Design Chain Through Supply Chain - Avnet CEO Phil Gallagher

Sep. 01, 2022 12:00 PM ETAvnet, Inc. (AVT)AMZN, BA1 Like
CEO Interviews profile picture
CEO Interviews
1.7K Followers

Summary

  • Avnet is the 3rd largest semiconductor distributor in the world and offers design chain and product support to companies.
  • Avnet CEO Phil Gallagher speaks about the electronic component shortages and supply chain disruptions.
  • Q4 financials, including exceeded guidance, price hikes, and inflation.
  • A correction is coming, but the future remains bright for electronics.

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:AVT) is a technology distribution company that sells and markets electronic parts (including semiconductors). AVT was recently featured as one of Steven Cress’s “3 Tech Stocks with Upside Potential” and is considered a “buy” according to Seeking Alpha’s quant system. CEO Phil Gallagher joined us to discuss bringing value to the semiconductor market amidst global shortages.

How the global supply chain shortage extends order fulfillment and lead times, as well as having a ripple effect on product design. Partnering with AVT allowed Dell Technologies, Amazon Web Services (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Boeing (NYSE:BA) to accelerate their time to market and/or enhance video broadcast product offerings. Phil also gets into Q4 financials, including exceeded guidance, price hikes, and inflation. The CHIPS Act and where Phil sees the electronics market in the near future.

  • 4:07 - Avnet’s customers and main revenue drivers
  • 9:18 - Avnet’s partnerships
  • 12:22 - Avnet’s own supply chain challenges
  • 15:42 - Avnet’s Q4 earnings
  • 23:39- A message to the pessimistic investor

This interview was recorded on Aug 18, 2022

This article was written by

CEO Interviews profile picture
CEO Interviews
1.7K Followers
Quality leadership is a significant factor in successful companies. CEO Interviews brings you informed conversations with the best and brightest CEOs in the publicly traded markets. The show provides intimate and in-depth investing discussions with industry leaders across all sectors of the marketplace. Contact us at: ceointerviews@seekingalpha.com

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.