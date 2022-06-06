Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Aakash Yalamanchili as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) is the company to invest in for the future. The stock is currently on the lower end of its value, but has immense opportunity to grow. This should happen due to Qualcomm's industry-leading 5G modem chips coupled with increasing global demand for 5G internet. Under CEO Cristiano Amon, Qualcomm has strived to diversify their product offerings from wireless processors. During their Q3 2022 earnings call, Amon stated that the company was on track to expand TAM to $700bln over the next decade. Qualcomm's acquisition of Nuvia, a server chip maker, is an opportunity to enter the server processor market and diversify the company. Its growing automotive division is another attractive aspect of Qualcomm, which possesses industry-leading automated driving technology offerings.

Demand for 5G and Smartphones

5G is an obvious area that Qualcomm excels in and derives most of its revenue from. The pandemic has impacted the world by causing a shift to a hybrid work/life environment. As a result, demand for 5G technology - which enables faster and higher quality internet - has increased tremendously. According to GSMA, an industry organization that represents the interests of mobile network operators worldwide, 5G connections will surpass 1 billion in 2022 and 2 billion by 2025. By the end of 2025, 5G will account for over a one-fifth of total mobile connections. More than 2 in 5 people globally will live within reach of a 5G network, according to GSMA.

Qualcomm was the first company to introduce a 5G modem with the Snapdragon X70 5G modem-RF system. The Snapdragon system utilizes AI and outputs industry-leading 5G WiFi. For example, the Nighthawk WiFi 6E routers, which use the Snapdragon system, provide the fastest available WiFi speeds of up to 10.8 Gbps. Qualcomm's Snapdragon X65 will also be included in the upcoming iPhone 14 and Samsung Galaxy S23, which are each company's flagship phones. The upcoming X70 will be incorporated into the next generation of Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF) and Apple (AAPL) phones starting next year. Being the exclusive 5G modem supplier to both firms provides Qualcomm with immense short-term sources of royalty revenue. Snapdragon's performance will drive Qualcomm's revenues for the foreseeable future. Whether it be through routers or smartphones, consumers will have access to 5G internet capable of supporting myriad functions/services, all through Qualcomm.

Inflation and oversupply at smartphone companies have slowed down smartphone shipments worldwide. According to Canalys, global smartphone shipments have decreased around 9% over the last year. This decrease largely impacted Samsung, Apple, and Xiaomi (OTCPK:XIACF), Qualcomm's biggest customers - with each accounting for over 10% of revenues in 2021. If there is a prolonged decrease in smartphone sales then there will be a decrease in royalty revenue for Qualcomm. However, Qualcomm's diversification strategy minimizes risk from a high concentration of revenues to a few customers in the long term.

Growth Into ARM-Based Server CPUs

The server CPU space has long been powered by x86-type processors predominantly from Intel (INTC) and AMD (AMD). ARM processors were created as alternatives to the x86 processors, but were prevalent mostly in handheld electronics. X86 processors prioritize speed and power, but are not cost-efficient and subject to thermal maintenance issues. On the other hand, ARM processors have longer battery life, do not require cooling, and are cheaper. Demand for ARM-based servers is increasing as society shifts to cloud computing. Cloud data centers require more performance within given power constraints. They are better suited for servers that can repeatedly perform small operations. ARM servers perfectly fit the above criteria. According to GlobeNewswire, the global ARM-based servers market is projected to reach $16.7bln while expanding at a CAGR of 12.4% in 2032.

Qualcomm is planning on entering the ARM server market. Qualcomm acquired Nuvia, a server chip maker, for $1.4bln in 2021. Nuvia was founded by John Bruno, Manu Gulati, and Gerard Williams III. The founders have worked on a combined 20 chips and have received over 100 patents across their careers. They also created the Apple Series A chip, which is present in all existing iPhones and iPads. In the chipset industry, experienced professionals are a valuable commodity. The value added by Nuvia's founders to Qualcomm has been overlooked and sets the firm up for success in the server CPU market. Before being acquired, Nuvia claimed that its server chip had already demonstrated 50% to 100% higher peak performance than competing products using less power. Qualcomm is currently seeking customers for their new server chip built using Nuvia's technology. Amazon Web Services (AMZN) has agreed to evaluate the chip which could prove lucrative to Qualcomm. AWS is a leading cloud service provider and could pay significant amounts to use the chip, similar to Ampere's partnership with Microsoft Azure (MSFT).

Nonetheless, there is currently intense competition in the ARM server market with major players such as HPE (HPE), AWS, and Ampere whose ARM chips are used in Microsoft Azure. HPE's Compute segment which consists of its ProLiant servers had $3bln in revenues. Compute has reported an increase in operating income of more than 20% for four straight quarters. AWS reported a 36% increase in revenues to $19.7bln and is releasing Graviton3, its latest server CPU. Ampere is planning to go public soon buoyed by lucrative partnerships with Microsoft Azure, Oracle (ORCL), Equinix (EQIX), Google Cloud (GOOGL), and China-based cloud service providers Tencent Cloud (OTCPK:TCEHY), JD Cloud, and UCloud to launch Arm-based VMs. These firms are already established in the server CPU sector and generate billions or have significant partnerships that will create similar revenue opportunities. However, should Qualcomm fail to land design wins with notable firms such as Amazon, their foray into the server CPU market will end as a failure.

