Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) is an American multinational media team that has dropped almost 50% since its original spin-off from AT&T (NYSE: T). The company's spin-off here included a merger with Discovery. The company is one of the largest players in the streaming space and we expect this market dominance will lead to continued shareholder returns.
The company's merger with Discovery has opened up a unique and impressive portfolio of assets.
The company has numerous brands and franchises with a number of iconic series and characters. This expands to the company's international assets where it has a unique portfolio of assets. These assets are household names such as Discovery, CNN, DC, HBO, etc. with numerous well known and unique franchises.
The company's incredibly unique portfolio of assets here are incredibly tough to duplicate. That helps to support their strength to generate continued shareholder returns.
The company's integrated asset portfolio is expected to give it new room to grow going forward.
The company is rolling out its integrated US portfolio in Summer 2023. From there the company plans to start adding dozens of new markets. LatAm and Europe will add almost 60 new markets going into early-2024. These markets will enable the company to rapidly grow its customer count and grow its overall portfolio.
One of the key takeaways here is that the company continues to have substantial growth opportunity with minimal additional content and capital cost which will enable margins to increase.
It's no secret that Warner Bros Discovery first set of earnings from an independent quarter were tough.
The company has focused on continued financial strength. The company is expecting to substantially increase its EBITDA by ~33% YoY while increasing its FCF conversion rate as restructuring timing changes to a midpoint of 45%. That means the company is guiding for roughly $5-5.5 billion in FCF, or a substantial YoY increase.
However, the company still remains devastatingly below its targets. That's a problem for a company with $53 billion in gross debt. The company will struggle as long as its FCF remains low and its ability to pay back debt stagnates. The company's FCF, for example, is currently impacted by more than $2 billion in annual interest payments alone.
The company has $49.1 billion in net debt and >$15 billion comes due in the next 3 years. Unless the company can pay all of this off as it comes due, interest expenditures could potentially expand substantially. While the company's cash flow has been disappointing, we expect it to improve and enable increased returns.
However, this still remains an uncertain of the company's ability to perform.
The company has revamped a new series of cost improvement protocols as a result of the above.
The company is now targeting annual synergies increasing beyond $3 billion from an initial $2.5 billion midpoint over the next 2 years. The company has staffed >1000 opportunities and sees the potential for increasing synergies increasing the company's ability to manage costs and deliver resulting improvements.
How this pans out remains to be seen, but management has at least shown a willingness to responsibly handle costs without chasing an all out streaming expense battle.
Warner Bros. Discovery's management had tough earnings, but clearly the management believes that they inherited the company in a worse state than it was already in.
The company has $53 billion in long-term debt with the weighted interest costing the company roughly $2.5 billion. The company's 2022 FCF is expected to be a mere $3 billion, and while that's expected to grow into 2023, it's clear that this transition will take the company multiple years and we expect it won't hit its targets until the mid-2020s.
The company's FCF in 2023 is expected to cross $5 billion. We expect the company to use its FCF to pay down debt; however, we expect that process to take several years for the company to achieve. The company is incredibly cheap assuming it can successfully transform. We expect its FCF yield on its current market capitalization to be >30% by the end of the decade.
That represents a substantial opportunity.
The largest risk to the thesis is competition. Warner Bros. Discovery has clearly redefined that it won't chase a growth at all costs model; however, it's still competing in a tough industry with wealthy competitors (Disney, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Apple, etc.). That could pressure the company's margins and its ability to continue generating valuable shareholder rewards.
The second risk is that the company is now a spun-off company, a large one, that needs to find its feet, its assets and outperform. That's a tough thing to accomplish and it requires strong execution and continued cultural homogeneity. Employees who don't see the potential leaving and the loss of talent are all risks that could hurt the company's ability to compete.
Warner Bros. Discovery is a young company. The company has a market capitalization of almost $33 billion and net debt (post cash) of just under $50 billion. That means the company has enterprise value of $80 billion. That's expensive for a company with $3 billion in forecast 2022 cash flow; however, that number is expected to expand substantially.
The company's path to shareholder rewards is to pay down its debt substantially. The company's forecast is more than $5 billion in 2023 FCF and as the company captures synergies and grows we expect additional FCF past that. The more debt that's paid down, the more interest that's saved, and the higher potential returns.
The Retirement Forum provides actionable ideals, a high-yield safe retirement portfolio, and macroeconomic outlooks, all to help you maximize your capital and your income. We search the entire market to help you maximize returns.
Recommendations from a top 0.2% TipRanks author!
Retirement is complicated and you only get one chance to do it right. Don't miss out because you didn't know what was out there.
We provide:
This article was written by
The Value Portfolio focuses on deep analysis of a variety of companies with a primary focus on the energy sector. Occasional articles also focus on building a retirement portfolio or on other sectors (such as healthcare or technology).
Legal Disclaimer (please read before subscribing to any services):
Any related contributions to Seeking Alpha, or elsewhere on the web, are to be construed as personal opinion only and do NOT constitute investment advice. An investor should always conduct personal due diligence before initiating a position. Provided articles and comments should NEVER be construed as official business recommendations. In efforts to keep full transparency, related positions will be disclosed at the end of each article to the maximum extent practicable. The majority of trades are reported live on Twitter, but this cannot be guaranteed due to technical constraints.
My premium service is a research and opinion subscription. No personalized investment advice will ever be given. I am not registered as an investment adviser, nor do I have any plans to pursue this path. No statements should be construed as anything but opinion, and the liability of all investment decisions reside with the individual. Investors should always do their own due diligence and fact check all research prior to making any investment decisions. Any direct engagements with readers should always be viewed as hypothetical examples or simple exchanges of opinion as nothing is ever classified as “advice” in any sense of the word.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WBD, T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments (1)