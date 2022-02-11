josefkubes/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Though BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) is a well-renowned brand that leads the premium segment of the automotive industry, there are some aspects of its business model that make me think it is likely to take a harder hit than other automakers during the difficult months that are looming over us. After BMW reported the 1H22 results, I see some concerning data about BMW's strategy, margins, and free cash flow that I would like to share with the Seeking Alpha community.

Summary of previous coverage

About two months ago, I started covering the stock with this article: BMW Is Approaching An Interesting Valuation, But May Suffer From Leasing Headwinds. In short, my research led me to find out that BMW has been betting on increasing its volumes through a strong financial branch. In this way, it can claim that it is the leading premium brand in terms of vehicles sold. However, its margins are not very high and the return on capital employed is around 4%, which is not very enticing. In addition, the financial branch can post good results when the used-vehicle market is going upwards, but, if a recession kicks off, then the company would suffer important losses. In order to understand this, I would like to report how, in my previous article, I explained how leasing works:

First of all, the produced vehicle is sold by the automotive division to the financial services one. At this stage, there is still no purchase from a customer. The sale however is registered at a normal retail price. The financing service division becomes the lessor and leases the vehicle to a customer who pays a monthly fee to use the car, enjoying the good while avoiding the total cost of ownership. The lessor earns an interest on the payment. In a low rate environment credit was easy and this led many customers to pick a leased car instead of buying one. Once the lease is over, the customer either has the possibility to buy the car for its residual value or return it to the lessor and start a new lease. Now, this is where things become interesting. When the auto division sold the vehicle to the financial services, it wrote on its income statement both the earned revenue and the cost of it. At the end of the lease, the financial services division writes on its balance sheet the depreciation expense that comes from the difference between the cost of revenue and the residual value of the vehicle. Since this happens internally at BMW, reconciliation is needed to offset the revenue and its cost between the two divisions, in order to prevent a double account. Thus, BMW sees immediately the profit from the vehicle sold to the financial services, and then reconciles it as the leasing expires. Let's get to the important part, where the risk lies. BMW clearly controls the pricing between its automotive and its financial services divisions. If BMW is in an environment where car prices are high, then the sale between the two divisions is in line with the true retail price for the car. However, if the price of the sale is a price that won't be accepted by customers because they will ask for a discount, then the sale between the two divisions takes place but it is overpriced and there will be a difference between the price of the internal sale and the real price that comes from the lease payments and the residual value at the end of the leasing period.

BMW has made its core strategy in the past years to increase its volumes. Furthermore, as many German automakers, it has made Chine one of its largest markets, exposing itself to possible geopolitical troubles.

The situation after 1H22 results

When I looked at the report and read the earnings call transcript, what I looked for was how the company was handling a situation where volumes are lower due to supply bottlenecks and interest rates are rising, causing customers to be more cautious about taking loans.

Here is the report of the deliveries by region and market during the second quarter and the first half.

BMW 1H22 Report

As we can see, overall volumes were down 13.4% in the first half, with the second quarter being down 19.5% YoY. This is something that is quite common among automakers. However, it is a situation where companies that focus more on margins have an advantage over companies betting on volumes.

China was particularly hit during the past quarter due to the zero-Covid strategy that led to new lockdowns, depressing BMW's sales by 28.3%. As this table shows, BMW sold about 43% of its vehicles in Asia, 80% of which in China. This means that China makes up about 35% of global sales.

With Li Auto challenging German automakers on pricing, I do have some concern about BMW's exposure to China. To this we may add the geopolitical uncertainties which, at the moment, make me lean towards companies that are more focused on the West.

Revenues were up YoY to €65.9 billion compared to the first half of 2021 where they totaled €55.3 billion. This is 19.1% increase YoY. Now, during the early part of this year, BMW increased its stake in its BBA Chinese joint venture from 50% to 75%. This significant growth in revenue primarily came from the full consolidation of BBA in BMW's Financial Statements. However, this also had a dampening effect on other data. As explained in the report, the Q2 was negatively impacted by effects from the full consolidation of BBA of €1.1 billion. The automotive EBIT margin in Q2 was 8.2% while for the first six months of the year it reached 8.5%. Excluding the effects from the consolidation of BBA, BMW reached an EBIT margin in the automotive segment of 12.0% in Q2, while for H1 it signed 12.6%, which would be above the guidance of EBIT margin between 8%-10%.

The EBT climbed 65.9% to almost €16.2 billion. As the company explained, the one-time effect of around €7.7 billion from the revaluation of previously held equity interests in BBA at fair market value was a major driver. Accordingly, BMW's EBT margin was at 11.3% for Q2 and 24.5% 1H22.

