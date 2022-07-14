pictafolio

Investment Thesis

It is no secret by now that copper prices have fallen drastically since reaching their peak in Q1'22, thereby impacting Freeport-McMoRan's (NYSE:FCX) financial and stock performance. However, though the Fed seems very keen on pushing down rising inflation and growth ahead, investors must not forget the immense pull factors at play now.

Biden recently waived solar tariffs in the hopes of revitalizing domestic solar projects previously hampered by the probe of the Commerce Department. In addition, with the recent Inflation Reduction Act, we expect a nice uptick in consumer demand ahead. This is due to the scramble for domestically or "free-trade friendly" sourced raw materials for multiple applications, in order to qualify for the tax rebates in the EV market and energy rebates in the green energies market.

This doubles down on the fact that copper is vital in the massive growth and adoption of the sustainable movement, since the material is also used in hydro, wind, and thermal energy generation. In addition, the US EV market is expected to grow tremendously from $28.04B in 2021 to $137.4B in 2028 at a CAGR of 25.4%, with the US renewable market projected to grow from 826B kWh generation in 2021 to 1170B kWh in 2027 at a CAGR of 6%.

Given the massive backorders from these industries reported in Q2'22, we expect to see a potential upwards rerating to FCX's FY2023 revenues (weighted towards the back end, otherwise FY2024), significantly aided by the improvement then. Therefore, there is no reason in forgetting copper's critical role in the electrification of the world, triggering a steady growth and price appreciation for FCX ahead, balancing the fall in consumer demand for personal electronics due to the temporary destruction.

In the meantime, investors keen on detailed technical and in-depth copper price discussions may refer to the excellent analyses previously provided by JR Research and Invest Heroes.

FCX Grew Its War Chest Competently In The Year Of Hyper Growth

S&P Capital IQ

In FQ2'22, FCX reported revenues of $5.42B and gross margins of 44.2%, representing a decrease of 5.7% and -3.6 percentage points YoY, respectively. The rising inflation and lowered realized copper prices have directly impacted its profitability, with the company reporting net incomes of $0.84B and net income margins of 15.5%, indicating a decrease of -22.2% and -3.3 percentage points YoY, respectively.

S&P Capital IQ

However, if we were to study its operating expenses thus far, it is evident that the management has been relatively prudent. By FQ2'22, FCX reported operating expenses of $661M, representing a minimal increase of 7.1% YoY. Therefore, it is not surprising that the ratio to its excellent sales has remained relatively stable at 12.2% of its revenues and 27.6% of its gross profits by the latest quarter, compared to pre-pandemic levels of 14% and 92.4% in FQ2'19, respectively. As a result, it triggers a notable improvement in FCX's profitability in comparison.

S&P Capital IQ

In the meantime, FCX continued to invest in its current capabilities, with capital expenditures of $0.86B and net PPE assets of $31.2B in FQ2'22, representing a tremendous increase of 200% and 4.5% YoY, respectively. Despite the notable increase by 16.3% YoY in its long-term debts to $10.05B by the latest quarter, investors must note that its interest expenses remain reasonable at $549M in the last twelve months. It represents a notable decrease from $563M in FY2020 or $755M in FY2016.

FCX Long-Term Debt Maturity As Of December 2021

S&P Capital IQ

Furthermore, since only $1.72B will be maturing over the next two years, FCX remains well poised for growth and expansion ahead, with most only due beyond 2027. However, the company has also guided FY2022 capital expenditures of $4.5B, indicating a massive increase of 236.8% YoY from $1.9B. Thereby, potentially impacting its FCF generation in the short term.

S&P Capital IQ

Given its massive war chest of $9.75B in cash and equivalents on its balance sheet in FQ2'22, FCX obviously has more than enough capital to repay most of its existing long-term debts. Therefore, allaying any investor's concern, despite the company's falling Free Cash Flow (FCF) generation of $0.76B in the latest quarter, since this is a direct reflection of its higher Capex, instead of FCX's fundamental performance.

