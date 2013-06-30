sarawuth702

According to news reports (paraphrased with wording additions from me):

Berkshire Hathaway had acquired 225 million BYD (a top Chinese EV maker) shares in 2008, giving it a 7.73% stake, according to BYD's annual report, initially paying $232 million which had grown to about $7.5 billion by Tuesday (BYD fell about 12% today). In a Hong Kong Stock Exchange filing, Berkshire said it sold 1.33 million Hong Kong-listed shares of BYD for about HK$370 million (US$47 million), which is about 0.5% of BRK's entire stake. Tuesday's filing is the first official confirmation that Berkshire has reduced its BYD investment since its stake entered Hong Kong's Central Clearing and Settlement System on July 11, which led to speculation then that BRK may be selling."

Given the high profile nature of the investment and the iconic nature of BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF, OTCPK:BYDDY) in the electric vehicle industry, investors may be interested in understanding the ramifications from this sale. Instead of guessing Buffett's intentions, I will compare how this sale compares to previous sales made by Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A, NYSE:BRK.B) ("BRK").

I will based my analysis on positions disclosed in 13F from June 30, 2013 till June 30, 2022 (note that not all investments are disclosed in Berkshire's 13F filings, for example foreign stocks are not).

Given there are over 100 stocks disclosed during this period, in order to focus on the most material ones, we will focus on those that had a peak quarter-end portfolio value of at least $1 billion during this period (which whittles it down to a more manageable 62 stocks). Of these 62 stocks:

30 were fully disposed

19 were unchanged (i.e., current ending shares held is equal to the highest number of shares held during the period)

13 ranged from 0.2% to 98% disposal. For these 13, I have classified into minor disposals of less than 20% of peak shares held (9 cases) and major disposals of over 20% of peak shares held (4 cases). The reason that the 20% threshold is used is to show some further granularity - it is not indicative of any "magic number," but seemed good enough for indicative purposes)

I have summarized these sales into several types:

Disposal type Time span Typical examples Minor disposal (total disposed less than 20% of peak shares held) Short 12% of BRK's stake in Apple was sold in 2020Q3 and Q4. No change afterwards Major disposal (total disposed over 20% of peak shares held, less than full disposal) Short (1 quarter to within 1 year) BRK's stake in P&G was sold by 99% in 2016Q1, and then remaining shares were held till now. Long (over 1 year) BRK's stake in Mastercard was trimmed by a cumulative 26% since 2015Q1 over multiple small sales. Full disposal Short (1 quarter to within 1 year) Airlines such as Delta, Southwest and American were sold in 2020Q2.

Financials such as JPMorgan (sold between 2020Q1 and 2020Q4) and Goldman(2019Q4 and 2020Q2) were sold within a year. Long(1 to several years) Typical 1 year example: IBM sales began in 2017Q1, fully disposed by 2018Q1.

Philips 66 sales began in 2018Q1, fully disposed by 2020Q1.

Longest example during sample period: Wells Fargo (5 years from the first sale in 2017Q1 till final full disposal in 2022Q1) Click to enlarge

Source: 13-F SEC filings by BRK

As can be seen above, BRK's sales range among a wide spectrum:

Amongst the fully disposed, some stocks are quickly fully disposed in one quarter (such as airlines) or several quarters (such as some financials), while the disposal process for some stocks has been tortuous, such as Wells Fargo (WFC), which took 5 years.

Among the partially disposed, small stakes could be sold over many years, such as Mastercard which saw a 26% stake reduction over 7 years of small sales, whereas some stakes were also trimmed in one to two quarters and then left alone.

So from the current small sale of BYD, it does not appear informative enough. However, if BRK continues to sale large percentages consistently over several months and quarters, then it may be more likely that he is pursuing a full disposal.

Given how many stocks in the renewables and electric vehicle sector have been highflying in the past few years, if BRK is turning negative on a leading company in the sector and eventually disposes of most or all of its stake (while buying tens of billions of "old" energy companies like Occidental and Chevron), then it may give pause to investors to consider if the valuations are really supported by the business prospects and if there's something Buffett sees that is being missed.

Below we look at how some selected significant disposals have done in the past few years (note, the below is not an exhaustive list):

Stock Time of first sale Stock price range at first sale* Current price Peak quarter-end portfolio value (billion USD) Full disposal Wells Fargo 2017Q1 45-51 44 27.8 IBM 2017Q1 121-134 129 13.5 Verizon 2022Q1 49-54 42 9.2 JPM 2020Q1 71-130 114 8.3 Philips 66 2018Q1 73-88 90 8.1 Walmart 2016Q1 52-60 132 5.2 Delta airlines 2020Q2 17-37 31 4.2 Goldman Sachs 2019Q4 181-218 331 4.1 Major disposal P&G 2016Q1 61-69 139 4.8 Minor disposal Apple 2020Q3 87-136 158 157.5 Click to enlarge

Source: 13-F SEC filings by BRK

*stock price range at first sale refers to the price range of the quarter in which the first sale occurred.

We can see that many of the fully disposed stocks had a mediocre performance after BRK sold which tends to suggest BRK is a shrewd seller.

Wells Fargo and IBM are still the same price as it was 5 years ago when BRK started selling.

JPM and Delta were sold during COVID-19 crisis which sort of abated after vaccines were developed faster than initially thought but are not materially higher than when BRK started selling.

Walmart, Goldman, P&G, Apple and Coca Cola have gone up significantly after the first sale and these range across the spectrum from minor to full disposal. Buffett acknowledged during his shareholder meeting in May 2021 that it was probably a mistake to trim the Apple position (which Charlie Munger advised him not to trim).

In summary, BRK's sale of BYD is a very interesting piece of information that is definitely worth serious pondering, especially given BRK's increased investment in oil companies while selling its stake in an electric vehicle company. Now, BRK selling does not necessarily mean doom and gloom, as shown above, some companies have continued to perform well after BRK sold. Sometimes BRK just trims a holding and leaves it there rather than fully dispose of it. But, it does mean investors may have to take a more nuanced attitude and be more cautious about BYD, as Berkshire has tended to be quite shrewd in its sales.