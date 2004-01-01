AsiaVision

Shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) are down 20% over the past 5 years. So far in 2022, they are 15% in the red.

I'm always on the lookout for commercial-stage ideas, especially new product launches as that potent combination of accelerating sales momentum and pipeline progress can be hard to resist.

Cara caught my eye given the Korsuva launch is underway for an indication (CKD-aP in HD) in which it is the first and only product approved, in addition to bullish remarks from management in the Q2 report where they state "we anticipate demand to accelerate in the coming months, driven by large dialysis organizations that started purchasing early in the third quarter." From what I understand, the positive KOMFORT phase 2 readout in notalgia paresthetica could serve as POC and open the door to multiple other disease categories in both the neurological and dermatology space.

Let's take a closer look to determine if Cara fits our criteria for the Core Biotech portfolio and whether there's sufficient commercial and clinical momentum to merit gaining exposure here.

Chart

Figure 1: CARA weekly chart

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels and get a feel for what's going on. In the weekly chart above, we can see a share price spike to the $30 level in Q2 2021 when the FDA and EMA accepted regulatory applications for difelikefalin injection (Korsuva) for the treatment of pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease in hemodialysis patients. From there, the market certainly "taketh away" as the stock plunged on a setback in a mid-stage study in atopic dermatitis. In summer 2022, the share price bottomed around in the $8 level and has slightly rebounded to $10. Overall, I think we are looking at a depressed chart and valuation, so long term investors who believe better days are coming would do well to accumulate a position in the current range.

Overview

Founded in 2004 with headquarters in Connecticut (84 employees), Cara Therapeutics currently sports an enterprise value of ~$350M and Q2 cash position of $204M providing them operational runway for roughly 2 years (I imagine they will access funds via financing by mid 2023 or so).

Management's presentation at Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference provides an excellent overview:

CEO Christopher Posner and CMO Joana Goncalvez are present, with Posner noting that the company is focused on pruritus (itching) and has an approved therapy Korsuva injection (approved last August). They launched in April this year with partner Vifor Pharma (recently acquired by CSL) with favorable economics in terms of launch. They also have a pipeline-in-a-drug approach with oral difelikefalin and two phase 3 programs initiated this quarter or Q1 (atopic dermatitis and chronic kidney disease in patients pre-dialysis). Third priority is around expanding utilization of oral difelikefalin via two phase 2 programs (recent positive topline data for notalgia paresthetica or NP, and a small phase 2 POC study in primary biliary cholangitis with data readout 2H 22). They have a very strong balance sheet, $204M and guidance to 1H 24 (does not include revenue received from launch).

Corporate Slides

Figure 2: Combined patient opportunity across lead indications

Q2 was the first quarter of launch, total net sales were $17M of which Cara's profit share was $8M. That was comprised mainly of channel stocking (launch inventory in anticipation of future demand). Initial demand is driven by smaller dialysis organizations and recently they got formulary coverage of two largest dialysis organizations (comprise 80% of the market). Recently they announced that the Fresenius Medical Care salesforce is joining the promotional mix as well. They expect demand to steadily increase over the next couple quarters and Q3 will draw down some of that inventory they put in the channel (sounds conservative). Total addressable patient population is 200,000 and most of those preside with Fresenius and DaVita for whom they have formulary coverage. They are fully reimbursed by Medicare for minimum of 2 years (granted in April) via TDAPA designation (only other analogue is Amgen's parsabiv launched in 2018 and they had TDAPA designation for 3 years). Once they get out of the TDAPA payment, the product goes into the bundle and they would expect it to increase to cover an innovative drug like Korsuva. One distinction though is that parsabiv went into the bundle with two other drugs including generic oral version that shifted incentive to generic, whereas Korsuva would go into the bundle with additional funding without any additional competition as there are no competitors in that functional category). CMS recently came out with proposed rule for 2023 for end stage renal disease patients in the bundle/payment system, and they specifically call out concerns for drugs designated with TDAPA (proposed four options that all are positive in terms of adding additional money outside the bundle for an innovative drug like Korsuva). We probably won't hear back from them on this issue until 2024.

Early days of launched, shipped 1800 vials to dialysis clinics and anecdotally feedback is quite positive (very high levels of awareness among nephrologists and very high intent to treat). Week over week they are seeing increases in number of clinics ordering and majority of them reordering (gives hope that they are having positive first experiences with the product).

