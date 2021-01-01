AnthonyRosenberg

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) have fallen to the high-twenties as it seems that a strong post-pandemic momentum run has come to an end. In April, I applauded the company for a strong performance, yet I wondered if it could last, which as it turns out to be the case, is no longer the case.

Some Background

HP long was a stagnant stock around the $20 mark ahead of the pandemic as a strong performance in 2021 and even stronger guidance for 2022 triggered a rally to the $40 mark this spring, certainly after Berkshire took a stake as well.

A $2 per share run rate has risen to $4 per share amidst strong earnings and very aggressive buyback programs, yet this situation was all a bit too rosy. In the pandemic year 2020 (note that the fiscal year of HP ends in October), the company has seen a $2 billion decline in sales to $56.6 billion, with earnings reported at $2.8 billion, or $2 per share.

The company has seen strong growth in 2021, with sales up 12% to $63.5 billion, as operating margins rose 230 basis points to 8.4% of sales, with adjusted earnings up from $2.28 per share to $3.79 per share. Growth was driven by growth in the largest Personal Systems business, a $43 billion business which in itself is comprised out of a $30 billion notebook business, and smaller workstation and other business. The company posted 7% margins, or $3 billion in EBIT on the Personal Systems business.

This segment is complemented by a $20 billion printing business and while it is responsible for just a third of revenues, the $3.6 billion operating profit number is very compelling with margins reported in the high-teens, as earnings actually exceed the profits of the Persona Systems business.

About These Expectations

After posting earnings at $3.79 per share in 2021, the company guided for 2022 earnings to rise to a midpoint of $41.7 per share, as aggressive buybacks reveal that most of the actual earnings growth comes from a reduced share count. The company hiked the guidance to $4.28 per share following the first quarter earnings release, as continued buybacks made that net debt inch up to $3.6 billion after the company operated a flattish net cash position in recent years.

More so, the company announced the purchase of Poly (POLY) in March in a $3.3 billion deal. That price was equal to 8% of HPQ's own enterprise valuation, so this was an important deal, with HPQ betting on the continuation of hybrid work. Pro forma net debt would rise to $7 billion, just over EBITDA which was pegged at around $6 billion, as the deal came at a premium (of course) versus the own lower multiple.

While HPQ only traded at 8 times forward earnings, I noted that leverage was increasing and that margins have been high already, which combined with inflationary pressures, supply chain issues and concerns about economic growth were valid reasons to become cautious. Given all of that, I decided to reconsider my stance at $30, levels which we have seen now of course.

Value Territory

By now, shares are down to $28 per share as the company actually hiked the midpoint of the earnings guidance to $4.31 per share alongside the second quarter earnings being released in May. Towards the end of August, HPQ announced third quarter results which were lackluster, with total sales down 4% to $14.7 billion as adjusted operating margins fell 30 basis points to 9.5% of sales.

Adjusted earnings rose four pennies to $1.04 per share amidst the continuation of aggressive buybacks over the past month. The issue stands with the outlook for the fourth quarter, a quarter in which earnings are seen at a midpoint of $0.84 per share, including five cents of headwinds from dilution (interest costs) incurred with the Poly deal.

Net debt was reported at $5.6 billion, still ahead of the Poly deal, resulting in an $8.9 billion pro forma net debt load following that deal. With earnings power a bit under pressure, a $6 billion EBITDA number no longer might be attainable as a low 1 times leverage ratio will rapidly shoot up to 2 times here, a bit of a reason for concern. This comes as HPQ has been very aggressive in buybacks and other forms of capital deployment, as cash flow conversion has been very soft in the third quarter on the back of the slowdown in the operations.

What Now?

The truth is that shares are down by about $10 from levels which we have seen this spring, as investors are digesting the worsening news and outlook, cutting the valuation by around $10 billion here. On the other hand, the $4 in earnings per share run rate (or higher) will fall to $3.50 per share based on the fourth quarter outlook, as $3 per share might be more realistic for 2023, as I really believe that worsening economic conditions will eat into the profits (sales and margins) of HPQ. In the meantime, net debt is increasing rapidly, to $9 billion on a pro forma basis, as management has been too aggressive to buy back stock at (high levels).

I must say that the degree of the shortfall does not surprise me here, but apparently did surprise the market, as $4 in earnings per share was never really sustainable in my view. I am working with a $3 per share assumption here, and this shows that we are still trading at 9-10 times earnings, albeit based on a 25% cut in the estimated earnings power.

Additionally, leverage is a concern, yet I expect some kind of moderation with regard to buybacks, as moderation of cash flow conversion should allow for stability in absolute net debt levels. I would prefer to see a bit more conservative practices with regard to net debt and thus the allocation of funds in the coming time.

That said, appeal is on the increase here, as it is time to initiate slowly, although I fail to have conviction to buy the shares in size here, preferring a bit more conservative financial practices.