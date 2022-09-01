Start Time: 11:45 January 1, 0000 12:17 PM ET

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Deutsche Bank 2022 Technology Conference

September 01, 2022, 11:45 AM ET

Company Participants

Raj Dhamodharan - EVP, Blockchain & Digital Currencies

Conference Call Participants

Bryan Keane - Deutsche Bank

Bryan Keane

Okay. Good morning. I'm Bryan Keane. I cover payments and IT services at Deutsche Bank. And we are super excited to have from Mastercard Raj Dhamodharan, who is the EVP, Blockchain & Digital Currency expert. So looking forward to digging into some of this stuff on digital currency here, Raj, but thanks for joining us.

Raj Dhamodharan

Thanks for having me here.

Bryan Keane

So maybe a little bit -- we can start with just a little bit of your background. Can you share a bit about kind of what your role is with the organization and maybe prior history?

Raj Dhamodharan

Yes, absolutely. Again, thanks for having me here. I'm originally an engineer, programmer on computers and so on for the early part of the career. I got involved initially in technology in companies via startups, so we were running telecom software at that time back in the Bay Area. And then I shifted, and the last 10 years have been -- 11 years, I should say, been working at Mastercard in a variety of capacity. I started in our regions helping us deploy our digital products in Asia Pacific region. And the last few years, I've been helping run this space for Mastercard, and Mastercard has been in this space for quite some time and we can get into that. But that's a short history.

Bryan Keane

Got it. And can you provide an overview of how Mastercard is participating in the digital currency crypto space today?

Raj Dhamodharan

Yes, absolutely. A couple of different ways, right? The number one is, as many of you know, we run a large network with 3 billion plus cards, 90 million merchants on the other side. So the first thing is really to let consumers and merchants experience the crypto in a safe and secure way. Crypto flows is the number one thing, which is letting consumers buy using the cards in the street, with buying crypto at the exchanges and so forth, and on ramp side and also on off ramp side, when once consumers accumulate crypto, there are a variety of ways that they can get back to fiat either by spending through a card. There are a variety of crypto card programs. In fact, we've had 20 plus card bills just this year on that topic, and also are using our sand you could get the product money out from crypto to fiat back into your bank account as well. So participating in the crypto flows is a big part of it.

The second, again we can get into this bit more later, is the services aspect, which we have a range of services starting for the analytics. You may have seen our CipherTrace purchase, which is focused on blockchain analytics. So we also have identity products. So big services business there as well. And then we are starting to add select currencies into our network, which again, bringing some of the digital currencies directly into our network, in a safe and secure way allows people to experience the crypto in different ways. That's just a high level view on various things that we do on the crypto space.

Bryan Keane

Great. And so what about the distributed ledger technology, what's Mastercard doing there?

Raj Dhamodharan

Yes. So we -- this is a fascinating piece of technology. As you know, it started like 10 plus years ago. Mastercard has been in this space for quite some time. We've spent some early, invested some energy in understanding the technology years ago. This is well before I got started in the company. And it gave us a lot of insights into how best to use the technology. So we've used this technology a number of places. I think that this has a lot of potential in some select use cases. And we are starting to apply this. For example, we launched a central bank digital currency sandbox a couple of years ago, which governments use to design digital currencies.

We also think that there have been a number of issues that need to be solved in the blockchain space that we can help solve. For example, how do you scale the network today, the blockchain networks are badly slow in terms of how transactions are done, how we help scale the network, be partnered with a consensus to put more open source technology out there, a technology called Rollups that helps use scale to blockchain network. All of this helps us to understand how the network works as well as put to use in variety of use cases, as we see. As you guys know very well, they are multi-rail company. So running multiple networks to solve different use cases is not new to us. But that's how we approach it.

Bryan Keane

Got it. And what's your view on the crypto winner here that we're in?

Raj Dhamodharan

Look, I think markets will do what it will do. We think this -- overall the technology, the crypto and the digital currency technology and the underlying blockchain technology, is here to stay. We do expect multiple public blockchain networks to continue to exist and multiple use cases to emerge out of this. And we are here to provide a simple, safe choice to all the consumers and merchants.

