Investing in a bear market can be scary or even downright terrifying. What do you do if you have a lot of money to put to work or just an amount that is very significant to you?
How can you sleep well at night when competing blue-chip economist teams predict the market will rally 30% by year-end (JPMorgan) or crash 30% in a matter of months (Morgan Stanley)?
How can you protect your nest egg when stagflation is raging, and the traditional 60/40 is suffering its worst year since 1931?
These are the kinds of questions I get all the time at Dividend Kings.
People understand that bear markets are the best time to buy blue-chips, but fear of an impending market crash makes it very hard to pull the trigger.
One of my favorite things in life is to help family and friends build sleep-well-at-night bunker retirement portfolios that are perfectly suited to their individual needs.
In the above articles, I showed how even painful and costly mistakes, including losses up to $1 million, can still be overcome with the right mix of world-beater blue-chips.
My best friend Sean, father, and uncle are examples of very smart people who blew up their retirement portfolios through poor risk management and speculation.
Today I wanted to share the story of Rose, a family friend who has a similar problem. This story can hopefully help you make the kind of smart long-term portfolio decisions that can help you not just sleep well at night through the rest of this bear market but hopefully retire in safety and splendor.
Rose is a 67-year-old family friend who got lucky with real estate investment in Florida. She recently sold a large home for several million dollars. After taxes, she now has $3 million to put to work, but she is very worried about the stock market.
Rose's financial planner recommended she take the easy and low-cost option of a 60/40 portfolio. After all, with $3 million, even if things go very badly for many years, Rose isn't going to starve.
But Rose is worried about forecasts from PIMCO, about the potential for decades of higher inflation, interest rates, and a lost decade for stocks and bonds.
Rose knows that stocks always go up if you wait long enough. But then again, as Keynes quipped, "in the long run, we're all dead."
She doesn't want to suffer through a lost decade, but she's read a lot of my articles and knows that, historically speaking, stocks are likely to be up about 4X in the next 10 years.
Like many of you, whether old or young, rich or poor, Rose is torn between fear of missing out on the next great bull market and fear of a stagflationary hellish worst-case scenario.
Rose is well off enough that she doesn't need this money to live on; she wants to become a philanthropist and set up a foundation, a legacy she can leave on the world when she's gone.
So even though she's the same age as many retirees, her time horizon is long. But that doesn't mean that, as a passionate follower of stocks for many years (who on SA isn't ;) look forward to the potential for a multi-year bear market.
The tech crash was a three-year bear market (the longest in history) with six bear market rallies, including the final two, both 21%.
Rose is worried that the perfect storm of sticky inflation and stocks and bonds both starting out historically overvalued could possibly lead to a three to five-year bear market.
While she understands intellectually that just parking all $3 million into the S&P 500 (as Buffett recommends) for years is a virtually guaranteed way to make money, she knows herself.
In other words, Rose needs somewhere to invest $3 million with the following goals.
What Rose is looking for, in other words, is a hedge fund.
When you hear "hedge fund," you probably think of some super fancy firm like Bridgewater, the world's largest hedge fund firm with $140 billion in assets under management. It employs an army of quants, supercomputers, and some of the world's best commodities, currencies, and futures trading specialists.
You also probably think of super high fees, the famous "2%, and 20%."
Actually, a hedge fund is any portfolio that owns a diversified mix of assets, including ones that are non-correlated, and thus delivers smoother returns over time.
Stocks, bonds, cash, and alternative assets are all things you can own, and the 60/40 retirement portfolio is the simplest and lowest-cost hedge fund ever devised.
This is based on the concept of risk-adjusted returns, or more correctly described volatility-adjusted returns.
The better ratio to use for most people is called the Sortino ratio.
Most people are happy when their portfolios soar quickly (volatility to the upside). It's the fast crashes that cost people sleep.
I've spent several years studying how to build a long-term recession-optimized portfolios, that optimize for the Sortino ratio.
And that's how I created the Dividend Kings ZEUS strategy.
My research has been corroborated by Nick Maggiulli, the chief data scientist for Ritholtz Wealth Management.
Here is how anyone can build a ZEUS portfolio.
This is called asset allocation, and it's the cornerstone of a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio. Studies show that 90% of long-term returns are based on asset allocation, or the "asset buckets" you own.
Get your asset allocation right, and you're 90% of the way to achieving your financial goals.
Think of asset allocation as the buckets your portfolio is made of. You can have as many or as few buckets as you want based on your goals, risk profile, and time horizon.
Unlike my uncle, father, or best friend, Rose has plenty of money already, and she's most interested in safe yield.
After I helped Rose through the process (free of charge since I'm not an RIA), of thinking through her goals, risk profile, and the options she has, here is the $3 million ZEUS High-Yield Ultra Low Volatility portfolio she built.
