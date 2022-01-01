SlavkoSereda/iStock via Getty Images

By Maximilian Korell

Euro weakness versus the U.S. dollar has generated excitement in the markets, but how much worse could things get?

Despite the euro’s 10% depreciation versus the U.S. dollar so far this year (as of mid-August), the break of parity between the two currencies is what has caught investors’ attention. How did we get here? Market dynamics have changed dramatically from last year: A roaring reopening and “transitory” inflation were exchanged for a widening U.S.-EU yield gap, front-loaded rate-hike cycles, stagflation risks, prospects of an imminent energy crisis and a major war in Europe.

From an investment perspective, at least in the short term, such a change appears to be only good for one currency: the U.S. dollar. As uncertainty rises and investors seek liquidity, the dollar tends to perform well. Hence, in hindsight, it’s no surprise that euro-U.S dollar started to depreciate from 1.1450. However, breaking parity only became possible with the help of a fundamental change to the trade balance.

What used to support the single European currency during similar environments was its massive trade balance surplus. A weaker currency, in moderation, increases export competitiveness—a bedrock of the eurozone’s economic performance. However, potential cuts in cheap Russian gas supply represent a fundamental change in trade balance dynamics.

Today, Europe is ramping up imports of alternative energy sources—mainly liquified natural gas (LNG)—in order to avoid blackouts next winter. Outside of this risk, we believe investors should focus on the new energy import dynamics. While Russian gas was settled in euros, LNG trades in U.S. dollars. This has helped the eurozone trade balance turn negative, negating the advantage of a weakening currency for the exporting sector. Moreover, eurozone PPI was running at 35.8% year-over-year at the end of June, easily offsetting the effects of higher foreign income being converted into euros.

Importantly, we don’t expect the eurozone to face major difficulties with energy supply this winter. Rather, it will cost much more to keep electricity production stable. This, in turn, could make the recent shift in the eurozone’s trade balance persist for as long as LNG supplies do not significantly drop in price.

What does this mean for investors? As we approach winter and power prices in the eurozone increase, we believe the euro/USD relationship has likely not yet found a bottom. However, with gas storage levels approaching 100%, a stable supply of LNG and the ECB increasing the deposit rate, we do not anticipate significant depreciation for the euro from these levels.

