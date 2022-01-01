marchmeena29

Intro

Like many analysts who have followed Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) over the past few years, the underlying lesson with this play is that cheap cash-flowing companies can get a whole lot cheaper before they eventually bottom. Suffice it to say, Hello definitely falls into the category of stocks where its share-price action can stay irrational far longer than many can unfortunately remain solvent.

Shareholders who have followed this stock downward invariably have only one thing on their minds, which is whether the recent March lows will end up being the long-term bottom for this stock. As we can see below, the technicals may indeed be pointing to the above taking place. We have positive divergences in MOMO's RSI momentum and MACD indicators plus buying volume has trickled up since that March bottom earlier this year. In saying this, doubling down on any long positions is still fraught with risk at this point. Shares of the Beijing company are still trading well below their 200-day moving average ($6.53) as the market looks like it will continue to penalize the stock due to growth concerns irrespective of how cheap the stock is trading. Furthermore, the overreaching Chinese government with respect to its persistent tip-toeing toward tighter and tighter regulation doesn't help the situation in the slightest.

However, bottom feeders here obviously feel that the reward outweighs the risk in MOMO now by some margin. Here are some slowly moving trends that may indeed enable these investors to actually add capital (become more bullish) if indeed recent share-price action ends up becoming a strong bottoming pattern for the stock.

MOMO Possible Bottoming Pattern (StockCharts.com)

Hello Group Q2 Earnings

The Hello Group reported a Non-GAAP Q2 net profit of $0.32 per share, which was a $0.06 increase above the consensus estimate. Although Non-GAAP earnings beats have been par for the course in MOMO in recent times, the pace of the comparable declines is slowing, which is encouraging. For example, for the upcoming third quarter, the company is expecting an approximate 16% year-over-year decline in sales whereas consensus estimates before this were projecting an almost 23% top-line decline. Monthly active users on both the MOMO and Tantan apps continue to fall but negative growth has been well priced in by the market at this stage. In effect, it's all about the pace of the decline, which definitely is on the wane.

Just look at the consensus estimates for Q3 and Q4. Whereas sales and earnings estimates are down double-digit percentages over the past three months, the declines are closer to the 1% mark over the past month alone. Suffice it to say, before growth has any possibility of resuming in The Hello Group, the business needs to be stabilized, period. Q2 numbers may be pointing towards this.

Balance Sheet

Much has been made of the cash position as the company's cash and short-term investments still surpass the firm's present market cap ($1.017 billion). However, what investors may not know is that goodwill and intangible assets have been basically pared down to practically nothing in recent quarters. This is a big deal because goodwill (Fat over book value on previous acquisition(s)) only three quarters ago surpassed $625 million. This extinction of goodwill is a big reason why shares are priced where they are at present as the bad news so to speak is now out of the way. Moreover, given now that 90% of the company's assets are comprised of cash and long-term investments, there's far less "potential" for the balance sheet to be impaired once more.

Value

The above-mentioned goodwill write-off explains why the trailing GAAP earnings multiple actually comes in negative due to the one-time entry on the income statement in Q4 of last year. The company however is profitable both from an earnings and cash standpoint and has plenty of cash on hand to keep on rewarding shareholders through its buyback program. In fact, given the company's ultra-low sales and book multiples below, the longer shares can remain trading sideways (not make lower lows), then the odds are high that this indeed will end up becoming a bottoming pattern. This will lead to stability because as long as sales can stay sufficiently elevated to produce cash, then the company can invest this cash to grow sales and earnings over time.

Conclusion

The most important thing about the company's recently reported Q2 earnings was that no technical damage was inflicted which could have nullified the bottoming pattern which seems to be playing out. Top-line guidance was strong for Q3, which means no more pain for now. We look forward to continued coverage.