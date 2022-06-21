JARAMA/iStock via Getty Images

By Gargi Pal Chaudhuri

Key Takeaways

Home prices will slow from the double-digit gains of recent years, but a housing “crisis” is highly unlikely.

U.S. banks are much better positioned today for a housing slowdown vs. the period prior to the Global Financial Crisis.

U.S. demographics support strong household formation and the inventory of homes for sale is at a record low.

Housing’s influence should keep upward pressure on inflation data, supporting our preference for shorter-dated inflation-linked bonds.

Housing: Where Are We Now?

Mortgage rates jumped this year — with the average 30-year fixed rate rising to over 6% vs. under 3% a year ago1 — while consumer confidence fell to its lowest level in over a decade2, putting the U.S. housing market in the crosshairs. Is America facing another housing bust?

Indeed, many measures of real estate activity have softened after a remarkable run, including pending and new home sales (both down 8% from prepandemic levels). Existing home sales have fallen for six consecutive months and are down 20% on a year-over-year basis.3

In addition, mortgage refinancing activity is down 82% vs. a year ago and applications to buy a home are 19% lower.4

Yet home prices remain high, with the latest data showing median home prices climbed approximately 11% vs. a year ago to a record $404,000.5

Home prices keep rising as sales fall: something’s gotta give

Chart description: Line chart showing that even while home prices keep rising, other measures of housing activity — like home sales — have fallen sharply from their pandemic-era peaks. This will likely lead to a slowdown in home prices, but not necessarily another crash. (Source: National Association of Realtors as of June 30, 2022.)

Are We In Another Housing Bubble That May Burst?

Given the growing disconnect between prices and other measures of housing activity, some worry we’re heading for a repeat of the Global Financial Crisis (GFC), which followed the bursting of the housing bubble circa 2003-2007.

We believe a slowdown in both appreciating home prices and sales volumes is likely to continue given the rise in mortgage rates and decline in home builder sentiment, which has fallen for eight straight months to its lowest level since May 2020.6

However, there are major differences between the housing market today vs. 2008. Some highlights:

68% of new mortgages went to borrowers with credit scores over 760 in the first quarter of 2022 vs. only around 25% pre-GFC. 7

Just 2% of newly originated mortgages were subprime in the first quarter vs. an average of 12% between 2003-2007. 8

The share of mortgage payments over 90 days past due is at 0.5%, a historic low. 9

Adjustable-rate mortgages are less than 10% of total mortgages now vs. 50% in the 2005-2007 period. 10

Subprime mortgage originations (FICO scores < 620) are now running at about $20 billion per quarter vs. close to $100 billion per quarter before the GFC. 11

Household debt service payments as a share of disposable personal income was just 9.5% in Q1 2022 vs. over 13% before the GFC.12

Critically, the U.S. banking system is also far-less vulnerable to a downturn in residential real estate compared to the prior era.

U.S. banks are much better capitalized today vs. 2008, thanks in part to legislation that emerged in the wake of the Global Financial Crisis. The common equity tier 1 capital ratio for American banks — a key measure of the financial sector’s ability to withstand large losses — is now 12.6%, up from less-than 7% before the crisis, according to the 2022 Federal Reserve Stress Test Results.13

In addition, banks’ direct exposure to residential real estate has shrunk steadily to 21% now vs. the low 30% range pre-crisis. (Mortgage-backed securities held on banks’ balance sheets are often nonconforming loans, meaning they don’t qualify for inclusion in MBS backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac because of size, credit quality or terms.)

Commercial bank direct residential mortgage exposure(as % of total assets)

Chart description: Line chart showing how U.S. bank holdings of mortgage-backed securities have fallen sharply since the financial crisis, meaning they are less vulnerable to a housing slowdown. Source: Federal Reserve as of June 30, 2022. (Source: Federal Reserve as of June 30, 2022.)

Housing Will Keep Inflation Elevated: How Can Investors Navigate It?

Our view is home prices will slow from the double-digit gains we have seen but will certainly not crater like we saw in 2008. We believe a slowdown would make home buying more affordable to the growing demographic that has historically been a key driver of housing formation; the approximately four million people becoming 30 years old from 2021-2026, which is 18% higher than the 1998-2005 period.14 That age group has historically been critical to new housing construction and coincides with record-low levels of existing home inventory for sale. (At current levels it would take 2.6 months to sell all homes on the market.)15

While we believe the risk of a housing-induced crisis is very low, our iShares Midyear 2022 Investor Guide outlook predicts a rising likelihood of recession amid sustained inflationary pressures. Housing and especially rental inflation will continue to be a driver of elevated inflation readings as total shelter inflation comprises 42% of core CPI inflation. Affordability at all-time lows means rental markets will remain lofty for some time. We believe fixed-income investors can hedge for this with shorter-dated inflation-linked bonds.

Equity investors, meanwhile, could consider staying invested but play for lower volatility through minimum volatility strategies. And as a potential hedge against inflation and further weakness in housing, investors can also consider broad U.S. real estate ETFs, which aim to offer diversified exposure to the sector beyond just the residential market.

© 2022 BlackRock, Inc. All rights reserved.

1 Source: Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Survey, Aug. 11, 2022.

2 Source: The Conference Board Consumer Confidence Survey, July 26, 2022.

3 Source: Bloomberg, June 30, 2022.

4 Source:: Mortgage Bankers Association of America as of July 29, 2022.

5 Source: National Association of Realtors as of June 30, 2022.

6 Source: National Association of Homebuilders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index as of August 15, 2022.

