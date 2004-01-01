Shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) are down 20% over the past 5 years. So far in 2022, they are 15% in the red.
I'm always on the lookout for commercial-stage ideas, especially new product launches as that potent combination of accelerating sales momentum and pipeline progress can be hard to resist.
Cara caught my eye given the Korsuva launch is underway for an indication (CKD-aP in HD) in which it is the first and only product approved, in addition to bullish remarks from management in the Q2 report where they state "we anticipate demand to accelerate in the coming months, driven by large dialysis organizations that started purchasing early in the third quarter." From what I understand, the positive KOMFORT phase 2 readout in notalgia paresthetica could serve as POC and open the door to multiple other disease categories in both the neurological and dermatology space.
Let's take a closer look to determine if Cara fits our criteria for the Core Biotech portfolio and whether there's sufficient commercial and clinical momentum to merit gaining exposure here.
When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels and get a feel for what's going on. In the weekly chart above, we can see a share price spike to the $30 level in Q2 2021 when the FDA and EMA accepted regulatory applications for difelikefalin injection (Korsuva) for the treatment of pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease in hemodialysis patients. From there, the market certainly "taketh away" as the stock plunged on a setback in a mid-stage study in atopic dermatitis. In summer 2022, the share price bottomed around in the $8 level and has slightly rebounded to $10. Overall, I think we are looking at a depressed chart and valuation, so long term investors who believe better days are coming would do well to accumulate a position in the current range.
Founded in 2004 with headquarters in Connecticut (84 employees), Cara Therapeutics currently sports an enterprise value of ~$350M and Q2 cash position of $204M providing them operational runway for roughly 2 years (I imagine they will access funds via financing by mid 2023 or so).
Management's presentation at Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference provides an excellent overview:
For the second quarter of 2022, the company reported cash and equivalents of $204M as compared to $30M cash used in operating activities. Net loss was $4.2M, while total revenues amounted to $23M ($15M milestone payment for Kapruvia approval and $8M in collaboration revenue related to profit-sharing). Research and development expenses fell to $19.9M, while G&A rose to $7.6M. Again, management is guiding for operational runway into 1H 2024 (this is conservative, as they are not including any product revenue received or milestone payments that could come). Accumulated deficit is $480M and again I would expect another financing at some point in 2023, perhaps the back half of the year.
On the conference call, regarding launch metrics and what to expect in the future, management reminds us that for them to record revenue Vifor must ship to wholesalers and then demand is generated (sounds again like Q3 could be soft or below expectations before the ensuing uptick). The CEO expects demand to accelerate into the back half of the year as Fresenius and Davita are online, formulary protocols are in place and they are starting to see ordering done by clinics. Again, keep in mind that the $8M in revenue received on net sales of just under $17M amounts to 47% of net sales (assumes 60% profit split at non-Fresenius accounts).
As for prior financings, the July 2019 secondary offering took place at price point of $23/share (representing a double from current levels).
Moving on to nuggets from other presentations, the KOMFORT readout call was certainly worth listening to:
As for institutional investors of note, I mentioned prior that Vifor owns nearly 14% of the company. Otherwise, a possible red flag or at least neutral point is that I see mainly generalist funds in this one (BlackRock with 13.5% stake and Vanguard with 5.6% stake).
As for insiders, CEO Chris Posner owns over 200,00 shares. Steady history of sales by multiple members of leadership over the past year(s) is not encouraging.
As for relevant leadership experience, CEO Posner prior served as CEO of LEO Pharma (global healthcare company focused on relevant indications such as psoriasis and atopic dermatitis). Chief Medical Officer Goncalves served prior as VP Medical Affairs Dermatology & Nerology at Celgene. On the board of directors, we find Harrison Bains (the prior CFO at Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)).
Moving on to executive compensation, I'm pleased that cash portion of salary is quite low for the CEO at $116k for 2021 (other members of management more in the normal range). Stock and options award levels appear standard for a company of this size.
The important thing is to avoid companies where the management team is clearly in it for self-enrichment instead of creating value for shareholders, and looking at compensation is one of several indicators in that regard.
As for IP, patents covering DFK including composition of matter and claims to uses are expected to expire no earlier than 2027. One US patent with claims to oral formulations is expected to expire no earlier than September 2039 and additional patent applications for novel formulations would be expected to expire no earlier than March 2040.
To conclude, at first glance it would appear that Cara Therapeutics has some of the characteristics we look for in Core Biotech ideas (in early stages of a product launch with additional indications following in the clinic). I appreciate how the small company is not trying to tackle the monumental task of commercialization on its own, but instead letting partner Vifor Pharma and its 100+ person salesforce do the heavy lifting instead (while still retaining a very healthy profit-share). A 3-pronged strategy includes using DFK to pursue broad indications across systemic, dermatologic and neuropathic indications.
While another positive aspect of the story is absence of competition in lead indication, the con is that launch uptake could be slow initially (at least, some of the Q2 language sounded cautious). There's also the question of whether Korsuva will receive additional funding after TDAP designation goes away. Similarly, atopic dermatitis is a tough indication with significant chance of placebo effect wrecking the study (my opinion). I also did not like the discontinuation rate (19.4%) in the NP study (versus 6.3% for placebo), as management admitted they still have more work in dose-finding to do. Also, one potential negative indicator was the CFO resignation in June this year, preceded by the CEO transition in November of 2021.
For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, CARA is a Buy and suitable only for long term investors with at least a 3-to-5-year timeframe.
From a Core Biotech perspective (emphasis on next 3 to 5 years), I remain on the sidelines and need to see improving launch metrics in coming quarters before I become convinced.
Risks include disappointing data, particularly for the atopic dermatitis indication, and setbacks in efforts to expand to other opportunities. A slow launch out of the gate would also weigh negatively on shares, as Wall Street may be impatient in wanting to see acceleration in the near term. While it is true that DFK provides a novel take on targeting pruritus, I think management minimizes competition in such spaces as atopic dermatitis and it's important to be aware that the competitive landscape is quickly evolving. Given current cash resources and runway, I would not be surprised to see additional dilution at some point in 2023.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Commentary presented is NOT individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are NOT personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. I reserve the right to make investment decisions on behalf of myself and affiliates regarding any security without notification except where it is required by law. Keep in mind that any opinion or position disclosed on this platform is subject to change at any moment as the thesis evolves. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.