Nonetheless, we do not expect FCF generation of FY2021 levels ahead, assuming sideways price action for copper, a FCF margin of 14% ( as of the past two quarters ), and the elevated Capex. Speculatively, we will see a FCF of up to $3.2B in FY2022 and $3.3B in FY2023, which remains exemplary, given FY2020 levels of $1.05B and FY2019 levels of -$1.17B. Thereby, securing FCX's dividend safety for the next few quarters, with a speculative hike in FY2023. We shall see.

FCX Remains Highly Relevant Despite The Fed's Attempt To Slow Rising Inflation

S&P Capital IQ

Over the next four years, FCX is expected to report revenue growth at a CAGR of 2.12% while reporting an apparent deceleration of net income growth at a CAGR of -4.41%. However, it is essential to note that these levels represent an excellent adj. revenue CAGR of 17.16% between FY2019 and FY2022. In addition, consensus estimates remain optimistic about FCX's profitability, given the improvement in its net income margins from -1.7% in FY2019, to 18.8% in FY2021, and finally settling at 14.4% by FY2025.

FCX's Average Realized Price Comparison

S&P Capital IQ, Author's own charts

For FY2022, FCX is expected to report revenues of $23.1B and net incomes of $3.94B, representing an increase of 1.1% though a decrease of 8.3% YoY, respectively. The company also guided total sales of 4.2B pounds of copper, 1.7M ounces of gold, and 80M pounds of molybdenum in FY2022, representing an increase of 10.5%, 21.4%, though a decrease of -2.4% YoY, respectively. Thereby, pointing to the massive impact of lowered realized prices per pound of copper from $4.33 in FY2021 to $4.18 in H1'22, given that it accounted for the lion's share of FCX's revenues at 72.1% in 2021 and 72.5% in H1'22.

So, Is FCX Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

FCX 5Y Stock Price

Seeking Alpha

FCX is currently trading at an EV/NTM Revenue of 2.38x and NTM P/E of 13.66x, relatively in line with its 5Y EV/Revenue mean of 2.31x though lower than its 5Y P/E mean of 17.55x. The stock is also trading at $29.6, down 43% from its 52 weeks high of $51.99 and nearing its 52 weeks low of $24.80. Thereby, pointing to its attractive valuation, given the fundamental importance of copper in the ongoing digital transformation through the next few decades.

Analysts are projecting the global copper market to grow from $304.7B in 2021 to $453.7B in 2029, at a decent CAGR of 5.1%. However, we may see a potential structural deficit by 2030, given that the market is projecting a global demand of up to 50 MMt by 2035, with a current output of only 21.84 MMt by the end of 2022. With the falling copper prices delaying new mining development, the stock may witness more volatility ahead, since a new mine typically takes 16 years to reach the first production, according to the International Energy Agency. Barring a complete reversal in the global geopolitical scene, the world's net-zero emissions targets by 2050 would likely be cannibalized. Robert Edwards from CRU Group said:

If there isn’t enough physical supply, then the price will need to rise to incentivize more mines to come online, and/or there will need to be demand destruction, with a switch to alternative materials or products simply not being manufactured, in the worst-case scenario. (INN)

Nonetheless, consensus estimates remain bullish about FCX's prospects, given their price target of $36.60 and a 22.98% upside from current prices. Therefore, investors with a long-term trajectory and a higher tolerance for risk may nibble at these levels for portfolio growth and investing.

In the meantime, we must also highlight the fact that copper is cyclical in nature. If the Fed is earnest about aggressively tamping down on growth and the rising inflation, we could see a short-term plunge ahead for copper prices and FCX's stock price, before speculatively recovering by mid-2023 once the macroeconomics improves. By then, the world and stock market would likely report an excellent bull run as witnessed between 2009 and 2020.

Nonetheless, we prefer to rate the FCX stock as a Hold, given the potential volatility over the next few quarters. The patient ones would speculatively want to be able to see another $20s range, due to the Fed's upcoming rate hikes through 2023.