Snapdragon Digital Chassis: An Overlooked Opportunity

Growth in the automotive industry is another attractive aspect of Qualcomm's. Qualcomm offers a package of various services known as the Snapdragon Digital Chassis. Qualcomm announced an automotive design pipeline win of around $19bln, up $3bln since fiscal Q2. Revenue is also up 38% YoY to a record $350mln. This growth has been headlined by the design win with Volkswagen's CARIAD (OTCPK:VWAGY), to power future automated driving efforts. Volkswagen is the world's No. 2 carmaker selling around 4.9mln cars in 2021. VW, like most automakers, is transitioning to autonomous electric vehicles. Qualcomm also has a longstanding partnership with General Motors (GM). Discounting the Volkswagen pipeline win, Qualcomm had already forecast more than $16B future automotive revenue and these high-profile partnerships will only boost that figure.

Currently, Qualcomm's main competitors in the automated driving infrastructure space are Nvidia (NVDA) and Intel. Qualcomm's Digital Chassis offers broader services: Car to Cloud SaaS, Automated driving and safety (ADAS), infotainment, and connectivity - to large global customers. In comparison, Nvidia's Orin DRIVE and Intel's Mobileye are solely focused on ADAS. In terms of processing power, Qualcomm's Digital Chassis offers up to 700 TOPS (trillion operations per second) while Orin DRIVE and Mobileye offer 254 and 176 TOPS respectively. Nvidia's Orin DRIVE and Intel's Mobileye each generated respective revenues of $220mln (up 45% YoY) and $460mln (up 41% YoY). All three are well positioned for growth, but Qualcomm's superior and all-encompassing product stands out among competitors.

Qualcomm DCF Model Valuation

Qualcomm DCF Model (Aakash Yalamanchili)

Utilizing a DCF model to evaluate Qualcomm shows it is undervalued. Starting with revenues, a growth rate of ~13% was used. This was approximated by first calculating Qualcomm's revenues as a percentage of associated products/services. This included handsets (57%), RFFE (9.3%), automotive (3.3%), IoT (16.7%), and semiconductor licensing (14%). These percentages of revenue were multiplied by associated industry CAGRs to achieve a weighted revenue growth rate based on essential products. According to Fortune Business Insights, smartphones are projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3%, automated driving at 31.3%, and IoT at 26.4%. Bloomberg projected the RFFE space to grow at a 16.1% CAGR. Lastly, Semiconductor IP was projected to grow at a 10% CAGR, according to GlobeNewswire. The weighted revenue growth rate was ~13%. Gross profit margin, operating profit margin, D&A, interest expense, tax expenses, change in working capital, and capex were all forecast by multiplying a 3-year trailing % revenue average of each item by the forecast revenue.

WACC, Terminal, and Intrinsic Value Calculations (Aakash Yalamanchili)

The cost of equity was calculated using a 10-year Treasury rate of 3.04%, Equity Risk Premium of 5.6%, and a Levered Beta of 1.07. The cost of debt was the YTM on Qualcomm's debt which is ~3.38%. These were multiplied by Qualcomm's percentage of equity and percentage of debt to calculate a WACC of 8.56%. Terminal Value was calculated using a few assumptions. Qualcomm's perpetual FCF growth rate was assumed to be lower than the GDP growth rate as Qualcomm matured. GDP growth rate weighted by countries and % of revenues to Qualcomm multiplied by respective GDP growth rates.

Business Quant reported in 2018 that Qualcomm received 66.64% of revenue from China, 13.64% from South Korea, 2.65% from the U.S., and 16.74% from the rest of the world. These percentages were multiplied by GDP growth estimates of 4.4%, 2.5%, 3.7%, and 3.6% respectively to produce a rate of ~3.8%. The perpetual FCF growth rate was assumed to be a lower 3.3%. The present values of the terminal value and FCFs during the forecast period were added to derive an implied EV of ~$187bln. This was backed into an implied equity value of ~$181bln which was divided by a diluted share count of 1149. This yielded an implied share price of $157.70. Qualcomm is currently trading at a ~21% discount compared to its current share price,

However, this model does not account for Qualcomm's products' percentage of revenue changing as the company starts to receive larger and larger portions of revenue from products other than smartphones and RFFE. Further expansion into the automated driving and sector CPU industries could yield a greater % of revenue for both products. It should be noted that Qualcomm derives almost two-thirds of its revenue from China. There is a concern of China's GDP growth faltering as COVID lockdowns continue to negatively impact the country's economy. Despite this fact, Qualcomm showed its resilience by boosting sales by ~37% during the last quarter despite a slowdown in China and a decrease in smartphone demand.

Conclusion

Qualcomm's performance based on current macroeconomic conditions is nothing short of impressive as the company continues to churn out revenues. Dominance in the 5G modem chip sub-sector highlighted by unbeatable chip performance serves as the basis for Qualcomm's future value. Qualcomm's future value is further accentuated by growth into promising sectors such as ARM-based server CPUs and automated driving SoCs (system on a chip). Qualcomm's price has dwindled ~10% YoY despite its performance.

Now is the perfect time to buy Qualcomm, before the price starts to climb to its intrinsic value. This will start with the release of the new iPhone 14 and continue into 2023 with other smartphone releases such as the Samsung Galaxy S23. Snapdragon Digital Chassis will continue to secure design wins and there is much optimism surrounding the Nuvia server CPU's performance. Resilient revenues despite slowdowns in key markets, decreasing demand, and supply chain shortages further speak to the value Qualcomm possesses. All of these factors signal that Qualcomm will not be undervalued for much longer and investors should take advantage of this opportunity.