DragonImages

Cash allocations declined in August, while fixed-income and equity allocations both increased slightly. The August AAII Asset Allocation Survey shows fixed-income allocations rising to their highest level in six months.

Stock and stock fund allocations increased by 0.5 percentage points to 64.5%. This increase keeps equity allocations above their historical average of 61.5% for the 27th consecutive month.

Bond and bond fund allocations increased by 0.7 percentage points to 14.4%. Bond and bond fund allocations are also below their historical average of 16.0% for the 18th consecutive month.

Cash allocations decreased by 1.1 percentage points to 21.2%. August was the 28th consecutive month that cash allocations have been below their historical average of 22.5%.

Optimism among individual investors about the short-term direction of the stock market in our weekly Sentiment Survey improved during the first half the month before pulling back during the second half. Bond yields rebounded off the summer low and potentially attracted yield-seeking investors.

It is worth noting that sentiment does not always result in altered allocations as many AAII members follow a long-term approach to investing.

August AAII Asset Allocation Survey results:

Stocks and Stock Funds: 64.5%, up 0.5 percentage points

Bonds and Bond Funds: 14.4%, up 0.7 percentage points

Cash: 21.2%, down 1.1 percentage points

August AAII Asset Allocation Survey details:

Stocks: 30.4%, down 0.7 percentage points

Stock Funds: 34.1%, up 1.2 percentage points

Bonds: 3.0%, down 0.4 percentage points

Bond Funds: 11.4%, up 1.0 percentage points

Historical averages:

Stocks/Stock Funds: 61.5%

Bonds/Bond Funds: 16.0%

Cash: 22.5%

The AAII Asset Allocation Survey has been conducted monthly since November 1987 and asks AAII members what percentage of their portfolios are allocated to stocks, stock funds, bonds, bond funds and cash. The survey and its results are available online at: https://www.aaii.com/investor-surveys.