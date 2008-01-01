A Puzzle: Target Date Funds For Old People Suffer Similar Losses To Young People

Summary

  • The TDF industry is a Risky group. Its 2020 TDFs lost 11.2% in the year ending August 2022 while its 2060 funds lost 14.2%, about the same.
  • There is a Safe group of TDFs whose 2020 funds lost 3% and 2060 funds lost 13.6%.
  • The Safe group protects by holding less equities and by defending with very safe assets, while the Risky group “defends” with risky long-term bonds.

Anti Gravity

FraserPearson

Target date funds (TDFs) are the big deal in 401(k) plans, constituting about half of plan value. They are supposed to become safer as the target retirement date approaches, so in declining stock markets near-dated funds should lose much less than far-dated, but that's not what happened in the year ending August 2022, as shown in the following.

Chart Description automatically generated with low confidence

S&P Dow Jones

Have you figured out this puzzle? Here's what has happened. With interest rates near zero, but on the rise, bonds have become risky, and have recently lost even more than stocks, as shown in the following graph.

Chart, waterfall chart Description automatically generated

Empower

The blunder

Target date funds "defend" with long-term bonds. This has worked in every year that stocks were down, until now. When both stocks and bonds go down together, observers say they are correlated; this rarely happens and when it does bonds have gone down less than stocks, until now.

Graphical user interface, text Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Target Date Solutions

Bonds could easily continue to lose more than stocks because the Federal Reserve is easing off of its Zero Interest Rate Policy (ZIRP) in order to fight inflation. It's called Quantitative Tightening (QT). When bond prices are left unmanipulated, bonds yield 3% above the rate of inflation, so 12% when inflation is 9%. If interest rates increase by 10% from the current 2% to 12%, bond prices will fall 60%.

Better protection

Most don't know this, but there are actually two groups of TDFs: Safe and Risky. Most TDFs are in the Risky group. The Safe group is anchored by the Federal Thrift Savings Plan (TSP), the world's largest savings plan, and is joined by the Office & Professional Employees International Union (OPEIU), one of the largest AFL-CIO unions, and by the SMART Target Date Fund Index.

Here are the asset allocations at the target date for the two groups:

Chart Description automatically generated

PIMCO Glidepath Analyzer

As you can see, the Safe group defends by holding less equities and by holding more in Safe assets, defined as T-bills or Stable Value, or in the case of TSP it's Fund G, guaranteed against loss by the US government.

Performance contrasts

As shown in the following, the Safe group lost 3% in its 2020 fund in the past year versus 11% for the Risky group. Also note that the Safe group's 2020 fund lost much less than its 2060 fund, while the Risky group had similar losses for all vintages.

Chart, waterfall chart Description automatically generated

S&P Dow Jones and Target Date Solutions

The revolution

There is a revolution beginning in TDFs that recognizes the importance of protecting beneficiaries as they near retirement. The inability of TDFs to provide this protection was revealed in 2008 when 2010 funds lost more than 30% but the stakes were low with only $200 billion in TDFs, so the lesson was forgotten.

Today there's $3.5 trillion in TDFs and 78 million baby boomers in the Risk Zone when investment losses can ruin the remainder of life.

Conclusion

I am routinely pressed for an action step in my articles. If the SMART TDF Index were still available, I'd recommend it (I managed SMART), but it was closed last December because its performance lagged the Risky group. This underperformance was no surprise since high risk has won the performance horserace for the past decade. The other members of the Safe group are closed to outside investors.

So, unless SMART is re-opened (which I hope) or a new entry joins the Safe group, my advice for those near retirement in TDFs is to move out of the TDF and into safety until you leave the Risk Zone, which ends 5 years into retirement, at which time I advise gradually re-risking to extend the life of savings.

This article was written by

Ronald Surz profile picture
Ronald Surz
1.96K Followers
Please visit https://babyboomerinvesting.show o I'm author of 3 books: Baby Boomer investing in the Perilous Decade of the 2020s, & 2 books on target date funds I’m smart with 2 Masters degrees and 55 years in financial consulting. I’m semi-retired, and prefer helping my fellow baby boomers rather than playing golf. I’m worried that our country, & most others, is playing with fire in its money printing. I’m here to help – that’s my legacy. spaceI help investors deal with life’s investment challenges, with the objective of enjoying a comfortable long retirement. I’m passionate about questioning and improving upon entrenched stale practices like jamming everyone into cookie cutter model portfolios. That's why I produce the Baby Boomer Investing Show live on Youtube and Facebook every other Tuesday at 10:00 PST. Watch live or replay by searching for "Age Sage Robo" on Facebook or Youtube. Please watch and support our Boomer Investing Show on Patreon ( https://www.patreon.com/user?u=35204315&fan_landing=true ) and visit our SA Blog at https://seekingalpha.com/account/authorboard/instablog . As president of Age Sage Robo (please Google), and CEO of GlidePath Wealth Management, I’m responsible for model development using my patented process . I have more than 50 years of financial service experience and hold a U.S. Patent for a time-tested glide path investment process that helps investors navigate the complicated financial decisions they face as they accumulate and preserve assets for their retirement years. Age Sage & GlidePath use this process to build Target Date, Special Purpose, and Life Span Portfolios that are tailored to the specific requirements of clients. My extensive financial career began at A.G. Becker Pension Consultants where I advised on the investment policies of several trillion dollars of retirement plan assets. After Becker I started my own consulting firms that developed innovative services for investors and the financial advisors who serve them. I’ve earned a BS and MS in Applied Mathematics from the University of Illinois and an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. I am author of the book "The Remarkable Metamorphosis of Target Date Funds" and co-author of "The Fiduciary Handbook for Understanding and Selecting Target Date Funds"

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I maintain the SMART TDF Index.

