Brazilian miner Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has historically underperformed the market. Yet, in the last five years, consolidation and conservative capital allocation policies in the metals and mining industry has given miners a platform for enhanced and sustainable profitability. Vale’s financial performance has been exceptional in that time. The company has a free cash flow yield of over 40%, making it a very attractive bet.

In the last five years, Gerdau has appreciated by just 9.91% at time of writing, compared to 59.7% for the S&P 500. You could go back even longer, and the underperformance of Vale is stark.

Year to date, the stock is down some 10.07%, compared to 17.55% for the S&P 500. Commodity firms are very different from, say, tech firms, in that, what drives their performance is not their own underlying economics, but the supply-side economics of their industry. Once you understand the supply-side, then you can think about whether or not you want to invest in the industry, and what business you want to throw your lot with.

The MSCI World Metals and Mining Index is down -7.61% compared to -14.19% for the MSCI World Index, mirroring Vale’s performance. Although over a 5-year span, the MSCI World Metals and Mining Index actually did well, earning investors 9.39% per year compared to 8.81% for the MSCI World Index, the long run trend of the metals and mining index shows the same stark underperformance of the industry compared to the broad market.

This underperformance is driven by the fact that commodity sectors behave according to the cobweb model, in which there is a time lag between supply decisions and future price changes. What this means is that firms are incentivized to ramp up production in the face of rising prices, because none of them are price makers, they are all price takers, and ramping up production is the rational response to rising prices. In doing so, they issue new stocks, and increase their debt levels. However, this leads to an excess of supply, causing the bubble to pop, forcing firms to clean up their balance sheets, possibly go into bankruptcy, or merge or be acquired by other firms. This exit of capital continues until profitability is restored in the market. This creates an inverse relationship between asset growth and future stock returns.

Why This is the Time to Invest in Metals and Mining

Although capital expenditure since the 2016-2017 bottom has been rising, it is still far from the heights of the boom years. Vale is expected to raise capex from $5.4 billion in 2021 to something like $5.8 billion by year end. According to Mining Technology, mining capex globally is expected to rise 22% this year to reach $70.4 billion, the highest level since 2014. Capex had risen by 20% in 2021.

It is arguable that 2022’s rise in capex is justifiable given the global supply chain disruption, whereas previous increases were driven by miners chasing high prices. Even with the global supply chain disruption, miners have been more restrained than they were in the past.

The industry is able to be more restrained and disciplined because of a wave of consolidation since the market popped in 2014. With increased consolidation, miners have become more focused on shareholder returns.

The import of this is that miners are less likely to go overboard with capex increases, and this means that expansion will be supportable.

Vale’s Financial Performance

Since 2017, Vale has increased revenue from nearly $33.98 billion to $55.4 billion in 2021, compounded at 10.27% per year. Growth has come with profitability, with gross profits rising from over $12.9 billion to $32.77 billion, operating income from more than $10.9 billion to nearly $27.7 billion, and net income from over $5.5 billion to $22.44 billion, in that time. For an indication of how profitability has evolved, net income compounded by 32.43% per year in that 5-year period. In addition, free cash flow (FCF) margin has grown from 34.5% to 52.1% in that 5-year window.

The inverse relationship between asset growth and future returns, known as the asset growth effect, is one of the least understood concepts in finance. Not only does the supply-side economics of the industry matter, as a rule -there are exceptions-, you want a business that can grow profitability while reducing its asset base. In that 5-year window, Vale has reduced total assets from over $99.18 billion to $89.44 billion. Total debt is down from nearly $26.4 billion to more than $21.7 billion. That is a clear indication that the company’s capital allocation policies are in fact prudent, even at a time when commodity prices are screaming at miners to go nuts with their capex.

The company has become a cash machine, with FCF $11.7 billion in 2017 to nearly $28.4 billion in 2021, compounding at 19.33% a year. This allows the company to support its dividend and share buyback program.

Vale’s dividend yield is 23.49%, and its payout ratio is 61.4%. This has allowed the company to have a shareholder yield of 23.95%, more than making up for the company’s stock price travails. As Henderson Diversified Income Trust notes, the power of dividends and share buybacks is such that it can turn a business with poor stock price performance into a great investment.

Valuation

With an enterprise value of $69.26 billion, the company has an FCF yield (FCF/enterprise value) of nearly 40.98%. This is an extremely attractive FCF yield. For comparison, the FCF yield of the S&P 500 is 2.04%. This signals not only that the company’s future performance is going to be strong, but that it will far outperform that of the S&P 500.

Conclusion

Despite historic underperformance, the metals and mining industry has been very conservative in its capex policies in the last five years. In that time, Vale has not only implemented conservative capital allocation policies that have benefited shareholders, the company has also dramatically improved profitability. Vale’s growing FCF are trading at a sharp discount to the market, making the company a very attractive bet.