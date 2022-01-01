jetcityimage

Introduction

Months ago, I put Block (NYSE:SQ) on the Stock In Isolation list for the subscribers of my marketplace Potential Multibaggers, meaning I don't add to the position.

The reason is that I expected a big impairment from the Afterpay acquisition. The company was bought in an all-stock deal and as Block's stock has gone down so much, it seems unavoidable that the company does not account for a big impairment.

This is not a big problem as such, it just means the circumstances have changed. It has no influence on cash or anything else but accounting, but algorithms and short-term-oriented investors pick it up and can severely punish the stock.

The acquisition is still referred to as the $29B acquisition, but as Square paid with its shares and those went down a lot (just like those of Afterpay), the real price was much lower. That $29 billion is based on the price of Block's shares the date the deal was announced. Afterpay shareholders 0.375 shares of Square for every Afterpay share they owned. With about 290M shares outstanding and the closing of the deal on January 31, the valuation was only around $13B, based on Block's stock price of around $122. That's because not the price was fixed, but the number of shares was.

There was amortization already in this quarter. $36M came from Bitcoin losses, $17M from "deal and integration-related expenses" and $42M from Afterpay-related expenses. There was also a $66M non-recurrent stock-based compensation. There was also a $31M amortization of acquired intangible assets. On the positive side, there was a $50M revaluation of equity investments.

One of the things that I wanted to explore with this article is if this is already priced into the stock price of Block. After all, the stock is down more than 75% from its high.

SQ data by YCharts In other words, does Block deserve to be removed from the 'In Isolation' list? And I think the answer is yes. Read on to find out why.

The Q2 2022 results

The company posted revenue of $4.41B for the second quarter of 2022, down 5.8% YoY but beating the estimates by $80M. Don't worry too much about the YoY drop in revenue. The company has to report revenue including Bitcoin. It asked for an exception at the time from the SEC, as Bitcoin is not a real part of the company's revenue. Square (the name at the time) wanted to only include the margin it took on Bitcoin (which is very low) in revenue, but the SEC didn't authorize the exception. On top of that, Block has acquired Afterpay, which makes comparing even more difficult.

Therefore, this sentence from the Q2 2022 shareholder letter states much clearer how the company does on the revenue side:

Excluding bitcoin and our BNPL platform, Cash App revenue was $732 million, up 21% year over year and 76% on a three-year CAGR basis.

I think that this was good, against very tough comps. Of course, this is just Cash App, not Square, the sellers' side. BNPL stands for buy-now-pay-later, Afterpay in other words.

The non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.18 beating the consensus by $0.02. Another beat, in other words. GAAP operating loss came in at -$208M. Quite a bit of that was related to the acquisition of Afterpay. If you acquire such a company, you must write off the intellectual property. That, extra integration costs and the impact of Bitcoin on Block's balance sheet already slash the loss in two. The rest is in stock-based compensation, of which quite a bit has to do with the acquisition as well and is, therefore, not for the long term. You should probably expect operating costs to be quite high going forward in the next few quarters, though.

Another important number for Block is GPV or Gross Payment Volume, all the money that flows through its system. For Q2, that was $52.5B, up 23% YoY and another testament to the fundamentally strong numbers of revenue growth.

It's very important for Block that you don't look at the headline numbers, as they can be very misleading. Bitcoin has a very high degree of influence on the revenue side and bitcoin revenue was down 34% YoY. In reality, Bitcoin is not that important for Block, as it is merely a way to get investors on its platform. But traders will trade it along with bitcoin.

The company itself likes to highlight gross profits. This is how the shareholder letter starts (not even with an introduction).

Block Q2 2022 shareholder letter

Here again, you see the same consistent growth.

If you look at Square (the business payments and services part of Block) there was a gross profit of $755M, up 29% but Afterpay contributed there. Without the BNPL platform, it would have been +16% YoY. Cash App saw a gross profit of $705M, up 29% or 15% YoY without Afterpay. Maybe not earth-shattering but solid on very tough comps. Bottom line: please, ignore that 5.8% revenue drop that the headline numbers show you.

Afterpay is now fully integrated and it contributed $208M in revenue and $150M in gross profit, which I think is pretty good. As Block paid the acquisition with a fixed number of shares and both stocks were down quite a bit before the acquisition closed, AfterPay 'only' cost about $14B instead of the original $28B. That helps a bit with the size of the impairments, of course. With $150M in gross profit, you could say that Block paid about 23 times annualized gross profits for Afterpay. Not cheap at all, but it's still growing fast.

This brings Block's trailing twelve months' gross profit to more than $5B.

