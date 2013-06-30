According to news reports (paraphrased with wording additions from me):
Berkshire Hathaway had acquired 225 million BYD (a top Chinese EV maker) shares in 2008, giving it a 7.73% stake, according to BYD's annual report, initially paying $232 million which had grown to about $7.5 billion by Tuesday (BYD fell about 12% today).
In a Hong Kong Stock Exchange filing, Berkshire said it sold 1.33 million Hong Kong-listed shares of BYD for about HK$370 million (US$47 million), which is about 0.5% of BRK's entire stake.
Tuesday's filing is the first official confirmation that Berkshire has reduced its BYD investment since its stake entered Hong Kong's Central Clearing and Settlement System on July 11, which led to speculation then that BRK may be selling."
Given the high profile nature of the investment and the iconic nature of BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF, OTCPK:BYDDY) in the electric vehicle industry, investors may be interested in understanding the ramifications from this sale. Instead of guessing Buffett's intentions, I will compare how this sale compares to previous sales made by Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A, NYSE:BRK.B) ("BRK").
I will based my analysis on positions disclosed in 13F from June 30, 2013 till June 30, 2022 (note that not all investments are disclosed in Berkshire's 13F filings, for example foreign stocks are not).
Given there are over 100 stocks disclosed during this period, in order to focus on the most material ones, we will focus on those that had a peak quarter-end portfolio value of at least $1 billion during this period (which whittles it down to a more manageable 62 stocks). Of these 62 stocks:
I have summarized these sales into several types:
|
Disposal type
|
Time span
|
Typical examples
|
Minor disposal (total disposed less than 20% of peak shares held)
|
Short
|
|
Major disposal (total disposed over 20% of peak shares held, less than full disposal)
|
Short (1 quarter to within 1 year)
|
|
Long (over 1 year)
|
|
Full disposal
|
Short (1 quarter to within 1 year)
|
|
Long(1 to several years)
|
Source: 13-F SEC filings by BRK
As can be seen above, BRK's sales range among a wide spectrum:
Below we look at how some selected significant disposals have done in the past few years (note, the below is not an exhaustive list):
|
Stock
|
Time of first sale
|
Stock price range at first sale*
|
Current price
|
Peak quarter-end portfolio value (billion USD)
|
Full disposal
|
Wells Fargo
|
2017Q1
|
45-51
|
44
|
27.8
|
IBM
|
2017Q1
|
121-134
|
129
|
13.5
|
Verizon
|
2022Q1
|
49-54
|
42
|
9.2
|
JPM
|
2020Q1
|
71-130
|
114
|
8.3
|
Philips 66
|
2018Q1
|
73-88
|
90
|
8.1
|
Walmart
|
2016Q1
|
52-60
|
132
|
5.2
|
Delta airlines
|
2020Q2
|
17-37
|
31
|
4.2
|
Goldman Sachs
|
2019Q4
|
181-218
|
331
|
4.1
|
Major disposal
|
P&G
|
2016Q1
|
61-69
|
139
|
4.8
|
Minor disposal
|
Apple
|
2020Q3
|
87-136
|
158
|
157.5
Source: 13-F SEC filings by BRK
*stock price range at first sale refers to the price range of the quarter in which the first sale occurred.
In summary, BRK's sale of BYD is a very interesting piece of information that is definitely worth serious pondering, especially given BRK's increased investment in oil companies while selling its stake in an electric vehicle company. Now, BRK selling does not necessarily mean doom and gloom, as shown above, some companies have continued to perform well after BRK sold. Sometimes BRK just trims a holding and leaves it there rather than fully dispose of it. But, it does mean investors may have to take a more nuanced attitude and be more cautious about BYD, as Berkshire has tended to be quite shrewd in its sales.
