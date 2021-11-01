William_Potter/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) is estimated to yield 4.25% after last month's reconstitution, bringing new interest to a previously unappealing fund. However, SPHD's diversification and fundamentals have improved, which I will highlight alongside the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) for comparison purposes. I still feel SPHD is the inferior choice, but a position makes sense for high-dividend investors wanting some upside potential. This, along with its high REIT exposure, is why I'm rating SPHD as a hold, and I look forward to taking you through the latest numbers in this article.

ETF Overview

SPHD tracks the S&P 500 Low Volatility High Dividend Index, ultimately selecting 50 securities from the S&P 500. The process begins by selecting the top 75 securities by trailing dividend yield and removing the 25 most volatile ones according to their price volatility over the last year. The Index is yield-weighted, security weights range between 0.5% and 3.0%, there can be no more than ten securities per sector, and total sector exposure is limited to 25%. The Index is reconstituted semi-annually at the end of January and July.

SPHD's top ten holdings total 26.39% and include Altria Group (MO), Kinder Morgan (KMI), and AT&T (T), which yield 8.33%, 6.01%, and 6.23%. Only three companies currently pay below 3% (CAH, FE, CAG).

Invesco

Relative to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), SPHD is overweight Real Estate and Utilities by 16% each. In exchange, it underweights Technology by 22% and Consumer Discretionary by 10%.

Invesco

Despite the nice recent results, SPHD has been the inferior ETF since its October 2012 inception. Its 10.13% annualized gain is more than 3% worse than SPY and SCHD. Ironically, SPHD's volatility, as measured by standard deviation, was higher, resulting in substantially worse risk-adjusted returns (Sharpe and Sortino Ratios). However, I don't place too much importance on these price charts. Much of it is explained by sector allocation differences and isn't necessarily a knock on the high-dividend strategy.

Portfolio Visualizer

SPHD: Estimated 4.25% Net Yield

An ETF's dividend is challenging to determine in advance for two key reasons:

Reconstitutions result in a unique set of holdings with varying weights and yields. SPHD's price could dramatically increase soon, putting downward pressure on the yield. Large increases in shares outstanding right before SPHD's ex-dividend date results in each shareholder getting a smaller piece of the pie. Unfortunately, such increases are unpredictable.

Still, the best estimate of an ETF's distributions is by calculating the yields of the underlying assets. This analysis reveals that SPHD's gross dividend yield is 4.61% based on August 30 closing prices. Below are the calculations and other relevant dividend metrics compared with SCHD.

The Sunday Investor

Constituents currently have a 4.55% gross yield, or 4.25%, after subtracting SPHD's 0.30% expense ratio. The net will yield close to 1% better than SCHD, a leading high-dividend ETF with a better dividend growth history.

High yields are nothing new for these constituents. Over the last four years, their average yield was 4.38%, which is impressive and concerning at the same time. Consistent high yields without the high growth to match implies low share price appreciation. For example, shares of Altria Group have declined by 30% over the last five years while Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) has plummeted 57%. Several other top holdings have seen share price destruction, though dividends helped achieve a positive total return in most cases. I don't think this is the best investment method, but income investors may feel differently.

Seeking Alpha

SPHD: Low Volatility, Low Growth

As the strategy calls for, SPHD is a low volatility ETF currently with a 0.83 five-year beta. However, it's also a low-growth ETF, so many constituents' share prices haven't gone far in recent years. Consider the table below highlighting non-dividend-related fundamental metrics, this time comparing SPHD's top 20 industries with SCHD and SPY.

The Sunday Investor

SPHD has 87.04% of assets concentrated in its top 20 industries, an improvement over the 92.31% figure from March. It's a welcome change for such a concentrated fund and is now on par with SCHD from an industry diversification standpoint. The reconstitution resulted in an increased five-year beta figure from 0.77 to 0.83, which is also a nice change for me. Low volatility ETFs often do poorly in market rebounds, and it's always a concern of mine whenever the market finds itself in a correction or bear market. Still, SCHD's 0.89 beta is closer to what I think is appropriate for the environment.

Another improvement area is an estimated EPS growth increase from 5.89% to 7.61%. It lags SCHD by 4.41% and is almost 10% less than SPY, but most valuation metrics indicate investors are compensated for such growth. One exception is its 17.75 forward price-earnings ratio, 2.55 points higher than SCHD's. However, remember that REIT exposure now makes up 19% of SPHD, up from 11% last month. Traditional valuation ratios aren't as helpful for REITs, but fortunately, Hoya Capital provides some insights on these securities.

High REIT Exposure: A Unique Feature

Most dividend ETFs have little REIT exposure because their distributions aren't qualified, meaning they don't receive preferential tax treatment. Still, SPHD's 19% exposure is a key benefit from a diversification perspective, and its holdings are spread across several different property types. I've compiled the following table using data from the Hoya Capital Income Builder REIT Terminal for your reference.

Chart Source: The Sunday Investor; Data Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder REIT Rankings Terminal

There looks to be a mix of over- and under-valued REITs based on next year's FFO estimates. For example, Vornado Realty Trust (VNO trades at 8.60x FFO, but it's experienced negative growth over the last five years. The lone exception is Iron Mountain (IRM), but it's priced 9.6% above its NAV.

SPHD's two office REITs (VNO, BXP) have debt/EBITDA ratios above the category average of 7.2. On the other hand, its three shopping center REITs (FRT, REG, KIM) look to have more manageable debt levels. These REITs also have a 28% average debt ratio, better than the 32% category average.

Hoya Capital

I think SPHD's high exposure to REITs is a net positive, especially since it's rare in the dividend ETF space. As I noted in this article comparing the ten largest dividend ETFs, only the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) has REIT exposure worth mentioning, and it's only at 6%. REITs are a great way to diversify your portfolio since they typically have low correlations to stocks.

Investment Recommendation

SPHD's latest reconstitution resulted in a portfolio expected to yield 4.25% net of fees. Its fundamentals also improved and now trades at a 17.75x forward earnings valuation with a 0.83 five-year beta. Investors seeking high dividends, some downside protection, and diversification via REITs will likely be satisfied. My preference is for SCHD, which I discussed here, but SPHD makes sense for investors wanting to play defense but still need a regular high income. I'm rating it as a hold today and look forward to discussing further in the comments below.