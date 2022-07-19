DNY59

Investment Thesis

The slowdown in growth reported by Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) in FQ2'22 has obviously sent the stock on a downward plunge. The minimal 12K net new postpaid phone adds compared to estimates of 167K was the cherry at the top, compared to its softer FY2022 guidance impacting its sales and profitability ahead, despite its previous hopeful price hikes. Even AT&T (T) was not spared from the catastrophe, since the latter reported reduced Free Cash Flow (FCF) generation ahead, due to consumer payment delays.

There are minimal catalysts for recovery ahead, given the worsening macroeconomics and the Fed's continuous hikes in interest rates. In the meantime, VZ would likely report further losses due to its elevated promotional subsidies in order to compete successfully with AT&T and T-Mobile (TMUS). Analysts at Citigroup said:

Demand for mobile and fixed broadband solutions are likely to stay steady during a recession, although customers may choose to optimize spending through value-shopping, migrate to lower-spending broadband and mobile tiers, and consider cheaper solutions, such as wireless home broadband, prepaid mobile, & mobile substitution of broadband. ( Seeking Alpha )

Nonetheless, there are potential upsides for sales acceleration and market share gains in H2'22, as iterated by Hans Vestberg, CEO of VZ. Therefore, the worst could potentially be over, given VZ's aggressive turnabout ahead:

Last week, we launched our Welcome Unlimited plan for consumer wireless that will meet the needs of budget-conscious consumers without providing device subsidies. In addition to these new plans, we took pricing actions in both of our business units to mitigate inflationary pressures. In consumer, we also adjusted prices for some legacy metered plans, increasing revenue per plan while motivating step-ups to our Unlimited offerings. All of these actions position us for improved performance in the second half of 2022 and into 2023. (Seeking Alpha)

VZ Performed As Expected In The Current Destructive Economic Environment

S&P Capital IQ

In FQ2'22, VZ reported revenues of $33.79B and gross margins of 57.3%, relatively inline YoY, respectively. In contrast, the company reported a notable decline in profitability to net incomes of $5.2B and net income margins of 15.4% in the latest quarter, representing a fall of -10.3% and -1.8 percentage points YoY, respectively.

S&P Capital IQ

Part of the decline in profitability is caused by the 21% YoY increase in VZ's operating expenses to $11.56B in FQ2'22, beyond those discussed above. That caused the ratio to its inline revenues to rise to 34.2% of its revenues and 59.7% of its gross profits then, compared to 28.3% and 49% in FQ2'21, respectively.

S&P Capital IQ

At the same time, VZ reported a 10.6% YoY increase in capital expenditure to $4.67B, on top of its growing net PPE assets of $128.41B in FQ2'22, partly attributed to its investments in 5G capabilities. Nonetheless, it remains to be seen if these would eventually be top and bottom lines accretive, given how VZ has been losing market share in the past few quarters.

In the meantime, VZ has also been deleveraging successfully from $149.29 in FQ1'21 to $137.95B in FQ2'22, putting its robust FCF generation of $26.41B in the past six quarters to good use. Naturally, this is on top of its decent dividend payout of $2.56 per share and dividend yield of 5.91% in the last twelve months.

S&P Capital IQ

At the same time, VZ still reported a relatively decent $6.17B FCF and an FCF margin of 18.3% in FQ2'22. Assuming that the company continues to report similar FCF moving forward, we are cautiously confident of its capability to slowly deleverage while sustaining its dividends over time, despite the dwindling cash and equivalents on its balance to $3.33B by the latest quarter. We shall see.

There Are Minimal Catalysts For VZ's Stock Recovery Ahead

S&P Capital IQ

Over the next four years, VZ is expected to report revenues and net income growth at a CAGR of 1.87% and 2.03%, respectively. These numbers represent a notable decline of -2.6% from consensus estimates in July 2022. Nonetheless, analysts remain relatively optimistic about its projected profitability, from net income margins of 14.6% in FY2019 to 16.6% in FY2025.

For FY2022, VZ is expected to report revenues of $136.56B and net incomes of $21.49B, representing an increase of 2.2% though a decrease of -2.5% YoY, respectively. Nonetheless, it is essential to note that these revised numbers indicate another notable decline in profitability by -4.1% since previous estimates in July 2022. Thereby, pointing to Mr. Market's pessimism which led to the stock's freefall of -14.1%, since 19 July 2022.

The situation is significantly worsened by VZ's lowered guidance for the rest of FY2022 in its FQ2'22 earnings call on 22 July 2022, pointing to weaker stock performance ahead, barring any positive catalysts. The company now expects a flat or a decline of -1% in adj. EBITDA growth, compared to previous guidance of up to 3%. This would result in an EPS between $5.10 to $5.25, compared to the prior estimate of up to $5.55, despite the price hikes on its data plans and wireless plans due to inflationary reasons. Thereby pointing to a deteriorating consumer spending environment ahead, on top of VZ's continual loss in market share.

Combined with its EPS miss and inline revenues for FQ2'22, we are not surprised by the bloodbath experienced in the VZ stock plunge post-FQ2'22 earnings call, as projected in our previous analysis. Especially, since the economic downturn may potentially last through 2023:

Verizon Has More To Fall - Bloodbath Ahead

So, Is VZ Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

VZ 5Y EV/Revenue and P/E Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

VZ is currently trading at an EV/NTM Revenue of 2.59x and NTM P/E of 8.04x, lower than its 5Y mean of 2.76x and 11.32x, respectively. The stock is also trading at $41.81, down 24.6% from its 52 weeks high of $55.51, nearing its 52 weeks low of $41.76.

VZ 10Y Stock Price

Seeking Alpha

Nonetheless, if we were to study its historical price action in the past ten years, VZ has always bounced off the low $40s as its support level. Supposing that the Feds' upcoming interest rate hike in September does not push it further downwards, we may potentially surmise that the stock has already hit a near-bottom at these levels.

Therefore, bullish VZ investors with a higher tolerance of risk and volatility may nibble at $40. Bottom-fishing investors may potentially wait for the mid $30s before adding for an attractive dividend yields of 7.3% or more. Thereby, pointing to the stock's unique positioning as a steady dividend stock, instead of high-growth investing or trade.

We may speculatively see a moderate stock turnabout by 2024, as VZ reports enhanced FCF generation and sales due to the completion of its 5G investments and improved macroeconomics then, respectively. In the meantime, brace yourselves for more volatility.

As a result, we rate VZ stock as a Hold for now.