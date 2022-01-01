cofotoisme

Dividend increases are an essential sign from management that business is going well, and the company can and wants to reward shareholders. I track upcoming dividend increases from companies with a history of increasing them. The lists below contain different data points for the stocks increasing their dividends next week. This is especially important during these inflationary times.

This list is a trimmed-down version, only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here.

How I Created The Lists

I created the information below by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet hosted here with upcoming dividend information from NASDAQ. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments. These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

Companies are required to have higher total dividends paid out each year. Therefore, a company may not raise its dividend each calendar year, but the total annual dividend can still increase.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is when you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. For example, if the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by the market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday is a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll use them throughout the piece.

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Category Count King 0 Champion 0 Contender 2 Challenger 4 Click to enlarge

The Main List

Data has been sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then by the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category STERIS plc (Ireland) Ordinary Shares (STE) 16 0.87 6-Sep-22 9.30% Contender Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM) 12 0 7-Sep-22 21.95% Contender TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) 9 2.54 8-Sep-22 20.00% Challenger Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) 9 3.16 8-Sep-22 7.14% Challenger United Bancorp, Inc. (UBCP) 8 4.03 8-Sep-22 1.94% Challenger Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) 8 2.13 9-Sep-22 6.25% Challenger Click to enlarge

Field Definitions

Streak: Years of dividend growth history are sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: The new payout rate is divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: The percent increase.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me The Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the percentage increase. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent STE 0.43 0.47 9.30% NRIM 0.41 0.5 21.95% TCBK 0.25 0.3 20.00% NTRS 0.7 0.75 7.14% UBCP 0.155 0.158 1.94% CCBG 0.16 0.17 6.25% Click to enlarge

Additional Metrics

Some different metrics related to these companies include yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. The table is sorted the same way as the table above. A value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows, as they could provide more margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52-Week Low 52-Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High STE 201.5 192.4 255.43 38.08 5% Off Low 21% Off High NRIM 40.58 37.36 46.04 7.75 9% Off Low 12% Off High NTRS 95.06 89.68 133.41 15.63 6% Off Low 29% Off High TCBK 47.16 37.21 49.89 16.06 27% Off Low 5% Off High UBCP 15.65 13.82 20.52 9.96 13% Off Low 24% Off High CCBG 31.93 21.64 33.92 13.05 48% Off Low 6% Off High Click to enlarge

Tickers By Yield And Growth Rates

Some investors are more interested in the current yield, so I sorted this table descending by yield. The table also includes some historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule UBCP 4.03 1.8 4.6 8 0.2 12 NTRS 3.16 0 18.6 14.2 9.6 17.3 TCBK 2.54 6.8 11.4 10.1 10.1 12.7 CCBG 2.13 9.3 28.2 31.5 4 33.6 STE 0.87 8.1 8.9 9.9 10.3 10.8 NRIM 0 7.5 16.1 13.6 11.6 18.6 Click to enlarge

Here are some notes about this week's list:

This week is headlined by more financial institutions announcing their yearly increases.

Northrim and TriCo offer investors significant increases of at least 20%.

Northern Trust and Capital City offer nice 6-7% increases.

Finally, STERIS keeps its steady pace of 9% annual increases, which aligns with its historic averages.

Please do your due diligence before investing, and thanks for reading.