We're not really asking people to use crypto or not use crypto. But when they want to experience innovations coming out of the crypto space, we want to make sure that that happens in safe and simple way. That's why we enable the card for purchases. That's why we enabled NFT purchases on cards as well. Again, that is about really curating the space and seeing what is the technology that's available and innovation that is available that we can make it broadly available across our network base.

Bryan Keane

So I think Mastercard announced that you guys would support the settlement of select digital currencies directly on the network. Can you just give us an update on how that process will work and how it's going?

Raj Dhamodharan

Yes. If you look at this, most of the cryptocurrencies, and we put them in a couple of different categories, right? There is a free floating cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ether and there are currencies like Stablecoins. Most of the cryptocurrencies, people are not looking to use as a payment currency. So we've actually developed a set of principles to decide which currencies that we want to over time support. So this is about stability, consumer protections, and making sure that we are doing this in a compliant way across the board. So we said publicly that we will enable some select Stablecoins in the network. We are doing that through partners today.

I'll give you an example. So we have a crypto card today from one of our partners. And if they want to settle with us through a Stablecoin, they could do so. We already support 100 plus currencies in our network. Adding one more currency is not a big deal for us. But we are looking at it saying what the customers' want? If an issuer of the card wants to settle with us in that currency, we are open to doing that through a couple of partners. And that's available, it's live, it's working. We generally see less of a demand at the merchant side.

Merchants are interested not in getting paid in crypto. They're more interested in accessing the consumer spend power. And that is best done through the cards that we have. We have number of cards that are launched, including Binance that launched recently in Argentina. These cards provide access to the spend power that consumers have. Their original holdings may be in crypto, but we move and settle in fiat. So it's really about providing that access on the merchant side and merchants are happy to get paid in fiat or the currency of their choice in a local market.

Bryan Keane

And so how -- are there multiple ways that you guys support Bitcoin on the network?

Raj Dhamodharan

We don't support Bitcoin on the network. What we do is if you have a Bitcoin holding in your wallet, you have a crypto card attached to that wallet and you could spend that holding, you can buy a cup of coffee if you want. What happens is the issuer converts that into either fiat and settles with us or converts that into a Stablecoin and work through a partner to settle with us. The idea being here is that if there is a crypto native issuer of the card who wants to deal with crypto when they pay us, they'll enable that through our partners. That's the whole idea. We don't put the Bitcoin on the network. We don't support that, because we haven't seen that being a payment currency with the utility.

Bryan Keane

Yes. I was going to ask will that ever happen you think in the future.

Raj Dhamodharan

Look, I think the way that we look at it is take a very principled approach given there are 2,000 plus currencies that are out there. We're looking for, like I said, stability in the value so that people can think of it as a payment currency. We're looking for consumer protections. We're looking for compliance in a given jurisdiction. When all of that comes together, those are the things that we're looking at. So yes, that's how we approach it.

Bryan Keane

So what about the view of disintermediation in payments? And I know that the Lightning Network gets compressed. What do you think about that, the possibility in the future?

Raj Dhamodharan

Today, our network, if you look at what the value that we provide to our network, like I said before the 3 million plus cards and 90 million merchants, there are a lot of inbuilt protections in our network and scale that it provides end to end, right. So you could have a card and you could travel to Africa tomorrow and spend on that card. And it simply works using a consumer experience. And if you don't get what you want in that transaction, you can charge back. That is the level of production and scale that's available end to end.

And all of -- the merchant that you spend in Africa lets you walk out with whatever that you're buying based on a message from Mastercard through our partners. That's the scale that they've provided, right? And it comes with a lot of protections and services. So the way we look at it is that if consumers want choice in how they want to pay and get paid, we can add currencies to our network and make that happen. And that's how we think about it. I really don't think about it as a disintermediation issue. It is more about how we can provide scale and choice using the networks that we have.

And today, if you look at a number of the networks that are out there, that some of them you're referring to, getting to consumer identity is an issue. Who is the counterparty that you're paying to is an issue. All of that has fundamental systematic issues in the network. Over time it will get solved. In fact, some of our services help you understand who's the counterparty in a blockchain network? Yes, so that's -- the way that we think about it is that in order to get scale, you need to provide end to end consumer protections, privacy, and provide the choice of currencies. And I think our network provides that through multiple rails, not just [indiscernible]. As you know, we operate multiple networks around the world.

Bryan Keane

Do you think the Lightning Network will get more volume that it will begin to scale?