SCHD is the gold standard of high-yield dividend blue-chip ETFs.
It's also relatively low volatility but not as much as IYK, VHY, and VPU. In the linked articles, I explain in detail why each of those is the best sector-specific ETF I've found in my research.
Since WWII, bonds are stable or go up 92% of the time when stocks fall.
Since 1980 managed futures (which use options to go long/short stocks, commodities, currencies, and bonds) are effective hedges in times of stagflation when both stocks and bonds go down together.
DBMF uses the consensus of the top 20 hedge funds to change its asset allocation every Monday.
DBMF targets the 11 core hedge fund positions that drive 80% to 100% of long-term returns with the most liquid options available.
Cash is the one asset you can rely on to remain stable in the rare instances when managed futures, stocks, and bonds are falling simultaneously.
I linked to deep dive articles exploring each company's investment thesis, growth outlook, risk profile, valuation, and total return potential.
The goal with the blue-chips is simple:
First, let's take a big-picture view of Rose's ZEUS HYULV portfolio.
Schwab recommends 20% to 30% international exposure, and she has that through three world-beater Ultra SWANs.
Through DBMF, she has some short exposure to bonds to hedge against potentially higher for longer interest rates hurting bonds for years.
It's a conservative 64% value-focused portfolio focused on yield rather than growth.
Rose's desire for ultra-low volatility means a 61% defensive tilt with exposure to every sector. How can that be when the portfolio only owns four companies?
Don't forget it owns four ETFs that own hundreds of companies.
Rose's 67% stock allocation is comprised of 174 of the world's safest and most dependable dividend blue-chips.
The typical expense ratio for a portfolio like this would be 0.43%, but by using low-cost ETFs from iShares, Vanguard, and Schwab, Rose is saving 0.14% per year.
While the market trades at 17X earnings, the stocks in this portfolio are just 13.6, the low end of the historical S&P 500 bear market bottom range of 13 to 15.
OK, so that's the big macro picture. But what about brass tacks? What kind of income and returns can this $3 Million ZEUS High-Yield Ultra Low Volatility portfolio deliver in the future?
|Metric
|60/40
|ZEUS High-Yield Ultra Low Volatility Portfolio
|X Better Than 60/40
|Yield
|1.6%
|5.0%
|3.13
|Growth Consensus
|5.1%
|4.9%
|0.96
|LT Consensus Total Return
|6.7%
|9.9% (S&P 500 is 10.1%)
|1.48
|Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|4.7%
|6.9%
|1.48
|Safe Withdrawal Rate (Risk And Inflation-Adjusted Expected Returns)
|2.5%
|4.7%
|1.91
|Conservative Time To Double (Years)
|29.1
|15.3
|1.91
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
The goal of any balanced portfolio is to provide superior fundamentals to the default option, which in Rose's case was the 60/40 her advisor recommended.
3X higher yield, 50% higher long-term consensus return potential, and almost 2X the safe withdrawal rate (for charity, not living off) certainly shows this combination of 11 blue-chip stocks is superior to a 60/40.
|Investment Strategy
|Yield
|LT Consensus Growth
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns
|Years To Double Your Inflation & Risk-Adjusted Wealth
|
10-Year Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|ZEUS High-Yield Ultra Low Volatility Portfolio
|5.0%
|4.9%
|9.9%
|6.9%
|4.7%
|15.3
|1.58
|60/40 Retirement Portfolio
|1.6%
|5.1%
|6.7%
|4.7%
|2.5%
|29.1
|1.28
|S&P 500
|1.6%
|8.5%
|10.1%
|7.1%
|4.9%
|14.8
|1.61
(Sources: DK Research Terminal, Morningstar, FactSet, YCharts)
Why not just put her money in a 60/40? Because for Rose's goals, this ZEUS portfolio is better in every single way.
What kind of difference could that extra 2.3% per year in returns mean for Rose's plans for a philanthropic foundation?
|Time Frame (Years)
|4.5% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted 60/40
|7.7% Inflation-Adjusted ZEUS HYULV Consensus
|Difference Between ZEUS HYULV Consensus and 60/40
|5
|$3,734,969.63
|$4,343,066.60
|$608,096.97
|10
|$4,649,999.37
|$6,287,409.16
|$1,637,409.79
|15
|$5,789,202.14
|$9,102,212.24
|$3,313,010.10
|20
|$7,207,498.05
|$13,177,171.32
|$5,969,673.27
|25
|$8,973,262.09
|$19,076,444.21
|$10,103,182.11
|30 (Retirement Time Frame)
|$11,171,620.46
|$27,616,755.89
|$16,445,135.43
|35
|$13,908,554.36
|$39,980,470.02
|$26,071,915.66
|40
|$17,316,009.36
|$57,879,281.32
|$40,563,271.96
|45
|$21,558,256.34
|$83,791,191.16
|$62,232,934.82
|50
|$26,839,810.87
|$121,303,574.54
|$94,463,763.66
|55
|$33,415,292.80
|$175,609,834.30
|$142,194,541.50
|60 (Investing lifetime)
|$41,601,701.22
|$254,228,401.93
|$212,626,700.72
|100 (Institutional Time Frame)
|$240,125,149.26
|$4,904,852,398.51
|$4,664,727,249.26
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
Analysts expect a 60/40 to deliver 4.5% long-term inflation-adjusted returns, which could turn Rose's $3 million into $11 million over 30 years, $42 million over 60, and $240 million over her foundation's time frame).
