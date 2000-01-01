piranka

They who can give up essential liberty to obtain a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety."― Benjamin Franklin

Today, we put Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the spotlight for the first time. This well-known cybersecurity solutions concern popped up on our radar as its CFO seems to have sold the majority of his holdings in August. The company has been mostly ranged bound for the last year, but recently made 52-week lows after the company posted second quarter results. An analysis follows below.

Seeking Alpha

Company Overview:

This integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions concern is based just outside of San Jose. The company has software and hardware solutions that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration. The company considers itself to be on the forefront of networking and security convergence. This enables their customers to reduce complexity while securing and connecting hybrid and remote users to advanced security with superior performance. The company is targeting large and growing markets.

May Company Presentation

May Company Presentation

The company's FortiGate is the most deployed firewall in the market with nearly 40% market share. The stock currently trades just above $47.00 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $38 billion.

May Company Presentation

Second Quarter Results:

On August 3rd, Fortinet posted second quarter numbers. The company had non-GAAP earnings of 24 cents a share, two pennies above expectations. Its well-diversified revenue stream rose over 28% on a year-over-year basis to $1.03 billion, in line with the consensus.

May Company Presentation

Deferred revenue rose 35% to $3.93 billion while billings were up 36% to 1.3 billion and bookings rose 42% to $1.38 billion. Leadership provided the following guidance for this quarter

Revenue in the range of $1.105 billion to $1.135 billion, non-GAAP EPS of 26 cents to 28 cents a share and billings in the range of $1.385 billion to $1.415 billion. The stock fell some 15% the day second quarter results were released, even as guidance was only slightly lower than expectations at the time. One factor to guidance was the ongoing war in Ukraine. The company has suspended all services in Russia as a result, and the country accounts for approximately 1.5% of its overall revenues.

Operational cash flow fell from $418.2 million in 2Q2021 to $323.4 million in the second quarter of this year. Free cash flow came in at just $283.5 million this quarter compared to $394.7 million the same period a year ago.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The analyst community has been mixed around Fortinet since its last quarterly results came out. Since then, UBS (UBS) ($65 price target), RBC Capital ($69 price target) and Deutsche Bank (DB) ($63 price target) have all reissued Hold ratings on FTNT. Six analyst firms, including Barclays and Wedbush, have maintained Buy or Outperform ratings on the stock with price targets proffered in the $68 to $85 a share range.

The CFO sold just over $2.3 million worth of his holds on August 16th and August 25th. This looks like it was over 90% of his core holdings based on insidercow.com. The CTO also disposed of just over $500,000 of his stake in the company on August 2nd, but this is a very small part of his holdings in the company.

Only a bit over one percent of the outstanding float is currently held short. At the end of the second quarter, Fortinet held just over $1.75 billion in cash and marketable securities versus just under $1 billion in long term debt. The company bought back some $800 million worth of stock in the second quarter of this year, basically exhausted its stock purchase program at the time. In July, management increased that stock buyback authorization by $1 billion.

Verdict:

The current analyst consensus has Fortinet earning $1.05 a share in FY2022 as revenues gain a bit more than 30% to nearly $4.4 billion. Sales growth is expected to slow to just over 20% in FY2023 and earnings are expected to grow to $1.30 a share.

Fortinet seems a well-run concern with well-received products. However, even after the stock has dropped some 30% in 2022 to date, the shares don't seem a bargain yet. This is especially true as sales growth is projected to cool in FY2023. FTNT is priced at nearly 45 times this year's earnings and nearly 11 times 2022's revenues. This is hardly cheap in an environment where global economic activity is slowing markedly and interest rates continue to rise, which is a headwind to growth stocks.