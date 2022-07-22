dongfang zhao/iStock via Getty Images

Gol Linhas Aereas (NYSE:GOL) is one of the main airlines in Brazil.

Last year I covered Gol, with a hold recommendation, given that the company was indebted, generating significant losses, and that its history did not show significant profitability. Since that article was published in December 2021, the stock fell more than 40%.

In this review of the company's position, I find that Gol is now generating operating profits, and revenues similar to those generated in 2019, with lower demand. This is a necessary step for the company to continue as a going concern.

However, I believe the growth assumptions embedded in the current stock price are still too optimistic. Even if the company managed to increase prices to match rising costs, particularly that of fuel, and reach an operating margin of 10%, it would need to grow passenger demand by 50% above 2019 levels to justify its current $800 million market cap.

Note: Unless otherwise stated, all information has been obtained from GOL's filings with the SEC.

A quick sidenote on the industry

Usually, I start with an analysis of the industry the company covered operates in. In this case, because I have already covered the Brazilian airline industry in a previous article about GOL and in a recent article about AZUL, I will avoid repetition.

The TLDR summary is that the airline industry is prone to significant rivalry, with very low bargaining power with any stakeholder (customers, suppliers, employees). Added to significant fixed costs from capital investments in planes, this leads to airlines generally being barely profitable or unprofitable.

In particular in Brazil, the industry has three major competitors, GOL, AZUL and Latam, with very similar market shares for domestic transportation, around 30%. The industry differs from that of the US because it has been growing fast, doubling in the past two decades. It still has significant room to grow, given Brazil's relative underdevelopment in this area compared to developed countries, and considering the much more explosive growth of the Asian airline industry.

Gol is improving but at a slower pace than Azul

Just like Azul, Gol is coming back from the grave, with revenues finally reaching 2019 comparable levels in reais. In particular, Gol revenues surpassed same quarter 2019 results in 2Q22, by 3%. Azul got to that milestone a few quarters earlier, by 4Q21.

The problem is that Gol's costs, particularly that of fuel, have gone up significantly compared to 2019. While in 1H19 Gol posted a healthy 13% operating margin for R$825 million reais in operating profits, it posted a R$115 million operating loss in 1H22 with higher revenues.

The most significant factor in the decrease of profitability is the increase of fuel prices. According to ANAC, a liter of jet fuel, never above R$2.4 for the past decade, was priced at R$5.6 in June 2022. For Gol this means the average cost of a kilometer flown per passenger, known as CASK, was R$0.38 against last quarter, R$0.24 three years ago. Other prices also affect Gol's profitability, because ex-fuel CASK also increased more than 50% in the same period. The average price paid by passengers per kilometer, known as yield, grew only 40%.

With better cost management, Azul was able to post operating profits in 1H22 for R$200 million. Azul's fuel prices also went up 50% or more compared to 2019, and its prices actually grew less than Gol's, by only 30%. The difference is that other costs were kept at bay, growing only 20%.

Significant financial risks

For FY20 and FY21, Gol's auditors included a going concern comment on the company's 20-F reports. This means the auditors considered there was a risk the company might not be able to continue operating. The reasons were Gol's losses combined with significant debts and commitments.

As of 2Q22 Gol posted R$12 billion in loans, mostly dollar denominated, paying an average of 7% fixed. That comes to about $2.3 billion principal and $161 million in yearly interest. The maturity schedule included is concentrated in 2024, 2025 and 2026, with every year having about R$4 billion in maturities.

In terms of leases, the company is currently paying expensing another R$4 billion yearly, divided between R$3 billion in operating costs and R$1.5 billion in financing costs.

The company also has about R$20 billion in airplane purchase commitments with Boeing (BA). These are of a different nature because they can be negotiated with lessors, which can provide the financing to purchase the planes.

Of course, Gol cannot currently generate the liquidity to repay its loans and lease commitments, without mentioning the purchase commitments. However, if the company continues being profitable, it might be able to roll-over its debts. The same situation is true for Azul.

This adds significant risk to the company. If anything goes south in terms of operations or profitability, it could face default.

In a positive note, the company received an equity injection from American Airlines (AAL), for about R$1 billion or ~$200 million, in exchange for traded preferred shares (the ones behind the company's ADS). The proceeds were used to repay debts. Interestingly, American Airlines paid a 230% premium over the stock price, receiving shares priced at R$43 when the then current stock price was below R$15.

What is being priced for Gol?

With a current market cap of $840 million, we can calculate what would be needed for Gol to generate about $85 ~R$425 million in earnings.

Because Gol has significant carryforward losses, that can be cancelled against 30% of income taxes, it can reduce its tax rate to 25%, instead of the Brazilian 35%. That means pretax income of R$566 million.

Then we have to add R$800 million in interest from loans and R$500 million of the lease interest considered in financial expenses. That adds to about R$1.9 billion in operating profits.

To determine how much revenues are needed, we need to determine an operating margin. The average of the decade before COVID was 4.2%, but considering the improvement in profitability after 2016, we could plug an 8 or 10%.

Those margins are a significant increase from the current operating losses for the quarter. Margins could improve from a decrease in fuel prices, not yet seen in the date published by ANAC, or they could come from an increase in prices. Considering costs fixed, and no changes in offered quantities, the company should raise prices by 12% to achieve a 10% operating margin.

But even if that was possible, without affecting demand, Gol would still be generating R$1.2 billion in operating profits. In order to reach our mark of R$2 billion, the company would need to increase demand, while keeping its margins constant, by 66%. According to ANAC, 2022 passenger demand is only 10-20% lower than that of 2019. The increase in demand cannot come from a new recovery in traffic.

Conclusions

Similar to Azul, from a buy and hold perspective, Gol cannot compare to companies yielding 10% in earnings today, with a history of profitability and dividend payments. Only to yield that, we have to assume a significant margin recovery and explosive growth in demand.

Not only that, but Gol is also significantly leveraged, meaning that any setback for the industry can send the company to bankruptcy.

That is, the long-term investor would be asking for a risky business the same yield it can ask for much safer businesses. On top of that, the company can only deliver the required yield considering optimistic assumptions, and in a matter of years from the present.

To me, the decision is clear that Gol is not an investment for buy and hold. Other readers might consider it for speculation purposes.