 KRW:1 USD to 1331 KRW:1 USD. If currency rates are to hover at this rate, this would pressure the company's margins as raw materials and imports would rise accordingly. We would like to see the FY 2022 results to determine the impact of the currency, and whether the company's exports are enough to offset the increased costs from imports.

South Korean Won to US Dollar Exchange Rate data by YCharts

Conclusion

We believe POSCO may present a good investment for investors due to its yield and stable financials in a fairly predictable industry. However, there are some major headwinds that we believe must be resolved prior to making investments into the company. Therefore, we recommend a "HOLD" on this stock, and we will update our analysis once the FY 2022 results are released. We believe that the company's financial performance at the end of the year will provide answers to our questions.