7 Source: New York Fed, 2022 Q1 Household Debt and Credit, released May 2022.

8 Source: New York Fed, 2022 Q1 Household Debt and Credit, released May 2022.

9 Source: New York Fed, 2022 Q1 Household Debt and Credit, released May 2022.

10 Source: New York Fed and Mortgage Bankers Association, as of July 22, 2022.

11 Source: New York Fed, 2022 Q1 Household Debt and Credit, released May 2022.

12 Source: St. Louis Fed, as of June 24, 2022. Household Debt Service Payments as a Percent of Disposable Personal Income (TDSP) | FRED | St. Louis Fed (stlouisfed.org).

13 Common equity capital is currently evaluated using a CET1 capital ratio, which was introduced into the regulatory capital framework in 2014, consistent with international Basel III reforms. The CET1 capital ratio is defined as CET1 capital, which consists primarily of common stock and retained earnings, as a percent of risk-weighted assets. Advanced approaches institutions are required to report risk-weighted assets using an internal model-based approach and a standardized approach. An advanced approaches institution is subject to the lower of the ratios. CBOs that have opted into the community bank leverage ratio (CBLR) framework are not required to report a CET1 capital ratio and risk-weighted assets. From 2006 through 2013, tier 1 common capital was used to measure common equity capital for all firms. In 2014, both tier 1 common capital (for non-advanced approaches firms) and CET1 capital (for advanced approaches firms) were used. From 2015 to present, CET1 capital has been used for all firms.

14 JP Morgan, “Is the housing market due for a correction?” September 2021.

15 National Association of Realtors, as of June 21, 2022.

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Funds' prospectuses or, if available, the summary prospectuses, which may be obtained by visiting the iShares Fund and BlackRock Fund prospectus pages. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

Fixed income risks include interest-rate and credit risk. Typically, when interest rates rise, there is a corresponding decline in bond values. Credit risk refers to the possibility that the bond issuer will not be able to make principal and interest payments.

TIPS can provide investors a hedge against inflation, as the inflation adjustment feature helps preserve the purchasing power of the investment. Because of this inflation adjustment feature, inflation protected bonds typically have lower yields than conventional fixed rate bonds and will likely decline in price during periods of deflation, which could result in losses. Government backing applies only to government issued securities, and does not apply to the funds.

The Fund's use of inflation hedging instruments is intended solely to mitigate inflation risk and is not intended to mitigate credit risk, interest rate risk, or other factors influencing the price of investment-grade corporate bonds, which may have a greater impact on the bonds' returns than inflation. There is no guarantee that the Fund's positions in inflation hedging instruments will reduce or completely eliminate inflation risk within the fund.

The iShares Minimum Volatility Funds may experience more than minimum volatility as there is no guarantee that the underlying index's strategy of seeking to lower volatility will be successful.

Buying and selling shares of ETFs may result in brokerage commissions.

This material represents an assessment of the market environment as of the date indicated; is subject to change; and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results. This information should not be relied upon by the reader as research or investment advice regarding the funds or any issuer or security in particular.

The strategies discussed are strictly for illustrative and educational purposes and are not a recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities or to adopt any investment strategy. There is no guarantee that any strategies discussed will be effective.

This material contains general information only and does not take into account an individual's financial circumstances. This information should not be relied upon as a primary basis for an investment decision. Rather, an assessment should be made as to whether the information is appropriate in individual circumstances and consideration should be given to talking to a financial professional before making an investment decision.

The Funds are distributed by BlackRock Investments, LLC (together with its affiliates, "BlackRock").

The iShares Funds are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold or promoted by Bloomberg, BlackRock Index Services, LLC, Cohen & Steers, European Public Real Estate Association (“EPRA®”), FTSE International Limited (“FTSE”), ICE Data Indices, LLC, NSE Indices Ltd, JPMorgan, JPX Group, London Stock Exchange Group (“LSEG”), MSCI Inc., Markit Indices Limited, Morningstar, Inc., Nasdaq, Inc., National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”), Nikkei, Inc., Russell or S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or STOXX Ltd. None of these companies make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in the Funds. With the exception of BlackRock Index Services, LLC, which is an affiliate, BlackRock Investments, LLC is not affiliated with the companies listed above.

Neither FTSE, LSEG, nor NAREIT makes any warranty regarding the FTSE Nareit Equity REITS Index, FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped Index or FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped Index. Neither FTSE, EPRA, LSEG, nor NAREIT makes any warranty regarding the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed ex-U.S. Index or FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs Index. “FTSE®” is a trademark of London Stock Exchange Group companies and is used by FTSE under license.

© 2022 BlackRock, Inc. All rights reserved. BLACKROCK, BLACKROCK SOLUTIONS, BUILD ON BLACKROCK, ALADDIN, iSHARES, iBONDS, FACTORSELECT, iTHINKING, iSHARES CONNECT, FUND FRENZY, LIFEPATH, SO WHAT DO I DO WITH MY MONEY, INVESTING FOR A NEW WORLD, BUILT FOR THESE TIMES, the iShares Core Graphic, CoRI and the CoRI logo are trademarks of BlackRock, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the United States and elsewhere. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

iCRMH0822U/S-2308400

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.