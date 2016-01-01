Bill Pugliano

Thesis

I like the risk/reward of investing in Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW). Trading at a cyclical adjusted P/E of below x10 and a P/S of about x0.5, the stock is clearly valued cheap - especially considering that the company's leverage is low (less than x1 Net Debt/EBITDA). Moreover, investors should also consider that DOW is poised to benefit from the gas crisis in Europe, which will likely cause the company's peers such as BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) and Covestro (OTCPK:CVVTF) to lose competitiveness.

Personally, I value DOW based on a residual earnings model, anchored on analyst consensus EPS, and calculate a fair implied share price of $71.35 (almost 40% upside).

For reference, Dow stock has outperformed the market YTD, being down only about 10% versus a loss of more than 15% for the S&P 500 (SPY).

About Dow Inc.

Dow Inc. is a spin-off from DowDuPont in 2018 and is one of the world's largest chemical companies. Dow Inc. researches, develops, produces and markets various chemical solutions for packaging, infrastructure, mobility, and consumer applications. The company operates three major segments: The Packaging & Specialty Plastics segment accounts for slightly more than 50% of sales; The Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure segment generates about 30% of sales; and the Perf. Materials & Coatings segment is responsible for about 25%. Geographically, Dow operates worldwide.

Strong Fundamentals

During the past 5 years, Dow has proven a steady track-record of revenue expansion and value accumulation. Notably, from 2016 to 2021, total sales grew at a CAGR of about 9%, expanding from $36.1 billion to $55 billion. Over the same period, operating income almost tripled: jumping from $3.3 billion in 2016 to 8.2 billion in 2021.

Moreover, the challenging macro-environment and slowing economy over the past months did not really slow Dow's performance. For the past 12 months, Dow generated revenues of $60.1 billion and operating income of $8.7 billion. Arguably, Dow's strong fundamentals YTD are supported by market share gains, as the gas crisis in Europe is making Dow's European peers less competitive on the global market.

Investors should also take note of Dow's strong balance sheet. As of June 2022, the company has $2.4 billion of cash and cash equivalents against total debt of $15.1 billion. But in relation to the company's operating cash flow of $8.7 billion (TTM reference).

Cheap Valuation

Despite the strong fundamentals, Dow is trading very cheap - too cheap. According to analyst consensus estimates, Dow's one-year forward P/E is less than x7 and the P/S is x0.6. Notably, this is discount versus industry peers of 42% and 41% respectively. On an unlevered basis, EX/EBITDA, Dow is about 30% cheaper than peers.

Moreover, Dow's 5.45% dividend yield (TTM reference) is 160% higher than for peers. This is not justified, in my opinion, as I see no reason to doubt that Dow's shareholder distribution is sustainable.

Target Price Estimation

To better understand what Dow could/should be worth. I advise to use a residual earnings model and anchor on the following assumptions:

To forecast EPS, I anchor on consensus analyst forecast as available on the Bloomberg Terminal 'till 2025. In my opinion, any estimate beyond 2025 is too speculative to include in a valuation framework. But for 2-3 years, analysts' consensus is usually quite precise.

I estimate Dow's cost of equity at 9%.

To derive Dow's tax rate, I extrapolate the 3-year average effective tax rate from 2019, 2020 and 2021.

For the terminal growth rate, I apply 3 percentage points to reflect growth in line with nominal global GDP expansion. However, please note that Dow's cyclical adjusted growth rate for the past decade is more than double this growth. But I like to be conservative in my assumptions.

Given these assumptions, I calculate a fair implied valuation for Dow of $71.35/share, indicating almost 40% upside.

Analyst consensus estimates; author's calculation

Investors should note that my bullish thesis is not connected to a specific combination of growth rate and cost of capital. In fact, below I have attached a sensitivity table, which highlights that almost all reasonable combinations indicate attractive upside.

Analyst consensus estimates; author's calculation

Risks To My Thesis

Major risk for Dow investors is a significant economic slowdown, or in other words, a sharp recession. Such a scenario would definitely negatively impact Dow's earnings. However, a recession-driven business contraction should not impact Dow's value proposition and/or competitive standing in the long term. Moreover, given Dow's cheap valuation, there is a good argument to be made that the market has already priced in a recession.

Conclusion

Looking at a forward P/E of less than x7 and a dividend yield of 5.45%, I argue the value proposition of investing in Dow is very attractive. Investors should consider that Dow has a history of steady business expansion and value accumulation; and I am confident that on a long-term time period, Dow will continue to deliver a solid performance for shareholders. Personally, I value Dow based on a residual earnings model, anchored on analyst consensus EPS, and calculate a fair implied share price of $71.35. Buy.