After the market closed on August 31st, the management team at discount retailer Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) announced financial results covering the second quarter of the company's 2022 fiscal year. Although management reported revenue and earnings that missed expectations, shares of the business rose nicely, climbing by roughly 5% in after-hours trading. This came about even though management revised down their expectations for both revenue and profitability for the current fiscal year. What really seemed to excite investors, instead, was a bullish outlook when it came to future store growth. In terms of whether or not this makes a good investment prospect, it must be said that shares of the enterprise are trading at levels that are a bit lofty compared to similar discount retailers. But at the same time, some of this premium is warranted when you consider just how fast the business is expanding. Short term, the company may still be hit from a revenue and profitability perspective. But in the long run, this continued store growth should drive real value for the company's investors. Because of this, I've decided to retain my ‘buy’ rating for the company.

Five Below Q2 Earnings - The good and the bad

Before we delve into the meat and potatoes of our analysis, we should first discuss the headline news that helped to determine the company's success for the quarter. According to management, revenue for the second quarter of the company’s 2022 fiscal year came in at $668.9 million. This represents a 3.4% increase over the $646.6 million generated the same quarter one year earlier. While any sort of year-over-year increase is nice to see, it is worth mentioning that sales missed analysts' expectations to the tune of $12.4 million. The real pain the company experienced, it seems, came from a 5.8% decline in comparable store sales. However, this was more than offset by the increase in store count the company has. As of the end of the latest quarter, Five Below had 1,252 locations in operation. This represents an increase of 11.7% compared to the 1,121 locations the company had the same quarter one year earlier. In the second quarter alone, the company opened 27 new stores and, according to management, the firm is on track to open 160 new stores throughout this current fiscal year.

Thanks to this positive showing from a revenue perspective, sales for the first half of the year came in at $1.31 billion. That compares favorably to the $1.24 billion generated in the first half of 2021. Comparable store sales in the first half of the year were down by 4.8%. Both in the second quarter and for the first half of the year as a whole, management said that a significant negative factor was accelerated inflation that ultimately reduced customer purchasing power. Given current economic conditions, this is not a surprise to me. Even so, management anticipates revenue this year of between $2.97 billion and $3.02 billion. Although this is down from the $3.04 billion to $3.12 billion range the company previously anticipated, it would still represent an increase, at the midpoint, of 5.2% compared to the $2.84 billion generated in 2021. The key driver here will be the increase in store count for the company. However, management also anticipates comparable store sales growth this year of between 3% and 5%. Given how things have gone the first half of this year, that does seem to be a stretch. But we will see how it pans out.

On the bottom line, management also missed when it came to expectations. Earnings per share came in at $0.74. That missed expectations to the tune of $0.04 per share. In absolute dollar terms, earnings totaled $41.3 million. That's down from the $64.8 million the company generated in profits in the second quarter of 2021. Despite the higher sales, higher costs also impacted the company in a negative way. As a result, profits for the first half of the year have now totaled $74.1 million. That compares to the $114.4 million reported for the first half of 2021. For the year as a whole, management now anticipates net income of between $238 million and $255 million. Prior guidance was for this to be between $271 million and $293 million. Naturally, we should also pay attention to other profitability metrics. In the second quarter, operating cash flow was just $4.1 million. That pales in comparison to the $82.1 million reported for the second quarter of 2021. If we adjust for changes in working capital, the picture would have been far better, with cash flow declining from $95.9 million to $77 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the business also took a hit, dropping from $113 million to $87.3 million. It should come as no surprise that the weak second quarter also caused these profitability metrics to be weaker for the first half of the year as a whole, as one of my charts here illustrates.

Normally, when you see a company mess on both revenue and profitability, and see that company revised down expectations for the year as a whole, you should anticipate a decline in the company's share price. In my opinion, there were only two reasons why the market responded in a positive light to the developments we saw. First, management said that they still plan to open 160 stores this year. They also announced that they plan to open 200 or more locations in 2023. That represents an acceleration of the company's growth strategy. The second win for the company related to the share buyback program that management announced back in June of this year. At that time, the company announced that it would be allowed to buy back up to $100 million worth of stock between June of this year and June of 2025. In the year-to-date period, the company purchased $40 million worth of shares. This is a huge capital contribution at a time when the company is growing as rapidly as it is. Add on top of this that the company has no debt and cash and cash equivalents on hand of $272.4 million, and the overall performance on this front is promising.

No guidance was given when it came to the other profitability metrics. But if we assume that they would decrease at the same rate that net earnings should for the year, then we should anticipate adjusted operating cash flow of $351.4 million and EBITDA of $433.7 million. Using last year's figures, these would have been $397.4 million and $490.5 million, respectively. Given these figures, we can see that the company is trading at a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 30.4. This is up from the 26.8 reading we get using last year's results. The price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple should increase from 18.8 to 21.3, while the EV to EBITDA multiple should rise from 14.7 to 16.6.

These numbers are not exactly value territory. Normally, I would say they indicate that the company is fairly valued. Compared to similar firms, Five Below is a bit on the pricey side. As you can see in the table below, our two competitors - Dollar Tree (DLTR) and Dollar General (DG) - had priced earnings multiples of 18.7 and 20.7, respectively. The price to operating cash flow multiples were 11.3 and 15.7, respectively, while the EV to EBITDA multiples were 13.1 and 16.3, respectively. In all three cases, on a forward basis, Five Below was the most expensive of the group. Having said that, it's also true that the company probably warrants some sort of premium. After all, from this time last year to this time this year, Dollar Tree has seen its store count rise by just 2.3%, while Dollar General has seen its increase by 5%. The growth rate for Five Below was 11.7% over that same window of time. Paying a premium for more attractive top line growth is not unrealistic.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Five Below 30.4 21.3 16.6 Dollar General 20.7 15.7 16.3 Dollar Tree 18.7 11.3 13.1 Click to enlarge

Takeaway

Based on all the data provided, I do recognize that things are not as great as they could be for Five Below. However, the company continues to demonstrate that it's a quality player and it continues to grow at a rapid pace. Although shares are definitely not cheap, I would say that they are appropriately priced for attractive upside given how fast the company is growing and considering that inflationary pressures are likely to be temporary in nature. For all of these reasons, I've decided to keep my ‘buy’ rating on the firm for now.