margouillatphotos/iStock via Getty Images

Margins Stabilizing, Demand Still Strong

The inflationary environment in fiscal 2022 interrupted several years of margin improvement at nut distributor John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:JBSS). (The company's fiscal year ran from 6/25/21 to 6/30/22.) Still, margins improved sequentially in fiscal 4Q, resulting in better full year results than the YTD numbers I reviewed last quarter. Additionally, the price increases did not hurt demand and enabled the company to close out the year free cash flow positive. JBSS consumed cash to maintain inventory when cost of goods rose earlier in the year. Margins took a much smaller hit than expected from inflation and JBSS enjoyed positive operating leverage from the higher volumes sold. Gross margin for FY 2022 was still better than any recent year except the record performance in FY 2021.

Author Spreadsheet (Data Source: JBSS Earnings Releases)

The fourth quarter was stronger than the full year average and more than offset a slower 3Q when a peanut butter manufacturing line was down for an upgrade project.

JBSS Fiscal 4Q 2022 Earnings Release

The non-consumer channels grew the fastest in FY 2022 due to recovery of traffic at restaurants and convenience stores. Sales volume increased 23.5% in the commercial ingredients distribution channel and 7.7% in the contract packaging distribution channel. These channels now make up 21.5% of total company sales by dollars. The majority of sales are still in the consumer distribution channel. Sales volumes in this channel grew 3.9% for the year despite the discontinuation of the in-shell peanut line and the peanut butter manufacturing down time noted above.

The source of strength in the consumer distribution channel was again the private brand business which had volume growth of 8.9%. The company's own brands were a drag on the full year performance; however, they improved in the fourth quarter. Some of this, particularly the Fisher Recipe Nut brand, was due to the later timing of Easter this year.

JBSS 4Q 2022 Earnings Release

Operating Costs Under Control

Operating expenses increased in FY 2022 due to increases in freight, base compensation, advertising, consumer insight research and related consulting and sales broker commission expenses, partially offsetting a decrease in incentive compensation expense. The good news is that the rate of increase slowed in fiscal 4Q with an 8.1% increase in operating costs compared to 12.4% for the full year. The strong growth in sales and gross profit helped minimize the decline in operating margin for the year. Operating margin was 9.1% in FY 2022 compared to 9.9% in FY 2021. However, at 9.5%, 4Q was better than the full year average. The operating margin remains better than any recent year except 2021.

Author Spreadsheet (Data Source: JBSS Earnings Releases)

Cash Management

As we can see from the summary cash flow statement, the higher raw material and manufacturing costs flowed through to inventory build. The good news is that this use of cash was lower for the full year than for the first nine months, allowing the company's operating cash flow to finish positive for the year. JBSS added $31.8 million of short-term debt in its revolving credit facility in FY 2022. The revolver now has $40.4 million outstanding, an improvement of over $25 million from the end of fiscal 3Q. This is also comfortably below the limit of $117.5 million. Still, the company did not pay an interim special dividend in 2022. The $2.30 paid along with the $0.70 regular dividend at the start of the fiscal year in August 2021 was the only payout.

Author Spreadsheet (Data Source: JBSS Earnings Releases)

For the current FY 2023, JBSS just paid an ordinary annual dividend of $0.75 and a special dividend of $1.50 for a total of $2.25 per share. The trailing dividend yield of 2.8% is much below recent years, but with the inventory cash crunch behind it, JBSS should be able to pay additional special dividends this year for a total payout of around $5.25 per share, in-line with annual income.

With the short-term debt paydown in 4Q, debt is now back to average levels over recent history not counting the unusually low levels of 2019 and 2021.

Author Spreadsheet (Source: JBSS Earnings Releases)

Forecast And Valuation

Management acknowledged the strong end to 2022 but was still cautious on 2023 as price increases could start to finally slow volume growth.

We begin the new fiscal year with great momentum and optimism about our business. However, we will again face various challenges in light of uncertain economic and operating conditions. We are starting to see volume contraction in response to higher retail selling prices, which may impact our results in fiscal 2023. However, we will continue to focus on and execute our long-term strategic plan and are confident we can overcome these challenges and deliver another year of strong operating results.

Source: Jeffrey Sanfilippo, CEO, JBSS 4Q 2022 Earnings Release

Still, FY2023 could be the year that the company hits $1 billion in sales, halfway to its long-range plan to become a $2 billion business. This would represent sales growth of 4.6% which is about 1 percentage point below the overall market growth rate for the next 4-5 years in reports from Infiniti Research and Mordor Intelligence.

If the company can deliver similar gross margin and similar operating margin except for the one-time gain on an asset sale in 2022, JBSS can earn $5.40 in FY 2023.

Author Spreadsheet (JBSS Earnings Releases and author estimates)

While the net income growth is small, JBSS should be able to get back to its historical payout ratio of near 100% of net income now that they are through the inflationary inventory build period.

At a price of $80.75, JBSS has a forward P/E of just under 15. This is just a slight improvement from last quarter as the price popped nearly 14% on the day of the earnings release due to the strong results. However, it is still well below the Consumer Staples sector average of 21.2 as reported by Yardeni Research. The sector average also declined only slightly from last quarter as Consumer Staples are a defensive sector during an economic downturn.

With improved cash flow, I see the company paying an interim special dividend of $3.00 sometime this fiscal year which would take the total dividend to $5.25 for a yield of 6.5%

Conclusion

JBSS was a buy at $77.73 in my last article. While it traded down below $70 at times during the quarter on inflation and consumer demand worries, it responded strongly after the latest earnings release. The stock first reached the current price of $80.75 in 2019 when earnings and dividends were lower. The strong end to FY 2022 showed that JBSS is resilient to an inflationary environment. Continued good results or a special dividend announcement can still produce gains from these levels.

JBSS may not be the stock for investors who require a predictable dividend. The need to build inventory levels during a period of rising prices created a temporary cash draw, inhibiting a higher dividend payout in FY 2022. With product prices now better in line with costs, the company is set to resume interim special dividend payouts in FY 2023. Investors who don't require predictable income can get in ahead of these announcements, earning both the dividend and the likely share price increase on the announcement.