Scott Olson

Investment Thesis

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) is a steady, high-moat business. The company recently beat earnings expectations and raised guidance for the year. The business is doing a good job of growing its market share and fighting cost inflation. Management's entrance into new product categories has also been quite successful.

However, the company's shares are quite expensive. I think the price is too high at the current valuation.

Strong Market Share And Pricing Power

The Hershey Company has demonstrated resilience in the current inflationary environment. Sales have remained strong across the past few quarters. The company continues to offset cost inflation by increasing prices. So far, volume has remained strong even as consumer demand wanes in other food categories.

Branding is an important moat for Hershey in their core confectionery market. Management indicated this in their last earnings remarks. They pointed out that private label products have a low-single-digit market share in confectionery markets. This compares favorably to the 19% market share across all food categories.

Hershey has grown its market share in many categories since the start of the pandemic. This is clear in its chocolate segment, which increased its share by 70 basis points year over year. Economic pullbacks often reduce consumer spending on discretionary products. But I think Hershey's low-cost impulse purchases are likely to be more resilient.

The business is still heavily constrained by its supply chain. On the company's latest earnings Q&A, Hershey's CEO identified Reese's and Icebreakers Mints as specific sources of capacity constraints. Reese's is the company's largest brand, with retail sales up by over 25% for the past two years. To offset these headwinds, the company is expanding its manufacturing capacity. The company invested $800 million in the last three years. Management says this will boost production capability by 15% over the next few years.

Hershey Annual Meeting of Stockholders Presentation

Even when faced with high margin pressures, Hershey has retained its solid margins. The company has maintained gross margins of 44% and operating margins of 23% across the past 12 months. These are in line with the company's own historical averages.

Expansion Into New Categories

Hershey's growth story is largely dependent on its expansion into new product categories. At the end of last year, the company created a new "Salty Snacks" reporting segment for its North American business. This coincides with the company's $1.2 billion acquisition of Dot's Pretzels and its manufacturer.

This adds to the company's 2018 acquisitions of Pirate's Booty and Amplify Snack Brands. Amplify's SkinnyPop popcorn brand has grown by double digits on top of a 25% boost last year.

The company is focused on buying strong brands and then growing their distribution. Management outlined this strategy in their Q4 2021 earnings remarks.

But we learned a lot about what we're good at and what we're not good at. And we established some principles. And one of those principles was there's a certain size threshold that's critical for us in order to absorb a business and be able to really build it from there. We're not good creators of very small businesses and making them big. We also understand that our business model is all about a high gross margin, a strong gross margin that enables us to invest to grow capabilities and invest in our brands. And we got very, very stringent about those guidelines and those criteria for success... So with Pirate Booty and Skinny Pop, we got amazing brands. And that's what we're good at, is really getting a brand that has a strong consumer following. We'd like to see brands that have tremendous repeat but low household penetration because that's - as consumers love them, and we can apply our capabilities to expanding distribution and investing to create awareness of the brand. The other thing we learned was the importance of supply chain. And early on, we had some struggles absorbing a lot of these smaller companies, didn't have their own supply chain. So thus, you saw when we went forward and bought Dots, we decided to buy the co-manufacturer Pretzels Inc. as well. So I think we've consistently applied those lessons. As I said, we built a lot of capability and muscle along the way and got better at those key criteria of support of the brand's margins and the right supply chain.

I think this is a solid foundation for continued expansion beyond the company's core confectionery business. Hershey is already a market leader in its primary category. It makes sense that they'll want to grow outside of it. This reminds me of Pepsi (PEP), which has also expanded outside of its core drink and snack categories.

But M&A is an expensive strategy. The company has spent almost $3.4 billion on acquisitions since 2018. This represents over half of the company's free cash flow during that period. The firm will have to allocate a lot of capital to continue with this strategy. It's likely the business will have to divert a lot of its free cash flow or otherwise increase its leverage.

The Valuation Is Expensive

While Hershey's fundamentals remain strong, the company's valuation is very expensive. The company is trading at a forward P/E of 28 and a forward EV/EBIT of almost 20. I think this is high for a company only projected to grow its earnings at a single-digit rate. The company's long-term sales outlook only forecasts 2-4% annual growth. This seems low for a business trading at such a high valuation.

Hershey Annual Meeting of Stockholders Presentation

The company has demonstrated a commitment to returning cash to shareholders. The company paid out over half of its free cash flow in buybacks and dividends over the last three years. The company's recent dividend hike demonstrates this.

Hershey Annual Meeting of Stockholders Presentation

But the company can only return so much money to shareholders when it is trading at 28 times its free cash flow. Increased capital expenditures and acquisition costs may restrict the company's shareholder returns. I think shares have limited intrinsic upside at the current valuation.

Final Verdict

The Hershey Company is a strong, high-moat business with solid fundamentals. But the valuation is quite high. There could be some serious downside if the company doesn't show strong growth. This is a real risk for a company that was stagnant for years during the last decade.

While this is a business I'd like to own, I'd want to buy shares at a discount. I believe shares are overvalued at the current price.

This company may be a solid income investment if you already have a low-cost basis. For other investors, I wouldn't recommend buying or holding shares at the current price.