That's great, but look at what analysts expect from ZEUS in today's dollars.
For someone planning on a charitable foundation, an extra $4.7 billion in inflation-adjusted dollars over 100 years is a great reason not to just go with the cookie-cutter 60/40 option.
|Time Frame (Years)
|
Ratio ZEUS HYULV Consensus and 60/40 Vs. 60/40
|5
|1.16
|10
|1.35
|15
|1.57
|20
|1.83
|25
|2.13
|30
|2.47
|35
|2.87
|40
|3.34
|45
|3.89
|50
|4.52
|55
|5.26
|60
|6.11
|100
|20.43
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
Potentially 2.5X more money than a 60/40 over a standard retirement time frame, 6X more over an investing lifetime, and 20X more over the institutional time horizon.
This sounds amazing, but what evidence is there that this ZEUS High-Yield Ultra-Low Volatility portfolio can do what it's designed for? Market-like returns with ultra-low volatility and much smaller crashes than a 60/40 in extreme market crashes?
The future doesn't repeat, but it often rhymes. - Mark Twain Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
Still, studies show that over time, blue-chips with relatively stable fundamentals offer predictable returns based on yield, growth, and valuation mean reversion.
DBMF started in May of 2019 and SCHD in October of 2011, so we're limited to the last three years for the full portfolio.
However, through reasonable ETF substitution, we can push the backtest all the way to December 2007.
Note how VYM and SCHD had nearly identical annual volatility of 13% over the last 11 years and almost identical peak declines in the Pandemic crash.
In 2022 both are down a similar amount, 6% for VYM and 9% for SCHD.
In the 2022 bear market, VYM's peak decline has been 8.6%, almost identical to SCHD's 10%.
What does all this mean? There is a 90% statistical probability that SCHD and VYM will suffer similar declines in future market downturns.
Basically, substitution gives us a reasonable estimate of how this portfolio would have performed over the last 15 years, a period that's 94% statistically significant.
But first, let's see how Rose's ZEUS portfolio and its DBMF-free version did over the last 3 years.
In other words, unless the future is more extreme than the last three years, this is a useful guide to what the future will likely hold for this ZEUS portfolio.
The annual volatility of both the DBMF-free (unhedged) portfolio and the DBMF-hedged portfolio was nearly identical at 10.3% over the last three years.
The peak decline was also almost identical at about -10%.
However, due to DBMF being a superior stagflation hedge (up 24% YTD), the DBMF hedged version achieved 3% higher annual returns and thus a far better negative-volatility-adjusted return (Sortino).
In 2022 the DBMF-free version of this portfolio is down 9% compared to the S&P's -16% and 60/40's -15%.
But the DBMF hedged version is down just 2%.
In the last year, Rose's ZEUS portfolio is up 2% while the DBMF-free version is down 6%, half as much as the S&P of 60/40.
In the Pandemic (march prices), the S&P fell 20%, a 60/40 12%, Rose's ZEUS portfolio 10%, and the DBMF-free version 8%.
What about income? That's the primary goal of this portfolio, after all.
DBMF pays 100% of its profits as an annual dividend, meaning a variable payout.
|Year
|Total Return
|Annual Dividend (Yield)
|
% Of Returns Paid In Dividends
|2019
|9.27%
|9.3%
|100%
|2020
|1.72%
|0.8%
|47%
|2021
|11.40%
|10.6%
|93%
|Average
|80%
(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)
This implies two exciting possibilities.
In 2022 the annual dividend is likely to be about 20% to 30%.
Despite dividends ranging from 0.8% to 10.6%, Rose's ZEUS portfolio delivered steadily rising income throughout its short history.
So now let's use substation to stress test Rose's ZEUS High-Yield Ultra-Low Volatility Portfolio through the Great Recession
Analysts expect about 10% long-term returns from Rose's ZEUS portfolio, market matching return potential.
That's what it's done for the last 15 years, with 10% annual volatility, 38% less than the S&P 500. That volatility was slightly less than a 60/40.
Rose's ZEUS portfolio outperformed the 60/40 by over 2% per year, as expected in the future.
And most importantly for Rose's ultra-low volatility goals fell 18% in the Great Recession, almost half as much as a 60/40, and 1/3rd as much as the S&P 500.
