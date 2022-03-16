Sundry Photography

Merck (NYSE:MRK) investors have had a good year so far in 2022, albeit experiencing significant volatility. MRK has returned a total of 13.2% for the YTD, as compared to 3.75% for the major drug manufacturers as a group (as compiled by Morningstar) and -16.2% for the S&P 500 (SPY). The shares rallied early in the year, gaining 24.6% to close at $94.64 on May 24th. The shares are currently trading at $86.95, 8.4% below the 12-month-high closing price of $94.96, set on July 15th.

Seeking Alpha

12-Month price history and basic statistics for MRK

MRK has beaten expectations on earnings for each of the past four quarters, most recently for Q2, reported on July 28th. Management guidance (see slide 6) is for 2022 to have full-year earnings per share that is 36% above the 2021 results. The consensus outlook for EPS growth over the next 3 to 5 years is 10.95% per year.

In the Q2 results, the company reported a 28% YoY increase in revenue (see slide 6) from a well-diversified portfolio of drugs. Worldwide revenue grew 18% if we exclude the sales of Lagevrio, Merck’s oral antiviral COVID drug. Sales of Merck’s oncology drugs were another highlight for the year (see slides 11 and 12). Despite the strong recent growth numbers, MRK is trading at its lowest P/E in more than five years.

MRK’s dividend is quite high (for current conditions), with a forward yield of 3.23%. The trailing 3-, 5-, and 10-year dividend growth rates are 10.2%, 8.8%, and 5.7% per year, respectively.

I last wrote about MRK on March 16, 2022, about 5.5 months ago, and I maintained a buy rating on the stock. In mid-March, the Wall Street consensus rating on MRK was a buy, and the consensus 12-month price target implied a total return (including the dividend) of 21.8% over the next year. The shares looked cheap relative to earnings, similar to current conditions, and the previous two quarters had delivered robust earnings (beating expectations by 13.2% for Q3 of 2021 and by 18% for Q4). I also rely on the expectations implied by the prices of options on a stock, the market-implied outlook. The market-implied outlook to the middle of 2022 was bullish and the outlook to January of 2023 was neutral. The expected volatility calculated from the market-implied outlook was 26%-27% (annualized). As a rule of thumb for a buy rating, I want to see an expected total return that is at least half the expected volatility. Even giving the consensus price targets a significant haircut, MRK exceeds this threshold.

Seeking Alpha

Previous post on MRK and subsequent performance vs. the S&P 500

For readers who are unfamiliar with the market-implied outlook, a brief explanation is needed. The price of an option on a stock is largely determined by the market’s consensus estimate of the probability that the stock price will rise above (call option) or fall below (put option) a specific level (the option strike price) between now and when the option expires. By analyzing the prices of call and put options at a range of strike prices, all with the same expiration date, it is possible to calculate a probabilistic price forecast that reconciles the options prices. This is the market-implied outlook. For a deeper explanation and background, I recommend this monograph published by the CFA Institute.

With 5.5 months since my last analysis, I have calculated updated market-implied outlooks for MRK and I have compared these with the current Wall Street consensus outlook in revisiting my rating.

Wall Street Consensus Outlook For MRK

ETrade computes the Wall Street consensus outlook using price targets and ratings from 13 ranked analysts who have published their views over the past three months. The consensus rating is a buy and the consensus 12-month price target is 14.76% above the current share price, for a total expected return (including dividends) of 18% over the next year. The spread among the individual price targets is relatively low, increasing confidence in the predictive value of the consensus. The consensus 12-month price target is $6.60 higher than it was in mid-March.

ETrade

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target for MRK

Seeking Alpha’s version of the Wall Street consensus outlook is calculated using price targets and ratings from 25 analysts who have published their views over the last 90 days. The consensus rating is a buy and the consensus 12-month price target is 14.26% above the current share price, implying a 12-month total return of 17.5%.

Seeking Alpha

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target for MRK

The ETrade and Seeking Alpha versions of the Wall Street consensus outlook are unusually consistent with one another. Both have a buy rating on MRK and the expected total returns are quite close, 17.5% (Seeking Alpha) and 18% (ETrade).

Market-Implied Outlook For MRK

I have calculated the market-implied outlook for MRK for the 4.6-month period from now until January 20, 2023 and for the 9.4-month period from now until June 16, 2023, using the prices of call and put options that expire on these two dates. I selected these two expiration dates to provide a view through the end of 2022 and to the middle of 2023.

The standard presentation of the market-implied outlook is a probability distribution of price return, with probability on the vertical axis and return on the horizontal.

Geoff Considine

Market-implied price return probabilities for MRK for the 4.6-month period from now until January 20, 2023

The market-implied outlook to January 20, 2023 is generally symmetric, with comparable probabilities of positive and negative returns of the same size. The expected volatility calculated from this distribution is 25.5% (annualized), very slightly lower than in March. For comparison, ETrade calculates the implied volatility of the January 20, 2023 options to be 25%. Interestingly, overall market volatility is very similar to what it was in mid-March as well. On March 16th, VIX was 26.67. Today, VIX is at 26.2.

To make it easier to compare the relative probabilities of positive and negative returns, I rotate the negative return side of the distribution about the vertical axis (see chart below).

Geoff Considine

Market-implied price return probabilities for MRK for the 4.6-month period from now until January 20, 2023. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis

This view shows that the probabilities of positive returns are consistently slightly higher than the probabilities of negative returns of the same size, across a wide range of the most-probable outcomes (the solid blue line is at or above the dashed red line over the left ¾ of the chart above). This is a slightly bullish outlook.

Theory indicates that the market-implied outlook is expected to have a negative bias because investors, in aggregate, are risk averse and thus tend to pay more than fair value for downside protection. There is no way to measure the magnitude of this bias, or whether it is even present, however. This potential bias reinforces the mildly bullish interpretation of this outlook.

The market-implied outlook for the 9.4-month period from now until June 16, 2023 is similar to the shorter-term outlook. The probabilities are tilted to favor positive returns and the expected negative bias in the market-implied outlook further supports this interpretation. The expected volatility calculated from this outlook is 26.3%.

Geoff Considine

Market-implied price return probabilities for MRK for the 9.4-month period from now until June 16, 2023. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis (Source: Author’s calculations using options quotes from ETrade)

The market-implied outlooks for MRK tell a consistent story, with a slightly bullish view to early 2023 and to the middle of 2023, with stable volatility at about 26%. The outlook to January (i.e. calculated using the options expiring in January) is more favorable than it was back in March.

Summary

Analyzing drug companies has been especially hard in recent years with the revenue spike caused by COVID for those firms with applicable drugs, as well as because many people deferred medical visits because they wanted to avoid doctors’ offices and hospitals. MRK revenues and earnings have been boosted by Lagevrio, but the results excluding Lagevrio also show solid growth. MRK is trading at a low forward and trailing P/E, showing that the market lacks conviction as to sustainable growth going forward. The Wall Street consensus outlook continues to be bullish, with the consensus 12-month price target implying an expected total return of 17.5% to 18%. As a rule of thumb for a buy rating, I want to see an expected total return that is at least half the expected volatility (26%). Taking the consensus price target at face value, MRK exceeds this threshold. The market-implied outlook for MRK is slightly bullish to the middle of January and to the middle of June of 2023. I am maintaining my buy rating on MRK.