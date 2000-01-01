In our recent podcast, "The U.S. Dollar Defies Gravity," Portfolio Manager Anujeet Sareen and Senior Vice President - Investment Specialist Katie Klingensmith discussed the extraordinary strength of the U.S. dollar. But just how high has the value of the dollar become? Looking at the Federal Reserve's trade-weighted dollar index against other advanced economies shows the greenback hovering in rarified air around the 2000 - 2002 highs. While it has not quite attained the highs of the 1980s cycle, the dollar at today's levels is still very elevated. Furthermore, the dollar bull market has entered its twelfth year, the longest bull market for the currency in the last 50 years.