Raj Dhamodharan

So they today support -- I know there have been some news on new currencies, but today they support Bitcoin, right? Bitcoin is the primary currency in the network. I really don't -- like I said before, merchants are looking for accessing consumers spend power on the other side. They're not necessarily looking to get paid in Bitcoin, right? So I think you need a simple, safe consumer experience that can bring billions of consumers in a simple way to a location that the merchant wants to accept using a simple, well defined consumer experience. We offer that through TAP to pay at the point of sale location, click to pay online, and variety of other mechanisms that we have. That's what people are looking for. I think they have a long way to go in creating that kind of scale and also choice in currency, right? Network cannot function without having a choice on everyday currency being available to be used.

Bryan Keane

Got it. How's Mastercard thinking specifically about the central bank digital currencies?

Raj Dhamodharan

Yes. Look, this is a very fast emerging pace. A number of governments around the world are looking at what should be their approach towards central bank digital currencies? We, like I said before, have a number of tools in our toolbox to help governments think through. We are engaged with most governments around the world in helping them think through how best to approach the space. If they choose to do a central bank digital currency, we have a tool. We have a CBDC sandbox, which allows them to help design how the currency should be, how it should interoperate.

And we also encourage them to think about how the CBDC will coexist with the rest of the retail networks. For example, I'll give a tangible example. When Bahamas launched the Sand Dollar project, they wanted instant acceptance of that digital currency in everyday merchant locations. So they decided to do a card with us. And the card provides instant access to that currency in all merchant locations that we have available. And it's transparent, so it happens behind the scenes. So consumers get the utility and access. Government gets to distribute. So that's one way to interoperate.

There is also many governments that are thinking about central bank digital currencies as a wholesale settlement currency, which is a very different approach to take where it puts core efficiency into how quickly the transactions are settled, and that could be very interesting. And we today use multiple ACHs to settle around the world. We could use a central bank digital currency network to settle as well if that were to be available. So different countries are taking very different approaches on this topic. We remain engaged with all major countries on this through the variety of tools that we have.

Bryan Keane

Can you share some of the detail on Mastercard's various service capabilities that you were mentioning, and how they support the crypto space in general?

Raj Dhamodharan

Yes. We've been investing, as you know, investing in services space for a long time, right, and this is prior to crypto as well. But we've -- there are a number of services that it turns out is very important to the crypto industry. The first one I will talk about is the identity space, right? Knowing KYC identity verification is quite important as crypto players get involved in supporting consumers across the world. We have Mastercard identity product in Ekata that has been sold to a number of top crypto wallet providers in the world. The design identity [ph] is very important part of that service as well.

I briefly talked about CipherTrace. CipherTrace is -- just to give you a bit of a picture on what CipherTrace does, right? So we today look at every wallet provider within the world and look at their compliance on AML policies. And we have a score or a rating that allows people to understand how a wallet provider operates. We also score every public blockchain address for its risk. We score every transaction. This kind of analytics is very useful for anybody who interacts with the public blockchain.

That is a key building block that again a number of the players use the service in the crypto industry, and we have a services organization, a consulting arm, which has been also offering a number of services implementation projects in the crypto industry all the way from strategy to implementing a specific project. We've had a number of deltas, 50 plus I believe that we won recently that we are engaged in the various services, projects and implementing. So it's an important project, important area for us. And it ties it back to number of things that we do in the core network, a very relevant area, on the number of projects that we have in this space.

Bryan Keane

One of the questions we get and thinking about blockchain and digital currency is pricing. How do you think the market will end up making the pricing for the execution of digital currencies?

Raj Dhamodharan

So we -- the way that we think about this is that our network supports the number of currencies in the market today. When we add one more currency to the network, the existing economics would apply. We haven't really seen kind of people wanting to get paid in digital currencies in a big way, especially the merchant community. So our approach to this has been consistent with how we've been treating the overall network and the value that we offer.

Question-and-Answer Session

Bryan Keane

Got it. We can open it up for questions from the audience. So just raise your hand and love to keep the discussion going here. So Raj, want to ask you before we go to see if there's any questions just on regulation. Obviously, that comes up all the time. Where have you seen regulation start and kind of where is it going you think over the next few years?

