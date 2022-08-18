Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:AVT) is a technology distribution company that sells and markets electronic parts (including semiconductors). AVT was recently featured as one of Steven Cress’s “3 Tech Stocks with Upside Potential” and is considered a “buy” according to Seeking Alpha’s quant system. CEO Phil Gallagher joined us to discuss bringing value to the semiconductor market amidst global shortages.

How the global supply chain shortage extends order fulfillment and lead times, as well as having a ripple effect on product design. Partnering with AVT allowed Dell Technologies, Amazon Web Services (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Boeing (NYSE:BA) to accelerate their time to market and/or enhance video broadcast product offerings. Phil also gets into Q4 financials, including exceeded guidance, price hikes, and inflation. The CHIPS Act and where Phil sees the electronics market in the near future.

4:07 - Avnet’s customers and main revenue drivers

9:18 - Avnet’s partnerships

12:22 - Avnet’s own supply chain challenges

15:42 - Avnet’s Q4 earnings

23:39- A message to the pessimistic investor

This interview was recorded on Aug 18, 2022