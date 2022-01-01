Sundry Photography

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) has an almost $80 billion market capitalization, but the company remains well below its highs that it set roughly 7 years ago during the craze over the potential of the company's Hepatitis C drug. However, the company has worked hard to improve its positioning in the meantime, and given its continued transition we see it now as a valuable investment.

Gilead Sciences 2Q 2022 Performance

Gilead Sciences had strong performance throughout the quarter.

Gilead Sciences

The company had a reasonably strong second quarter. Total product sales outside of COVID-19 focused drugs grew 7% YoY resulting in annualized sales of almost $23 billion. HIV sales grew 7% in-line with the company's overall sales growth, while the company's Biktarvy drug outperformed substantially better.

The company is continuing to grow new businesses with Oncology revenue >$500 million for the first time with 71% YoY growth. The company spent $10s of billions building these businesses so it's time to see them pay-off. The company increased guidance and despite some setbacks is continuing to execute on its pipeline driving future returns.

Gilead Sciences Financial Segments

Gilead Sciences has continued to have reasonable performance across its financial segments.

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences saw $4.2 billion in HIV product sales up 7% YoY in line with the company's overall revenue growth. Quarter-over-quarter performance was much stronger. The company saw total product sales of $6.1 billion, impacted by shrinking Veklury sales as the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down its impacts on shareholders.

The company continues to see a continued decline from what was once the golden aspect of its portfolio, Hepatitis C. However, the company continues to see strong performance from numerous other segments of its portfolio.

Gilead Sciences Catalysts

The company has numerous catalysts worth paying close attention to.

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences has a number of exciting catalysts coming up. Despite setbacks in some of the company's drugs, like Magrolimab, it now has an incredibly wide portfolio of oncology drugs and many are entering Phase 2/3 trials. The company's wide portfolio of drugs here will enable increased growth in the business.

These catalysts and the company's continued execution of its R&D portfolio are worth paying close attention to. They define the company's ability to drive future shareholder returns.

Gilead Sciences Financial Guidance

Gilead Sciences' financial guidance is for continued outperformance of the company's business.

Gilead Sciences

The company has raised its total product sales guidance at several % at the midpoint, supported by both strong Veklury sales and stronger sales outside of Veklury. The company expects R&D expenses to grow while gross margins remain relatively constant. Overall, the company is expecting operating income to grow slightly.

At the end, the company expects diluted EPS at a midpoint of $6.55 / share, giving the company a single-digit non-GAAP P/E showing its financial strength. As long as investors continue to not be a fan of the company, we expect its valuation here to remain cheap.

Gilead Sciences Shareholder Returns

The company has a history of shareholder returns that we expect it to continue going forward.

Gilead Sciences

The company has continued to achieve strong financial performance. It's maintained its dividend yield which is starting to approach 5%, making it one of the highest yielding biotech companies and showing the reliability of its core cash flow. Outside of that, the company has also achieved its $1.5 billion in FY22 debt repayment target.

The company expanded its debt substantially to grow its business and build new businesses. Among the most expensive of these was its Immunomedics acquisition for more than $20 billion. Repaying the $25 billion in long-term debt the company has would greatly expand its ability to provide future shareholder returns.

At the same time, Gilead Sciences has steadily reduced its outstanding shares, which we expect to enable additional shareholder returns. The company repurchased $72 million worth of shares and repurchased 33% of its shares over the past 7 years. We'd like to see the company ramp up buybacks as its debt decreases.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is execution. The company is building up new businesses after spending $10s of billions on capital spending, and it needs that execution to pan out. Whether or not that happens remains to be seen, however, it is a strong risk for the company's ability to continue to outperform going forward.

Conclusion

Gilead Sciences is continuing to transform its portfolio and build up an impressive portfolio of assets. The company has a dividend yield of almost 5%, and it's been paying off debt and buying back shares. The more shares the company buys back, the lower its dividend yield and the increased ability to drive shareholder returns.

The company has spent $10s of billions building up a portfolio of assets and some, like Magrolimab have experienced substantial setbacks. However, despite those setbacks we expect the company to be able to drive substantial shareholder returns, making it a valuable long-term investment. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.