Article Thesis

Annaly Capital (NYSE:NLY) has, like many of its peers, dropped quite a lot over the last year. That has made its yield jump to a very high level of 14%. If the company manages to maintain the dividend at the current level forever, that would be highly attractive. But the company's declining book value and past performance suggest that the dividend may not be very safe, which is why investors shouldn't chase Annaly for its yield.

Hefty Price Declines In The mREIT Space

Mortgage REITs own long-duration assets that are sensitive to interest rate movements. When interest rates rise, longer-term fixed-income assets decline in value, which holds true for mortgages, treasuries, and so on. In the recent past, interest rates have risen both in the US and globally, primarily due to the fact that multi-decade high inflation rates force central banks to tighten and become more hawkish.

This increase in global interest rates has made the assets of mREITs such as Annaly Capital decline, which is why NLY and many of its peers have seen their book values drop over the last year:

Over the last year, Annaly Capital has seen its book value drop by 30%. AGNC Investment (AGNC), a close peer, has seen its book value drop almost as much. The above chart also shows Rithm Capital (RITM), called New Residential in the past, which is an outlier among mREITs as it has seen its book value increase over the last year, thanks to its unique business model that benefits from rising interest rates as that increases the value of its (excess) mortgage servicing rights due to fewer mortgages being refinanced.

But traditional mREITs clearly are impacted by rising rates that pressure their book value. Over the last five years, Annaly Capital has seen its book value drop by almost 50%.

This has impacted the share prices of Annaly, AGNC, etc. Today, Annaly trades at around $6.50, which is well below the 52-week high of around $9 - in other words, Annaly has lost almost a third of its value relative to the highs seen late last year. On a 5-year basis, Annaly has dropped by around 50%, whereas the company has seen its shares decline by more than 60% over the last decade. That should give investors pause, I believe, as it suggests that buying Annaly solely for its yield isn't a great idea - the high yield may be what some call a "sucker's yield".

How Sustainable Is The Dividend?

Income investors usually put value on several metrics. The dividend yield is very important, of course, but the safety or reliability of the dividend, as well as the dividend growth rate, are important metrics as well. Buying a company solely for the high dividend yield it offers without looking into the sustainability of that dividend is a risky choice, as a dividend cut may result in a smaller income stream and capital depreciation at the same time.

When we look at Annaly's past dividend payments, we see the following:

There were ups and downs in the dividend per share, but overall, the trend is downwards. In 2010, at its peak, Annaly offered a quarterly dividend of $0.75. Over the following 12 years, that dividend was reduced by more than two-thirds, as Annaly is only paying out $0.22 per share today. Even worse, that's less than what Annaly paid out 20 years ago, when the dividend stood at $0.68 per share. Whether investors like it or not, Annaly has not been an overly reliable dividend investment in the past. Sure, the company has always made dividend payments, but those didn't grow over time (which would be ideal), and they didn't even remain stable over time. Instead, there was a downtrend that has resulted in several dividend cuts over the last couple of years, the last one occurring in 2020.

12 years ago, when Annaly's dividend was at its peak, the company was trading with a dividend yield of more than 15%. That's even higher than today. And yet, those that bought back then have seen their investment erode in value. A 1,000 share investment was worth $18,000 back then, but that investment has shrunken to just $6,500 today. Of course, the dividend payments along the way provided some returns, but even when we include dividends, Annaly hasn't been a great investment in that time frame, as total returns came in at 55% over the last 12 years, which pencils out to 3.7% per year. The broad market has delivered a return of 350% over the same time frame, or more than 6x what Annaly has delivered - despite the fact that Annaly's dividend yield was at an ultra-high level 12 years ago. Buying solely for the dividend yield has thus not worked well in the past.

So how sustainable is the dividend at the current level? Right now, analysts are predicting that Annaly will earn $1.07 this year. The company has already earned $0.56 during the first half, thus profits during H2 can drop by around 10% versus H1, and the company would still hit analyst expectations. That clearly covers the dividend of $0.88, thus the risk of a dividend cut this year seems pretty small. But interest rate movements do not only impact Annaly's book value, they also impact NLY's ability to generate profits. Like many other financial stocks, Annaly makes money by borrowing and lending it out/investing it at higher rates. But while many banks are seeing their net interest margins increase right now, a trend that will likely remain in place going forward, that does not hold true for most mortgage REITs. Annaly is not borrowing money in the same way banks are, i.e. by deposits from customers. Instead, Annaly's funding costs, and those of its peers, are tied to short-term market rates that have blown up in 2022:

The above chart shows the spread between 10-year treasury yields and 2-year treasury yields. That's not a perfect representation of what is happening with Annaly, but it's a pretty good analogy. The short-term interest rate has risen quite a lot relative to longer-term rates. In the case of treasuries, shorter-term bonds offer a higher yield than longer-term bonds. That's not the case with Annaly, as its spreads are still positive. But the spread has gotten smaller, and it looks like that trend will continue in the coming quarters. Annaly will thus most likely become less profitable over time, which is why the current earnings run rate of more than $1 per share per year is likely not sustainable in the long run.

Of course, recent interest rate movements may revert at some point, which would result in Annaly potentially seeing higher spreads and higher profits in the future. But at least for now, the macro environment is harsh for Annaly. Should profits decline, the company may be forced to cut its dividend - as it has done repeatedly in the past. A dividend cut to $0.80, $0.70, or $0.60 per year wouldn't make the yield vanish, of course. In fact, based on current prices, the dividend yield would still be at a pretty high level. But if history is a guide, then Annaly might be forced to cut the dividend further in the longer run - that is, at least, what happened in the past.

What Does This Mean?

Annaly is currently trading with a highly intriguing yield of close to 14%. But yields like this are seldom sustainable, except for cases when the market irrationally sells down quality companies during periods of panic (e.g., EPD offering a rock-solid yield of 15% during the COVID panic selloff in spring 2020). The market seems to assume that Annaly will cut its dividend in the future, and that seems like a realistic scenario. Annaly's book value keeps dropping, and its profits will come under pressure due to the fact that short-term rates have risen so much faster than longer-term rates. Last but not least, Annaly has a history of cutting its dividend, and chasing yield has not been a winning strategy with this stock in the past.

Due to these reasons, I don't think that Annaly's high dividend yield makes it a great investment right here. I choose to stay on the sidelines as long as the interest rate picture remains murky.