A peak decline in 2022 of -10% and just 18% during the Great Recession. It took 21 months to recover to new record highs after the 2nd largest market crash in history.
What about a 60/40 and the S&P 500?
The market took 51 months to recover from the Great recession, 2X as long as ZEUS.
The 60/40 portfolio took 35 months to recover from the Great Recession, 14 months longer than Rose's ZEUS portfolio.
OK, that's the past, but what about the future?
Historical backtesting is great, but we need to know what kind of returns and volatility are likely in the future.
In other words, the last 15 years were so extreme that it creates a good statistical data source for stress testing for the next 75 years.
Even with 5% annual withdrawals and adjusting for inflation, this portfolio will likely grow slowly
Excluding annual withdrawals, it's 90% likely to never fall more than 21% in the next 75 years.
The statistical probability of this portfolio suffering a bear market over the next 75 years is 0.28%. Including 5% annual withdrawals, it's 12.7%.
The probability of this portfolio falling 30% in the next 75 years is statistically zero and 4.24%, including 5% annual withdrawals.
Rose defines a 5% inflation-adjusted return as "success" because that covers her planned 5% annual charitable contributions.
The probability of success with her ZEUS portfolio over the next 50 years is 99.12%.
What about Rose's goal of donating money to charity?
This portfolio will likely generate $13.2 million in inflation-adjusted income over the next 75 years AND still wind up $800,000 larger than it started.
Ok, but what if the future is far worse than the last 15 years?
This isn't just a stress test; it's a doomsday scenario tester for any portfolio.
This is equivalent to another Great Depression or five historically average recessions, one after the other.
In the worst-case scenario, of another Great Depression, there is a 10% chance that the S&P 500 falls as much as 81%.
The Nasdaq could crash as much as 97%.
A 60/40, worst-case, during a worst-case Great Depression scenario has a 10% probability of falling 53%.
What about Rose's ZEUS High-Yield Ultra-Low Volatility Portfolio?
In the base case, Great Depression 2.0 Scenario, a 60/40 falls 43%, and this ZEUS portfolio falls 39%.
In the worst-case Great Depression 2.0 scenario, a 60/40 falls 53% and this ZEUS portfolio falls 49%.
The probability of any blue-chip portfolio failing (going to zero) even with 4% annual withdrawals is statistically zero.
The probability of this ZEUS portfolio going to zero with 5% annual withdrawals is statistically zero.
Bottom line: This ZEUS portfolio is as close to a bear-market-proof portfolio as realistically exists, and only the actual apocalypse could cause it to fail entirely.
I'm NOT saying this is the perfect portfolio for you or anyone else. This is Rose's optimal high-yield ultra-low volatility retirement portfolio based on her specific:
If you aren't comfortable with managed futures? Then leave out DBMF.
If you don't like tobacco or pipelines? Then substitute other high-yield blue-chips, like ALIZY, LGGNY, or NVS.
If you are a growth-oriented investor, replace the ETF allocation with VIG or QQQM.
If you want maximum returns, replace the stock allocation with Ultra SWAN names like AMZN, LOW, MA, and ADSK.
But the process of designing the ultimate sleep-well-at-night bunker retirement portfolio is the same for everyone.
These are literally the only 10 questions you need to know to sleep well at night in all future economic and market conditions.
Does the Fed raise 75 or 50 in September? How high does the Fed with interest rates? Do we get a recession in 2023? How much could stocks fall next year? How long will it take for new record highs?
None of these matter, not decades from now, if you own world-beater blue-chip assets bought at reasonable to attractively valued prices within a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio.
How long did this process take with Rose? About 6 hours. But that's a small time investment in exchange for a $3 million dream high-yield ultra-low volatility bunker blue-chip portfolio that:
How did we build such a marvel? Did we pay a hedge fund 5% annual fees? No, the expense ratio is 0.29%.
What kind of complex assets can deliver such extraordinary results? Just 11 blue-chip stocks that anyone can buy.
Together these 11 blue-chip stocks represent:
This is how you practice safe high-yield investing in a bear market.
This is how you can safely ignore everything the Fed is doing or will do in the future.
This is how you can turn off CNBC, unplug from the markets, and sleep well at night in all market and economic conditions.
Most importantly, this disciplined and methodical approach to safety and quality first, and sound valuation and prudent risk management always, is what can help you retire in safety and splendor.
Whether you have $3 million to invest or $3,000, the basics of good long-term investing are timeless and apply to everyone.
And they can help you not only make your own luck on Wall Street but also retire rich and stay rich in retirement.
This article was written by
Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.
The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).
I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.
My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.
With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD, ENB, TD, BTI, MO, DBMF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns SCHD, VGSH, ENB, TD, BTI, and MO in our portfolios.