Now, we have to pay close attention. Without this revaluation, the EBT would have thus been €8.5 billion which is lower compared to the €9.7 billion totaled in the first six months of last year. This is a first concerning sign that I noticed and that I didn't see highlighted.

Secondly, the Financial Services Segment concluded just over 815,000 new contracts with retail customers. This is a result down 20.8% YoY. Clearly, since the company was able to sell less vehicles, this was also reflected in the number of financing and leasing contracts concluded. In addition, the financial services sector continues to be highly competitive. In Q2, new contracts were down 29.3% YoY, which is more compared to the 19.8% decrease in deliveries. If we look at the first half, new contracts were down 20.8%, compared to a decrease in deliveries of 13.4%. This means that a smaller portion of customers is willing to take a loan to buy a BMW, hurting a portion of BMW's business model that the company counts on.

In fact, as reported in its press release, the percentage of BMW new vehicles leased or financed by the Financial Services Segment stood at 44.4% at the end of the second quarter, -5.8 percentage points YoY when the new vehicles leased reached 50.2%.

However, the preowned car market helped the Financial Segment encouraging the company to raise its target range for return on equity for the segment by three percentage points, in the range between 17% and 20%.

Among the new technological introductions, BMW announced that its new operating system has now set a new record for range in an electric SUV in a test carried out by car-shopping guide Edmunds. In a real-life EV range test, it drove 377 miles and exceeded its EPA range by an impressive 62 miles. It also used less energy per hundred miles than any other electric SUV and even some smaller EV models. BEV sales are also going very well since they more than doubled YoY reaching 75,890 vehicles.

Forward outlook

What made me a bit concerned was the guidance BMW gave for the year. First of all, it stated that it expects the EBIT margin in the Automotive Segment to be within the range of 7 to 9%. Since the company said that without the BBA consolidation it would have reached a 12% EBIT margin in the first half, it means that it expects a very tough second half of the year, with EBIT margins in the low single digits. In other words, BMW expects inflationary pressure to be heavy.

This is quite important, as the company, having order books well-filled several months out, expects solid growth in deliveries for the second half of the year that will make it able to almost catch up with 2021 deliveries. This is what BMW states in its report:

we expect a slight decline in deliveries for the full year. This will only partially be offset in our results by positive price and mix effects and the development of the preowned car markets.

Furthermore, during the earnings call, BMW management announced that it is seeing orders coming down, stating that this was good to give some relief to the supply chain. While it may be healthy for a few months, this is another warning signal about the second half and, most importantly, about 2023. While in other industries, like farming machinery manufacturers or trucks manufacturers, order books are covering already part of 2023, BMW and other automakers will take a hit earlier than others.

Another aspect that I didn't like is the clear decrease in free cash flow. While this was common to many capital intensive companies that had inventories go up during the past months, BMW posted a free cash flow amount to €7.77 billion million, up 58.6% YoY. However, the main reason for the YoY increase was the cash inflow from investing activities, whereby higher cash outflows for intangible assets and property, plant and equipment were more than offset by a cash inflow of €5 billion resulting from yet another consolidation, the one of BMW Brilliance. Thus, the real free cash flow generated by operating activities was €2.77 billion, significantly less compared to last year. This, per se, is not a real concerning problem, as many automakers had the same problem due to inventories going up. However, since BMW's strategy focuses on volumes, its high inventories had a bigger impact on its free cash flow compared to those automakers that focus more on margins. Mercedes-Benz, for example, chose a few years ago to reduce its volumes in order to reach better profitability, as I explained in an article. Now, this strategy is resulting more efficient in today's tight environment.

Valuation

While in my previous article I stated that BMW was approaching an interesting valuation, I have now revised downwards my future expectations. In fact, I think the company correctly trades now around a fwd pe of 4 and a fwd EV/EBITDA of 6.7. To this, we may add the uncertainty of its future dividend, given the fact that I expect reduced free cash flow for the next year and half.

Thus, I keep on rating the stock as hold, downgrading my previous target price of $28.83 by 15% to $24.50, which is close to the current share price.

Conclusion

Not always popular brands are also the best stocks to pick. At the moment, I see better opportunities in the automotive industry, as I tried to explain in my coverage of Stellantis' undervaluation. In the premium segment, I think Mercedes-Benz is currently executing better than BMW. However, if we factor in the difficult environment Germany and Europe are in, I would at the moment suggest staying on the sidelines regarding BMW.