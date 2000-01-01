Chart Of The Moment: In Rarified Air

Summary

Banknote in one U.S. dollar, abstract background.

Dmytro Synelnychenko/iStock via Getty Images

In our recent podcast, "The U.S. Dollar Defies Gravity," Portfolio Manager Anujeet Sareen and Senior Vice President - Investment Specialist Katie Klingensmith discussed the extraordinary strength of the U.S. dollar. But just how high has the value of the dollar become? Looking at the Federal Reserve's trade-weighted dollar index against other advanced economies shows the greenback hovering in rarified air around the 2000 - 2002 highs. While it has not quite attained the highs of the 1980s cycle, the dollar at today's levels is still very elevated. Furthermore, the dollar bull market has entered its twelfth year, the longest bull market for the currency in the last 50 years.

real advanced foreign economies trade-weighted dollar index

Haver Analytics, Federal Reserve Bank

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

