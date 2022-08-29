HT-Pix/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) is down almost 20% YTD and more than 40% from the stock's intra-year high of $25/share in April. Needless to say, Barrick Gold has clearly underperformed the market. And there is a good reason why: gold is a non-productive asset that bears no interest. Accordingly, when interest rates rise, investments in gold become less attractive. Accordingly, as long as central banks are taking a hawkish stance on monetary policy, I argue an investment in gold assets, and consequently an investment in Barrick Gold, is not a smart asset allocation strategy.

Seeking Alpha

Personally, I value Barrick Gold at $14.43/share. I support my argument with a residual earnings valuation framework that is anchored on analyst consensus EPS.

Neither Value Nor Growth

Arguably, it is very difficult to build a sensible investment thesis for Barrick Gold. In my opinion, Barrick Gold is neither a value stock, nor a growth stock.

Contracting Business

The growth argument is easy to make: investors should consider that from 2012 to 2021, Barrick Gold's topline contracted from $14.4 billion to $12 billion, which is a negative CAGR of almost 2%. Over the same period, Barrick's operating profit shrunk from $6 billion to $4.3 billion, a negative

Relative Overvaluation

Investing in Barrick Gold is a bet on the company's capacity and capability to extract commodities (such as gold and copper, amongst others) from the earth. Accordingly, Barrick Gold is a mining company and should be valued as such.

Looking at Barrick Gold's relative valuation versus the material sector (Seeking Alpha data), it is evident that Barrick Gold is slightly overvalued. For reference, GOLD's one year forward P/E multiple is estimated at x14.6, versus x11.5 for the sector median and the P/S is estimated at x2.3, versus x1.1 for the sector. Notably, this is a premium of 27% and 113%, respectively.

But to be fair: Barrick Gold's dividend yield is about 25% higher than the sector median for miners, and the company's B/P ratio is about 37% cheaper. Moreover, if we consider a more focused relative valuation, not against the materials sector but against the gold miners, Barrick Gold is trading in line with competitors.

Seeking Alpha

Rising Interest Rates

My main argument against an investment in Barrick Gold is based on rising interest rates. I argue that when interest rates rise, gold is less attractive as an asset. And the thesis is simple: deposits with interest rates, or debt securities such as treasury yields bear a return, while gold does not. In other words, one gold barren will always remain one gold barren, while an interest/return bearing security enjoys the power of compounding. As Warren Buffett once said:

It doesn't do anything but sit there and look at you.

It is true that an investment in Barrick Gold is not a direct investment in the yellow metal, but an investment in an asset that "produces" gold. However, Barrick Gold's profitability and return potential is closely correlated to the price of gold, whose worth depreciates in a rising interest rate environment -- due to the reasons argued above.

Price Target Estimation

To calculate a company's fair implied share price, I like to use the discounted earnings model. And I anchor on the following assumptions:

To forecast EPS, I anchor on the consensus analyst forecast as available on the Bloomberg Terminal 'till 2025. In my opinion, any estimate beyond 2025 is too speculative to include in a valuation framework. But for 2-3 years, analyst consensus is usually quite precise.

To estimate the capital charge, I anchor on GOLD's cost of equity at 10%.

To derive GOLD's tax rate, I extrapolate the 3-year average effective tax rate from 2019, 2020 and 2021.

For the terminal growth rate after 2025, I apply 2.5%.

Anchored on these assumptions, I calculate a fair implied target price for GOLD of $14.43/share, which is in line with the market's current valuation of the stock.

Analyst Consensus EPS; Author's Calculation

For investors who would like to assume a different combination of cost of capital and WACC, please find enclosed the sensitivity table. In my opinion, the sensitivity table is quite neutral as well, although slightly skewed to the upside.

Analyst Consensus EPS; Author's Calculation

Conclusion

The thesis for investing in gold miners such as Barrick Gold is closely correlated with the thesis for investing in the yellow commodity. And given a hawkish Fed that is committed to rising rates and fighting inflation, I don't feel this is a good time for the yellow metal.

For the purpose of this article, I valued GOLD based on a residual earnings valuation and calculated a fair implied target price of $14.43/share, which is in line with the market's perception of GOLD.