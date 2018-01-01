hapabapa

In a highly competitive industry, Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:ACI) has made a name for itself as one of the largest grocery and drug retailers in the United States. ACI has been able to maintain its competitive advantage by aggressively expanding its business through acquisitions and implementing its strategic goals to improve their business operation, which will continue to support its margin growth trend. The company has an improving debt level with an interesting cash buildup. ACI has a positive business outlook for FY 2022 and is still undervalued on a fundamental level.

Company Background

ACI has successfully grown its top line despite the pandemic. As of this writing, it currently operates 2,273 retail stores, up from its 2,252 retail stores in FY2019, which helped the company achieve its all-time revenue record of $73,927.9 million. On top of their retail operation, the company has 402 fuel stations, 1,720 in-store pharmacies, 22 distribution centers, and 19 food production plants across 34 states and the District of Columbia.

Their "Customer for Life" strategy, which prioritizes enhancing the customer experience, translated to 28% digital growth in Q1 2022. This helps maintain customer retention at over 90% and is able to increase customer loyalty, which, according to management, grew 16% year over year to around 31 million customers as of their Q1 2022. As a result, ACI increased its identical sales and maintained market share in its food and multi-outlet (MULO) markets, as shown below.

In Q1, ID sales increased 6.8% and we continue to gain market share in Food and MULO. We also maintained our number one or number two position in 68% of the 121 MSAs in which we operate. Earnings Call Transcript Q1 2022

On top of its crystal focus on digitalization, they are also pretty serious about modernizing their operating efficiency and have been investing in automation, which is very timely with today's ongoing labor shortage. With this catalyst in place, it is unsurprising to see ACI surpass its current record figure in its trailing gross profit amounting to $21,478.6 million and an EBITDA of $4,282.7 million in the future. Despite the challenges from the high inflationary environment on top of the pandemic, ACI managed to recognize a growing bottom line, which amounted to $1,659 million, their highest since the peak of the pandemic.

Additional Reasons to Like ACI

There is more to like about ACI as they are currently expanding their Own Brands products and Fresh food capabilities. According to the management, their Own Brands outpaced national brands in several categories and reached an all-time figure of market penetration at 25.8%. According to the management, they also launched 59 new items this quarter and are expecting another 425 new products this year. Additionally, ACI is also planning to expand its fresh food capabilities to its 1,100 stores by the end of FY2022, as quoted below.

Our innovation is gaining traction. For example, we now have rolled out our ready meals, our ready-to-eat, ready-to-heat and ready-to-cook meals to approximately 600 stores and expect to be in more than 1,100 stores by our fiscal year-end. Earnings Call Transcript Q1 2022

In my opinion, these two catalysts may help the company attract new customers and maintain its happy and loyal customers in the long run, which in effect may support analysts' growing top line projections, as shown in the image below.

ACI: Growing Top Line Projection (SeekingAlpha.com)

Another point of priority for ACI is its plan to optimize its balance sheet and maximize shareholder value with its ongoing review of "strategic alternatives," which was initiated in Q4 2021. During this quarter, the management updated that they are expecting an appraisal gain of $2.5 billion on their real estate portfolio, as quoted below.

…our third-party appraiser has completed our five-year compliant real estate appraisal and the overall value of our real estate portfolio has increased $2.5 billion to $13.7 billion, representing a $4 per fully diluted share increase in asset value on a pretax basis versus the 2019 appraisal at $11.2 billion. Earnings Call Transcript Q1 2022

With the current bearish market environment, I believe ACI is doing well with its investments and potentially may generate material gain if recognized.

Stronger 2022 Ahead

The management announced a better FY2022 outlook, with their adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $4.25 to $4.35 billion, which is up from $4.15 to $4.25 billion, and adjusted earnings per share in the range of $2.80 to 2.95, which is up from $2.70 to $2.85 per share. Looking at these figures alone, we can expect that ACI's FY2022 is getting better due to the weakening boosts from the pandemic. Looking at the annual basis, where we can see clearly how it trends, as shown in the image below, we can actually see that its average FY2022 outlook will not be as strong compared to its FY2020 performance.

Company Filings, Prepared by InvestOhTrader, Amounts are in millions except per share amounts

Hence, this may turn off some investors; however, with the improving FY2022 outlook from the management, together with their investments in modernizing their supply chain and in digitalization, I believe ACI still has plenty of room for margin expansion. In fact, the management updated this quarter that they are on track to generate $750 million in productivity savings between FY2023 and FY2025, as quoted below.

…we are on track to deliver against our three-year commitment of $1.5 billion by the end of fiscal '22 and are already beginning to roll-out action plans to deliver the incremental $750 million between fiscal '23 and fiscal '25 that we shared with you last quarter. Earnings Call Transcript Q1 2022

Remains Undervalued, but

On a revenue growth perspective, ACI had a CAGR of 6.84% over the last three years, which is better than its peer, The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR), of 5.17%. The same story goes with their EBITDA growth rate (3-year CAGR), where ACI has 17.44% better than KR's 12.05%.

However, due to ACI's aggressive investments in productivity, from a GAAP perspective, ACI has a 10.61x forward P/E, a bit off compared to its trailing P/E of 9.98x. This is especially true when we look at KR's forward P/E of 13.21x compared to its trailing P/E of 16.44, where we can see a bit of an improvement. Despite that, ACI's price to earnings ratio is still lower than the sector median of 21.32x, which, in my opinion, may provide meaningful upside potential in the future. I believe using the street's high target price of $44 as our target price is possible, given the company's effort to improve operating efficiency and especially considering the improving consumer confidence sentiment, which may help both ACI's top line and bottom line growth sustain in the next few years.

Consolidating Above $25

ACI:Weekly Chart (TradingView.com)

ACI currently hit psychological resistance around $28 with a confluence of bearish crossover from its 20 and 50 day simple averages, as shown in the image above. In my opinion, this may induce ACI to drop more and retest its trailing 52 week low around 25. If the price revisits its next support, it will provide an opportunity to get ACI at a better price. Looking at today's price action, a breach of its 20 day simple moving average may help exhaust sellers and may imply potential bullish price action. Investigating its MACD indicator, we can see that its MACD remains below zero; however, looking at its potential bullish crossover in the next trading weeks may support my bullish point of view for ACI.

Final Thoughts

Another catalyst for value addition for ACI is its cash buildup; as of this writing, it recognized its all-time record cash and cash equivalent of $3,213.1 million. Additionally, upon investigating its long-term debt trend, it shows a declining figure from FY2018 of $9,772.6 million, down to $6,564.9 million this Q1 of 2022. This translates to an improving debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99x, better compared to its 7.31x in FY2018. Lastly, there is speculation that we might see a potential M&A transaction between ACI and a much bigger player in the space, Ahold Delhaize (OTCQX:ADRNY) with a $27.19 billion market cap.

With or without the speculative M&A, I believe ACI is set to capitalize on its investment in productivity and digital transformation and will continue to provide positive shareholder returns in the next few years. ACI is trading near its support and is relatively cheaper than KR, making this stock a good buy in today's bearish environment.

Thank you for reading! After almost two months away, it's great to be back. I look forward to sharing more of my work! Like always, good luck!