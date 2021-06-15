Sean Gallup/Getty Images News

In this analysis of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP), we examined the company as it released its quarterly earnings in July, which showed a slowdown in revenue growth to just 15% compared to its 5-year average of 64%. Moreover, excluding 2020, its 5-year average growth was 59% compared to a 9-year average of 81%. We looked into the company’s user, gross merchandise value (GMV), and take rate growth.

Slowing Users Growth From Average Of 50%

Shopify 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Average Users ('mln') 0.38 0.61 0.82 1.00 1.75 2.06 Growth % 88.75% 61.32% 34.65% 21.95% 74.90% 17.95% 49.92% Revenue ($ mln) 389.30 673.30 1,073 1,578 2,930 4,612 Growth % 89.72% 72.95% 59.39% 47.06% 85.62% 57.43% 68.70% Click to enlarge

Source: Shopify, Khaveen Investments

In terms of user growth, the company’s user base had expanded significantly in the past 6 years from 0.38 mln to 2.06 mln in 2021 with an average of 49.9%. However, except in 2020 during the pandemic, its growth rate had been decreasing in the past 6 years. According to Etail Insights, there are 5.9 mln, online merchants globally selling on their own website or a shopping cart platform.

Based on this figure, Shopify has achieved a 34.9% market share with its 2021 users (2.06 mln).

Company Users ('mln') Revenue ($ mln) Market Share Reviews Shopify 2.06 5,003 34.97% 4.3 BigCommerce (BIGC) 0.06 182.9 1.02% 4.2 Wix (WIX) 0.425 1,311 7.20% 4.2 Squarespace (SQSP) 0.969 812.2 16.42% 4.4 Contentful 0.4 58.4 6.78% 4.3 Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Tooltester, Datanyze, G2, Khaveen Investments

We then compared Shopify with its peers in terms of users, revenue, and market share and reviews (G2). As shown in the table, Shopify leads with the highest numbers of users, revenue, and market share. In contrast, Big Commerce has the smallest number of users with a 1.02% market share, whereas Contentful has the lowest revenue. However, in terms of reviews by G2 which includes criteria such as ease of use, quality of support and ease of setup, Shopify is tied at second place with Contentful and trails behind Squarespace with the highest reviews. Furthermore, Wix and BigCommerce have only slightly lower than Shopify. Thus, we believe that although Shopify had established its market leadership with the highest users and market share, its reviews are similar to its competitors which indicates the high competitiveness of its competitors, and we believe Shopify’s ability to further grow its user base could be challenged by strong competition.

Sales Volume Per User Growth Not Enough To Offset User Slowdown

Shopify 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Average GMV per user ($) 40,795 43,186 50,122 61,100 68,382 85,022 Growth % 6.93% 5.86% 16.06% 21.90% 11.92% 24.33% 14.50% GMV ($ bln) 15.40 26.30 41.10 61.10 119.60 175.40 Growth % 101.83% 70.78% 56.27% 48.66% 95.74% 46.66% 69.99% Revenue ($ mln) 389.30 673.30 1,073 1,578 2,930 4,612 Growth % 89.72% 72.95% 59.39% 47.06% 85.62% 57.43% 68.70% Click to enlarge

Source: Shopify, Khaveen Investments

Moreover, in terms of the company’s GMV per user growth, its growth had accelerated in the past 5 years except in 2020 which coincides with the surge in new users on the platform. In 2021, as user growth continued to slow, its GMV per user growth (24.3%) was higher than its user growth (17.95%) for the year, showing that the user growth is decelerating faster than the GMV per user growth increase. The company partnered with Google (GOOG) and Facebook (META) in 2021 for Shop Pay, which enables merchants selling on Facebook and Google to use its payment checkout service and integration with its Shop mobile app for order tracking. Recently, the company also expanded its partnership with Google this year with the launch of YouTube Shopping and partnered with Twitter (TWTR) for Twitter Shopping. Through the partnership, Shopify’s merchant can automatically sync their product catalog. Therefore, we believe this could benefit Shopify by increasing its merchants' GMV per user as the partnership increases the merchant's reach to more customers.