Moving on to oral Korsuva, NP indication is an interesting opportunity and affects 650,000 patients. It's treated by medical dermatologists and there are no FDA-approved therapies for this neuropathic itch. The strategy is to look at their drug in systemic, dermatologic and neuropathic conditions to demonstrate broad utility. Data showed that the drug works broadly across disease areas regardless of the underlying pathogenesis (what's causing that itch). It also confirmed the mechanism of action, works with strong neuro-modulatory manner to inhibit the itch.

Corporate Slides

Figure 3: Positive POC data in NP shows path forward to broader utility

NP is a more homogenous type of itch and patient (itch is just neuropathic and strong data is a result of strong neuro-modulatory effect). Atopic dermatitis itch is a combination of inflammatory component as well as neuro-modulatory, so oral difelikefalin should work there. The company's phase 3 program is using it as an adjunct to topical corticosteroids (address inflammatory itch) while difelikefalin addresses the neuro-modulatory. In systemic itch, pathogenesis is multi-factorial and drug should work there given prior data. Placebo response does vary by condition. NP is the first study (nothing else is in trials) and going forward data has been submitted to dermatological conference (placebo response could go higher in the future). 4 point response was the primary endpoint and was around 20%. In Atopic dermatitis they saw 20% placebo effect in mild-to-moderate patient population as well. Stage 3 patients (higher placebo response) have not been included in the ongoing phase 3 study. On the con side, pain and itch are very subjective endpoints.

Corporate Slides

Figure 4: Phase 2 data in AD focusing on mild-to-moderate subgroup

For atopic dermatitis, management acknowledges the evolving competitive landscape and flurry of development in the moderate to severe space and it's all focused on inflammatory component coupled with disease modification. Topicals are still utilized in mild to moderate cases and they are not always effective. Placebo effect to my eyes is the big risk for phase 3 study especially considering the prior phase 2 trial failed to meet the primary endpoint in the moderate to severe population and the company chose to instead focus on the key secondary endpoint (percentage of patients who achieved an improvement from a baseline of ≥4 points in the weekly mean of the daily 24-hour Itch NRS score at week 12, which is now the registration endpoint). They are confident about design being optimal, but reading between the lines I think the CEO sounded less confident on actually achieving the primary endpoint. Majority of these patients they are enrolling are mild to moderate.

Safety profile repeatedly shows consistency and predictability. Across different disease areas they see predominantly GI effects, headache and dizziness. With long term use they do not expect it to look any different (events did not increase over time, some decrease over time as they typically occur in first few weeks on treatment).

As for phase 2 in PBC, this is a small proof of concept study (just want to see numerical separation and positive signal). They want to see consistent pattern of effect, early onset of action and sustained effect.

For the IV product, they are fully-partnered with Vifor in the US and EU (who owns nearly 14% of the company, not a stretch to think they decide to simply buy Cara out at some point). For wholly-owned oral difelikefalin, they will look for ex US partnerships and in the US retain the option to 'go it solo' in commercializing (especially for concentrated markets).

Other Information

For the second quarter of 2022, the company reported cash and equivalents of $204M as compared to $30M cash used in operating activities. Net loss was $4.2M, while total revenues amounted to $23M ($15M milestone payment for Kapruvia approval and $8M in collaboration revenue related to profit-sharing). Research and development expenses fell to $19.9M, while G&A rose to $7.6M. Again, management is guiding for operational runway into 1H 2024 (this is conservative, as they are not including any product revenue received or milestone payments that could come). Accumulated deficit is $480M and again I would expect another financing at some point in 2023, perhaps the back half of the year.

On the conference call, regarding launch metrics and what to expect in the future, management reminds us that for them to record revenue Vifor must ship to wholesalers and then demand is generated (sounds again like Q3 could be soft or below expectations before the ensuing uptick). The CEO expects demand to accelerate into the back half of the year as Fresenius and Davita are online, formulary protocols are in place and they are starting to see ordering done by clinics. Again, keep in mind that the $8M in revenue received on net sales of just under $17M amounts to 47% of net sales (assumes 60% profit split at non-Fresenius accounts).

As for prior financings, the July 2019 secondary offering took place at price point of $23/share (representing a double from current levels).

Moving on to nuggets from other presentations, the KOMFORT readout call was certainly worth listening to:

The big idea here with oral difelikefalin (DFK) is to provide clinical benefit regardless of underlying cause of pruritus, to treat it across a broad variety of disease categories. NP data affirms core strategy is on target and on track.

As for market opportunity in NP, they estimate 2.7M adults have neuropathic itch including NP (disease significantly underdiagnosed with only a quarter of NP patients under care of a provider). There are no FDA approved therapies and off label treatments currently used have little or no efficacy or safety & tolerability concerns.