Raj Dhamodharan

Yes, this is an important area. It's also fast emerging. We, in general, very much welcome clarity in regulations in terms of what are the rules of the road are. And so anywhere that clarity is provided, we welcome that. We are engaged with governments around the world. I'm seeing a couple of legislations move through, right? For example, in Europe, European Parliament that is a maker regulation that is putting an overall framework, I know people will talk about, okay, they like one part of it and not like the other part of it. But in general, the way we approach it is that any clarity in putting what the rules are, what the guidelines are, is very helpful. I know in U.S. also there is -- after that executive order, different agencies are looking at providing more clarity on various aspects of it. We welcome that as well. So it is an emerging space and there is different jurisdictions working through how they should treat different parts of this crypto industry in a meaningful way.

Bryan Keane

I think we have a question over here on the right.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Thanks for doing this. So every fireside chat that we've had at this conference so far have talked about macro potential recession, so we can't let you get away without asking the same thing. So, obviously, crypto didn't exist during the great financial crisis. But I read this great article in The New York Times about crypto in Argentina, and how the Argentine peso has crashed so much that crypto has become a better store of value than the Argentine peso. So I don't know, do you have any comments on what you think the role that crypto is going to play in the event that there's another financial recession on the horizon? And how can Mastercard sort of participate in that?

Raj Dhamodharan

Yes. Look, our view on this is very simple. We believe in providing people choice in using different currencies, and they should be able to buy whatever they like as long as it is legal in a given jurisdiction and it has the right sort of consumer protections. And we think there is overall utility for that use case. That's how we look at it. Obviously, we operate in multiple countries. I am not for or against a specific currency in one market or the other. We look at those principles. And that's how we apply it. So that's how we approach. And this is all about providing choice, but providing choice with safety and simplicity in mind.

Bryan Keane

Raj, what do you think the biggest opportunities are for Mastercard? And is there a revenue model here or is this more just opening up the network to expand and create more digital points?

Raj Dhamodharan

Yes, I think there are incredible set of opportunities here, Bryan. So I'll give you a little bit of frame on how we think about this space, right? So if you look at the -- we believe there is multiple public blockchain networks that are there, they're here to stay. They will continue to wall, they're more launching every day on what is called as Level 1 networks, they're here to stay. But there are a number of issues that need to be solved, and I think we can help given our historic role in this space, right? Number one, again, I will talk about identity. It is very difficult for people to understand who the counterparty is in a blockchain network to interact with. Again, the services that we have can help with that process. That's the number one problem in the blockchain space, right? The number of safety and security issues that are happening in this space is quite high, and identity as a key building block is an important part. The second part is we've seen -- if you look at the overall crypto industry and the value of [indiscernible] check the market today, the overall value of the cryptocurrencies is close to about $1 trillion, and that includes I think Bitcoin. We haven't seen -- there are a lot of emerging technologies out of the blockchain space that is useful to the broader industry. If you look at the banking sector, the balance sheet power of the banking sector is significantly higher. And finding a way for this entire financial industry to benefit from some of the innovations, I think there's a lot more work that can be done there as well. The third is, is really we talk about -- if you look at the number of networks that are there and the number of hacks and security breaches that are happening, there is really -- because of the identity, because there is no overall scheme and our overall setup available to really offer the protections, it is hard for people to build new applications on it. That also continues to be an issue. And finally, if there are multiple networks, interoperability is a core issue in blockchain as well. How do you move asset from one network to another network? These are things that each of these areas where Mastercard has worked for a number of years in the traditional networks, how we help one ACH to interoperate with another ACH in a different country. In fact, our [indiscernible], right. So you're able to take your card from U.S. and spend it in another country. We in effect to settle that transaction we interact with ACH network here and the ACH network in the other country. So that interoperability is something that we know how to do. So I look at this space as there's lot of promising technology. There are also issues to be solved, where I think historically the way that we've been involved in a number of these, because of the multiple networks that we run and the value that we provide, we can bring that expertise to solve in this space as well over time. That's how I look at this space going forward.

Bryan Keane

Got it. Do we have a question? Anybody got a question? Go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, I have one more. So you mentioned NFTs pretty early on. And I know you partnered with Coinbase to help enable the purchases of NFTs. So maybe you can help us understand what you see as a long-term sort of value or use case in NFTs, because today I think most of us see an NFT and it's a picture of a cartoon monkey selling for $1 million, right? So maybe you can help us understand like where you actually see that going, what value you see in it for Mastercard, for consumers, just any color there would be helpful?