Overall, despite the growth in GMV per user, its slowdown in user growth had been faster than the rise of its GMV per user growth. Thus, we believe that its GMV per user growth is unable to support the company’s total growth.

Flattish Take Rate Growth

Shopify 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Average GMV ($ bln) 15.40 26.30 41.10 61.10 119.60 175.40 Growth % 101.83% 70.78% 56.27% 48.66% 95.74% 46.66% 69.99% Take Rate 2.5% 2.6% 2.6% 2.6% 2.4% 2.6% Growth % -6.00% 1.27% 2.00% -1.08% -5.17% 7.35% -0.27% Revenue ($ mln) 389.30 673.30 1,073 1,578 2,930 4,612 Growth % 89.72% 72.95% 59.39% 47.06% 85.62% 57.43% 68.70% Click to enlarge

Source: Shopify, Khaveen Investments

Lastly, we examined the company’s take rate of its GMV, which had remained flat in the past 6 years with an average growth rate of -0.27% which had a negative impact on its revenue growth. Furthermore, we compared the company’s payment processing fee with its competitors to determine its competitiveness in the table below.

Company Fee ($) Shopify 2.4% to 2.9% +$ 0.30 BigCommerce 2.59% Wix 2.90% Squarespace 3% Contentful - Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

As shown above, Shopify’s transaction fee has a range of between 2.4% to 2.9% per transaction for the variable fee depending on the plan offered. Its top end of the fee range is tied with Wix as the second highest at 2.9%, behind Squarespace which has the highest fee at 3%. Tough, Shopify also charges a fixed fee of 30 cents per transaction on top of the variable fee. We believe this indicates the highly competitive pressures on the fees which are fairly similar for all companies above, which is a negative for Shopify’s take rate which had been flat in the past 6 years.

Risk: Partnerships Not Exclusive

Through partnerships such as with Google Shopping and Twitter Shopping, we believe Shopify’s merchant reach could be increased. However, we believe Shopify's partnerships may not be exclusive to the company and its partners could decide to partner with Shopify's competitors in the future. For example, BigCommerce can be integrated with YouTube. If Shopify's partners decide to enter similar partnerships with its competitors, we believe this may jeopardize the benefits it brings to Shopify due to higher competition.

Verdict

Shopify ($ mln) 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F Users ('mln') 2.29 2.51 2.73 2.95 3.18 Growth % 10.80% 9.75% 8.88% 8.16% 7.54% GMV per user ($) 85,175 97,967 111,700 126,241 141,413 Growth % 0.18% 15.02% 14.02% 13.02% 12.02% GMV ($ bln) 194.7 245.8 305.1 372.9 449.3 Growth % 11.00% 26.23% 24.14% 22.24% 20.47% Take Rate 2.6% 2.7% 2.7% 2.7% 2.7% Growth % 0.71% 0.71% 0.71% 0.71% 0.71% Revenue ($ mln) 5,155 6,553 8,193 10,086 12,236 Growth % 11.78% 27.12% 25.02% 23.10% 21.32% Click to enlarge

Source: Khaveen Investments

To conclude, we determined that Shopify’s growth slowdown was due to the company’s slowing user growth, which we believe could be challenging with strong competition. Despite the accelerating GMV per user growth, its total growth still slowed down as its user growth slowed faster than its GMV per user growth. In terms of its take rate which had been flattish, we believe its ability to raise its take rate could also be difficult as its competitors have similar fees. As seen in the table above, we projected its revenue growth based on user increase, GMV per user and take rate growth based on its 6-year average (excluding 2020 due to the surge during the pandemic) but tapered down by 1% for GMV per as a conservative estimate. In 2022, we forecasted its GMV to grow by only 11% based on its Q2 YoY growth. The analyst consensus price target of $41.08 represents an upside of only 3.8%.