In addition to data mentioned in Figure 3, significantly greater proportion of patients on DFK achieved 4 point improvement in WI-NRS compared to placebo (endpoint regulators will be looking at in pivotal studies). 41% of patients on DFK versus 18% on placebo with statistical separation versus placebo seen as early as week 2 and sustained through week 8.

Corporate presentation

Figure 5: Promising efficacy in NP on registrational endpoint

As for safety data, there were similar proportion of patients reporting 1 treatment related adverse event on DFK and placebo. Most events were mild to moderate in severity, with one severe event occurring on placebo. 12 patients on DFK (19.4%) and 4 on placebo (6.3%) discontinued due to adverse event (concerningly high number on DFK arm). Dizziness and nausea were most common events.

In Q&A, as for rates of discontinuation, management states that discontinuation rate in NP was consistent with what they saw in atopic dermatitis. They will need to do some "dose finding" going forward, but are not considering titration.

As for institutional investors of note, I mentioned prior that Vifor owns nearly 14% of the company. Otherwise, a possible red flag or at least neutral point is that I see mainly generalist funds in this one (BlackRock with 13.5% stake and Vanguard with 5.6% stake).

As for insiders, CEO Chris Posner owns over 200,00 shares. Steady history of sales by multiple members of leadership over the past year(s) is not encouraging.

As for relevant leadership experience, CEO Posner prior served as CEO of LEO Pharma (global healthcare company focused on relevant indications such as psoriasis and atopic dermatitis). Chief Medical Officer Goncalves served prior as VP Medical Affairs Dermatology & Nerology at Celgene. On the board of directors, we find Harrison Bains (the prior CFO at Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)).

Moving on to executive compensation, I'm pleased that cash portion of salary is quite low for the CEO at $116k for 2021 (other members of management more in the normal range). Stock and options award levels appear standard for a company of this size.

Proxy Filing

Figure 5: Executive Compensation Table

The important thing is to avoid companies where the management team is clearly in it for self-enrichment instead of creating value for shareholders, and looking at compensation is one of several indicators in that regard.

As for IP, patents covering DFK including composition of matter and claims to uses are expected to expire no earlier than 2027. One US patent with claims to oral formulations is expected to expire no earlier than September 2039 and additional patent applications for novel formulations would be expected to expire no earlier than March 2040.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, at first glance it would appear that Cara Therapeutics has some of the characteristics we look for in Core Biotech ideas (in early stages of a product launch with additional indications following in the clinic). I appreciate how the small company is not trying to tackle the monumental task of commercialization on its own, but instead letting partner Vifor Pharma and its 100+ person salesforce do the heavy lifting instead (while still retaining a very healthy profit-share). A 3-pronged strategy includes using DFK to pursue broad indications across systemic, dermatologic and neuropathic indications.

While another positive aspect of the story is absence of competition in lead indication, the con is that launch uptake could be slow initially (at least, some of the Q2 language sounded cautious). There's also the question of whether Korsuva will receive additional funding after TDAP designation goes away. Similarly, atopic dermatitis is a tough indication with significant chance of placebo effect wrecking the study (my opinion). I also did not like the discontinuation rate (19.4%) in the NP study (versus 6.3% for placebo), as management admitted they still have more work in dose-finding to do. Also, one potential negative indicator was the CFO resignation in June this year, preceded by the CEO transition in November of 2021.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, CARA is a Buy and suitable only for long term investors with at least a 3-to-5-year timeframe.

From a Core Biotech perspective (emphasis on next 3 to 5 years), I remain on the sidelines and need to see improving launch metrics in coming quarters before I become convinced.

Risks include disappointing data, particularly for the atopic dermatitis indication, and setbacks in efforts to expand to other opportunities. A slow launch out of the gate would also weigh negatively on shares, as Wall Street may be impatient in wanting to see acceleration in the near term. While it is true that DFK provides a novel take on targeting pruritus, I think management minimizes competition in such spaces as atopic dermatitis and it's important to be aware that the competitive landscape is quickly evolving. Given current cash resources and runway, I would not be surprised to see additional dilution at some point in 2023.

Thanks to ROTY member RichinLife for bringing this one back on my radar or spurring me to dig deeper.

Author's Note: I greatly appreciate you taking the time to read my work and hope you found it useful. Consider clicking "Follow" next to my name to receive future updates and look forward to your thoughts in the Comments section below.