Raj Dhamodharan

Yes. So today -- what do we do today and then I'll share comments on what the potential is. What we do today is the NFTs as a technology that refers to digital goods is what is most prevalent today. Some of it is art, some of it is music. There what we saw is the biggest problem is everyday consumer wanting to get involved in that NFT, it was a very complex process for them to go through. You have to go buy cryptocurrency first and you need to decide which currency to buy. And then you have to go figure out the wallet, connect to a Web site and finally get to purchase. So we thought our network can offer a very simple way to do, like you said Coinbase and nine others have added now and continue to add a simple card based purchases. So that offers the full set of Mastercard's networks protection when you buy a good and it's simple settlement, consumer experience and all the good stuff. The future of NFTs is I think it's promising because it is a technology where you can uniquely represent something in the digital world. If the blockchain networks were to take off and if more commerce were to emerge out of this, one of the key building blocks required is you need more things tokenized. I do believe that initially, it will be digital related items that will get tokenized. I think there are a lot of issues to be solved before anything physical that gets tokenized using NFT technology. I think that is some years away. And it will also -- even there, it will be in select categories. But anything that is digital, I think there's a lot of promise for NFTs. Because what happens subsequently to that asset and how it gets paid and what the originator of that asset gets paid over time also can be encoded using smart contracts and other technology. It allows new innovative ways of recording an asset. So we think it has potential and we continue to work with partners to see how we can help in that process.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Previously, I think you've talked about maturity cycles in crypto where you find that crypto is investment classes and is the most mature use case, then NFTs being the next most mature. So could you just give us some color on how you think about maturity cycles and how that helps guide your thinking in developing new processes?

Raj Dhamodharan

Yes, that's a great question. And you're right. So we talked about investing. It's the everyday use case and NFTs are coming. And there are -- look, I think it is very hard to speculate and be right about all this. But I can talk about principles that we use to apply. We think we have a responsibility to enable safe experiences to billions of consumers in our network. So when we see a new innovation coming in, the first thing that we look for is can we offer it in a simple consumer experience? Can this be offered safely? And are we enabling compliant behavior, meaning that innovation is valid and useful and compliant for that market. So that's the angle that we look at it. There is a lot of innovations that are happening. And we just talked about NFTs and there are more assets getting tokenized that is one innovation that is happening. There is lot of emerging models in DeFi. We didn't talk much about DeFi. Some people talk about DeFi as an alternative to traditional finance. We think about it more as this is the way -- I come from tech world where we've seen open source innovation really drive mainstream adoption. Think about Linux. Think about other things that came in over time. I look at this DeFi as a space where new ways of doing business would emerge. And that could benefit the organized financial world as well. In terms of the regulated financial world, those innovations would apply over time. So we'll continue to kind of lean into this space. We are in there trying to figure out what is the next thing that we can make it available widely for the consumer base we have?

Bryan Keane

Raj, I'll ask you just -- I know we only got a few minutes here, but just what are the risks? Is there anything that you watch carefully just to see what's developing and what's not?

Raj Dhamodharan

Yes. Look, in this -- I worry about broadly a lot of security issues that are there in the blockchain networks themselves, right? And every day both of us read news about this hack and that hack that the people lost money. And this goes to say that why you need a framework. You need a framework -- when you set up something and when you conduct a transaction either in any of the network, you need ways to correct mistakes. You need to be able to reverse them. You need to be able to provide protection. I think this is one of the issues that is in a big way that's facing overall the industry, the way we approach it. That's why we take a very thoughtful, careful approach about what aspects of that we enable directly on our network. Yes, security is a big issue in the blockchain space at the moment.

Bryan Keane

Yes, there's not a lot of dispute capabilities I think to reverse the transaction.

Raj Dhamodharan

That's right. And people -- things can go wrong for a variety of reasons that people don't foresee, right? So what is the mechanism to correct that is an important aspect to look at as well.

Bryan Keane

Yes, all right. With that, we'll keep it there. Thanks so much, Raj. Thanks for being here.

Raj Dhamodharan

Thank you. Thanks for taking the time.