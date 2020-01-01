denkcreative

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) stock has fallen markedly (about 26%) from its August highs, as the market denied further buying upside after its FQ1'23 earnings release in August.

The company released a mixed Q2 card. While its profitability remains robust, the company sees near-term headwinds regarding ad spending on a macro level. But, none of it was surprising, given the previous earnings releases from its leading digital advertising peers.

Furthermore, we believe the market also needed to digest its robust recovery from its June lows, as it gained more than 70% to its August highs. Therefore, we are confident that the pullback is a healthy retracement, allowing patient investors another opportunity to accumulate at a less aggressive entry level.

We are confident that Digital Turbine's growth cadence should continue to improve through FY23/24 as the cyclical macro headwinds subside while its structural growth drivers remain intact. Notwithstanding, headwinds from China's smartphone OEMs could continue to impinge on its momentum, given the COVID lockdowns and weak sentiment on China's leading Android makers. Hence, investors should not expect a V-shaped recovery for APPS.

Notwithstanding, we remain confident that its valuations have been de-risked substantially. We also maintain our thesis that APPS has staged its long-term bottom in June.

Accordingly, we reiterate our Buy rating on APPS, with a revised medium-term price target (PT) of $30, implying a potential upside of 66%.

Don't Fear APPS Transitory Growth Slowdown

Management highlighted in its earnings commentary that the ad spending headwinds have also impacted it. However, it accentuated that Apple's (AAPL) App Tracking Transparency and inflation challenges didn't have a material impact on its performance. Consequently, Digital Turbine remains confident that its impact is transitory, as CEO Bill Stone articulated:

We've seen a slowdown in the digital ad market as advertisers rethink their investment strategies. This has negatively impacted our recent results and near-term outlook. However, we expect this to be a temporary versus permanent dynamic. The overwhelming feedback we see in the market is that the majority of ad spenders are more in a wait-and-see mode versus a we-don't-have-money-to-spend mode. (Digital Turbine FQ1'23 earnings call)

We are optimistic that the cyclical slowdown in ad spending is not structural. Similar commentary from Snap's (SNAP) and The Trade Desk's (TTD) recent earnings corroborate Digital Turbine's perspective. Therefore, we believe the critical question is whether Digital's Turbine's expanded tech stack is capable of competing to gain market share amid the current headwinds.

Therefore, we are pleased that management shared more color that SingleTap remains in a growth phase amid the current environment. Management highlighted that it's on track to ramp its licensing, as it "anticipates having more than five partners live by the end of the September quarter and north of 10 by the December quarter."

Therefore, we are confident that its strategic differentiation through SingleTap remains highly relevant as it continues to expand its partnerships. Furthermore, the company is ramping up content media deals with leading operators Verizon (VZ) and AT&T (T) in FY23, leveraging the larger post-paid market from its previous pre-paid focus. Hence, we believe that Digital Turbine's medium-term structural drivers should steer it into a reacceleration phase, supported by the return of cyclical tailwinds in ad spending subsequently.

APPS' Valuations Have Been De-risked Substantially

APPS EV/NTM EBITDA valuation trend (koyfin)

APPS was supported at the one standard deviation zone below its 10Y mean at its recent June lows. That zone had consistently undergirded APPS over time, including the lows in March 2020.

APPS TTM FCF multiples valuation trend (koyfin)

Furthermore, we also gleaned similar observations on its TTM free cash flow (FCF) multiples, as APPS last traded at the one standard deviation zone below its mean. As a result, we are confident that its valuations have been de-risked markedly, offering investors a lower-risk entry level.

Is APPS Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

APPS price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

APPS has been gaining upward momentum since its June lows, as seen above. Notably, it also formed higher lows in July, suggesting an accumulation phase. Despite the recent sharp pullback from its August highs, APPS remains well above its June lows and could also form another higher low by the end of this week.

Therefore, we are confident that its price action corroborates our view that downside volatility below June's bottom is likely limited, offering an attractive reward-to-risk profile.

We reiterate our Buy rating, with a medium-term PT of $30.