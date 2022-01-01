Dimitrios Kambouris

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) is an American multinational media team that has dropped almost 50% since its original spin-off from AT&T (NYSE: T). The company's spin-off here included a merger with Discovery. The company is one of the largest players in the streaming space and we expect this market dominance will lead to continued shareholder returns.

Warner Bros. Discovery Asset Overview

The company's merger with Discovery has opened up a unique and impressive portfolio of assets.

Warner Bros Discovery

The company has numerous brands and franchises with a number of iconic series and characters. This expands to the company's international assets where it has a unique portfolio of assets. These assets are household names such as Discovery, CNN, DC, HBO, etc. with numerous well known and unique franchises.

The company's incredibly unique portfolio of assets here are incredibly tough to duplicate. That helps to support their strength to generate continued shareholder returns.

Warner Bros. Discovery Streaming Layout

The company's integrated asset portfolio is expected to give it new room to grow going forward.

Warner Bros Discovery

The company is rolling out its integrated US portfolio in Summer 2023. From there the company plans to start adding dozens of new markets. LatAm and Europe will add almost 60 new markets going into early-2024. These markets will enable the company to rapidly grow its customer count and grow its overall portfolio.

One of the key takeaways here is that the company continues to have substantial growth opportunity with minimal additional content and capital cost which will enable margins to increase.

Warner Bros Discovery Financial Performance

It's no secret that Warner Bros Discovery first set of earnings from an independent quarter were tough.

Warner Bros Discovery

The company has focused on continued financial strength. The company is expecting to substantially increase its EBITDA by ~33% YoY while increasing its FCF conversion rate as restructuring timing changes to a midpoint of 45%. That means the company is guiding for roughly $5-5.5 billion in FCF, or a substantial YoY increase.

However, the company still remains devastatingly below its targets. That's a problem for a company with $53 billion in gross debt. The company will struggle as long as its FCF remains low and its ability to pay back debt stagnates. The company's FCF, for example, is currently impacted by more than $2 billion in annual interest payments alone.

The company has $49.1 billion in net debt and >$15 billion comes due in the next 3 years. Unless the company can pay all of this off as it comes due, interest expenditures could potentially expand substantially. While the company's cash flow has been disappointing, we expect it to improve and enable increased returns.

However, this still remains an uncertain of the company's ability to perform.

Warner Bros. Discovery Cost Improvements

The company has revamped a new series of cost improvement protocols as a result of the above.

Warner Bros Discovery

The company is now targeting annual synergies increasing beyond $3 billion from an initial $2.5 billion midpoint over the next 2 years. The company has staffed >1000 opportunities and sees the potential for increasing synergies increasing the company's ability to manage costs and deliver resulting improvements.

How this pans out remains to be seen, but management has at least shown a willingness to responsibly handle costs without chasing an all out streaming expense battle.

Warner Bros. Discovery Shareholder Returns

Warner Bros. Discovery's management had tough earnings, but clearly the management believes that they inherited the company in a worse state than it was already in.

The company has $53 billion in long-term debt with the weighted interest costing the company roughly $2.5 billion. The company's 2022 FCF is expected to be a mere $3 billion, and while that's expected to grow into 2023, it's clear that this transition will take the company multiple years and we expect it won't hit its targets until the mid-2020s.

The company's FCF in 2023 is expected to cross $5 billion. We expect the company to use its FCF to pay down debt; however, we expect that process to take several years for the company to achieve. The company is incredibly cheap assuming it can successfully transform. We expect its FCF yield on its current market capitalization to be >30% by the end of the decade.

That represents a substantial opportunity.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to the thesis is competition. Warner Bros. Discovery has clearly redefined that it won't chase a growth at all costs model; however, it's still competing in a tough industry with wealthy competitors (Disney, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Apple, etc.). That could pressure the company's margins and its ability to continue generating valuable shareholder rewards.

The second risk is that the company is now a spun-off company, a large one, that needs to find its feet, its assets and outperform. That's a tough thing to accomplish and it requires strong execution and continued cultural homogeneity. Employees who don't see the potential leaving and the loss of talent are all risks that could hurt the company's ability to compete.

Conclusion

Warner Bros. Discovery is a young company. The company has a market capitalization of almost $33 billion and net debt (post cash) of just under $50 billion. That means the company has enterprise value of $80 billion. That's expensive for a company with $3 billion in forecast 2022 cash flow; however, that number is expected to expand substantially.

The company's path to shareholder rewards is to pay down its debt substantially. The company's forecast is more than $5 billion in 2023 FCF and as the company captures synergies and grows we expect additional FCF past that. The more debt that's paid down, the more interest that's saved, and the higher potential returns.