SQ Gross Profit (TTM) data by YCharts If you quadruple the Q2 2022 gross profit, you get $6B and then you even exclude Q4, which usually has a higher volume due to the holiday sales. With a current market cap of just above $40B, Block now trades at a TTM gross profit/market cap multiple of 8 and lower than 7 for the next 12 months. That looks attractive to me.

Of course, Block has a big exposure to SMBs (small and middle-sized businesses), which makes many much more short-term-oriented investors weary, as they are afraid of a deep recession. I understand that but any recession will be short-lived. The average recession only lasts 17 months. For a long-term investor that doesn't sound too bad. Despite the serious headwinds in the last two quarters (just check how many companies blamed macroeconomic factors for lackluster growth in this quarter) Block keeps performing well if you scratch away the headline numbers.

Some earnings highlights

I'm not going through all the details in this article, but I wanted to point out a few things.

1. Square for Restaurant was an important driver of revenue growth. Gross Payment Volume from Square for Restaurant sellers more than doubled YoY. They used an average of 4 monetized Square products.

2. Internationally, the company is accelerating. 44 new products were already launched internationally in the first 6 months of 2022 and revenue (including Afterpay) from outside the U.S. represented 13% of Square's gross profit in the second quarter, up from 8%.

3. Mid-market sellers, meaning Block customers with more than $500,000 in sales, have grown the fastest.

Block Q2 2022 shareholder letter

As you can see, they also represent a bigger and bigger segment of the company's revenue, from 27% to 39%. That's good to see, as they typically use more products they pay for. And of course, as a part of Block's revenue is based on take-rates, the higher the sales volume, the higher Block's revenue. These bigger customers could also shield Block better from a recession.

4. Round-Ups: Cash App users can now use Round-Ups. It means they can round up the payments they do with their Cash App Card and invest the spare change in stocks or bitcoin, as they want. As Jack Dorsey points out:

Round-Ups engage customers on other products within our ecosystem, creating more reasons for customers to bring money into the Cash App ecosystem.

Afterpay: a new revenue stream with ads is in the making

Management also talked about Afterpay and the integration plans. Cash App's operating system gets an upgrade that transforms Cash App into a discovery tool for online and offline shopping. It's Afterpay's shop directory that is being integrated into Cash App. Afterpay has more than 144,000 merchants on its platform and you can scroll through all of their offerings if you want. That is now also possible in Cash App. This is what Jack Dorsey said about this:

we believe that over time Cash App will become one of the best ways to discover products, brands, and businesses.

That's very exciting, as this is a new road for Cash App and a promising one. Block will collect a ton of data and will use those data to better target potential buyers. In other words, ad revenue is coming! This could take Block in a totally new direction. Again, I should add. Don't forget that the company started with a bank card reader that you could connect to your phone. All the rest came later.

I think the Afterpay acquisition will look like a decisive moment in the company's history in a few years. It could be the missing link between Block's two ecosystems: Square (sellers) and Cash App (consumers). If Afterpay provides good recommendations, it's great for sellers and Square, as Cash App users' money never leaves the Block platform. That means that even with a lower take-rate than traditional payment methods, Square can have higher margins, as it can avoid the 'railroads' of Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA), which are a burden on all fintech's gross margins.

Of course, this will take more than a few quarters, but the plan is very exciting. If management can execute, Square could become really big and very profitable.

Guidance

Block doesn't provide real guidance. The company speaks about July trends. The company uses gross profit because revenue is such an unreliable number for Block.

It sees 35% gross profit growth or 22% excluding Afterpay. Most of that comes from the Cash App leg. That is expected to grow its July gross profit by 32%, excluding Afterpay.

The Square (sellers) ecosystem brings down the growth of the overall company, but that is not unexpected, as it has historically always grown slower. Excluding Afterpay, its gross profits were up 14% YoY and GPV (gross payment volume) is expected to be up 18% YoY. I think we can also see the macroeconomic headwinds here, just like in many other companies, as Square tends to grow faster than this. I have already said it before: if you have to pay an arm and a leg for energy and groceries, you spend less on discretionary things.

Conclusion

Block is changing its course completely, but it's still very early in this journey. Afterpay might be a much better acquisition than many thought, as it is not just BNPL, which many see as just a feature, not a platform. With its 144,000+ customers, Afterpay has a whole ecosystem of sellers. If those start to see that they can be discovered by Cash App users, they could target them with ads and that could bring in a whole new income stream for Block.

A lot of water will have to flow under the bridge before this is a reality but because of this potential and because of the very reasonable, maybe even cheap, valuation, I'm willing again to add to my Block position. That doesn't mean I will gobble up big chunks of the stock, mind you. I will add to my position little by little with intervals. I also want to see the company evolving in the right direction.

The plan is convincing, let's hope the execution is as convincing as the plan.

In the meantime, keep growing!