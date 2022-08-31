Fokusiert

Four consecutive days of losses for the major market averages have the bears jumping up and down again like they were attending a rave with the Fed happily serving as the disc jockey. Granted, the S&P 500 has pulled back more than 8% from its August high, which coincided exactly with its 200-day moving average, but that was after a rally of nearly 19%. This is called a pullback, which the Fed was encouraging to halt the loosening of financial conditions. Regardless, bears who hibernated through much of the two-month rally have reemerged calling for recession and new bear-market lows on the basis of the rhetoric provided by Fed officials. The problem is that Fed officials have a batting average of zero when it comes to forecasting, so their rhetoric doesn't carry a lot of weight, especially when the goal is to simply keep a lid on risk asset prices.

Finviz

Yesterday, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester was spinning the turntable to close out the month of August with a forecast for short-term rates rising above 4% early next year. She thinks that rate will hold throughout 2023 with no cuts, as inflation falls within a range of 5-6%. This comes from a policymaker who saw no rate hikes on the horizon one year ago with the benchmark sitting near zero and was relatively unconcerned about price increases. Meanwhile, there is a deflationary wave approaching that no one seems to be accounting for in their forecasts, and it is about to crash our shores.

Bloomberg

One year ago, CoreLogic reported that homes had appreciated nationwide by 18.1% year-over-year through August of 2021, which was the largest annual gain in the 45-year history of the CoreLogic Home Price Index. The firm forecast prices would increase 2.2% over the coming 12 months, which can been seen in the chart below. That forecast was horribly inaccurate.

CoreLogic

In fact, the 18.1% annual increase would be the lowest annual increase in each of the next 10 months with the peak coming in March of this year at 21%. That increase has eased in each of the past three months to what was 18.3% in June. We will have July numbers next week. You can see in the chart below that the comparisons have been extremely easy over the past 10-11 months after the surge in prices that followed the pandemic in 2021. That is about to end, as comparisons become much more difficult.

Seeking Alpha

CoreLogic is now forecasting a return to 4%-plus annualized price appreciation over the coming 12-month period, but I think this will be as inaccurate as their forecast one year ago. This time we will see much less than 4% growth, if not an outright decline that is deflationary. Home sales have collapsed with the surge in mortgage rates. A shrinking pool of buyers are demanding lower prices, and they are likely to get them over the coming months.

CoreLogic

This will have a major impact on the rate of inflation moving forward, as housing costs carry a large weighting in the overall calculation of both the Consumer Price Index and personal consumption expenditures price index. While the purchase price of a home is not the number used to calculate the rate of inflation, the price paid does weigh with a lag on the rent that an owner would have to pay (owners' equivalent rent) if they were renting their own houses. That figure, including actual rents, is how housing inflation is calculated.

Bloomberg

As the double-digit gains in home prices rapidly fall to single digits, followed by what I expect to be no gains at all, we should see the record increases in what owners think they can rent their houses for evaporate. Actual rents should follow. This is the basis for why I see the overall rate of inflation falling much faster than the consensus now expects. It is also why I see the Fed funds rate peaking much lower than what Fed officials are forecasting today. Investors should start to see this deflationary wave materialize between now and year end.