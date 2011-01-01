CHUNYIP WONG

Main Thesis And Background

The purpose of this article is to discuss Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:NYSE:LVS) as an investment option at its current market price. The company is a developer and operator of integrated resorts that feature luxury hotels, gaming, retail, dining and entertainment, catering to both tourists and business clients. Premier locations exist in Singapore and Macau, along with plans to potentially expand elsewhere in to Asia.

I suggested LVS was a reasonable "buy" candidate when I last covered it a little over four months ago. Looking back, this turned out to be the correct call. While a 5% gain is not wildly impressive, it sure compares favorably to the drop in the S&P 500 over the same time period:

Given this out-performance, I wanted to take another look at LVS to see if I should change my rating as we push closer to 2023. After review, I have some concerns about the broader equity market, and discretionary plays like LVS in particular. This leads me to think investors may be wise to lock-in some profit at these levels and/or be patient with any potential new positions. As a result, I will switch my rating to "hold", and explain why in more detail below.

China Just Can't Shake Covid

To begin, I will highlight what is my chief concern with LVS in the short-term. This is the company's heavy reliance on Macao, since exiting its flagship Las Vegas properties in 2021. This means it is very exposed to what is happening in Asia, especially China, where the bulk of Macao's gamblers hail from. While this could turn out to be a great move on behalf of management over the long-term to capitalize on this fast-growing region (both economically and in terms of gambling share), in the short-term it poses a challenge.

This is because China remains committed to a relatively strict response to the Covid-19 pandemic. While most of the West has begun to shun lockdowns as a response to upticks in cases, the Chinese government is more apt to apply them. This has led to more uncertainty regarding discretionary travel to Macao. The unfortunate reality is that this is not a new topic, but it is one that keeps on rearing its head time and again. While many of us here in the U.S. do not expect cities or states to re-enter lockdown mode, it is just as relevant in China today as it ever was. For example, the Chinese city of Chengdu has just been forced to lockdown, driven by escalating cases over the last two weeks:

This is important because it is the capital of the Sichuan province and represents over 21 million people. It is the biggest city to shut down since Shanghai's lockdown earlier this year, and casts uncertainty over which city or territory will be next. While this is a macro-concern for many sectors and businesses within China, the impact will continue to be heavy on Macao, which relies on Chinese tourists being able to travel and spend freely at their resorts.

The takeaway for me is that the outlook for Macao remains clouded. Of course, this can often represent a reasonable time to start buying exposure. When a stock/sector/idea sells off on uncertainty there is often a contrarian play at hand. The problem now is that LVS has been out-performing in this environment. While equity markets have been rattled globally and Macao has struggled, LVS has been generating alpha. This is a good trend for investors, but leads me to suspect the trend is going to run out of momentum. I want to buy in to uncertainty when there is panic in the air, and LVS' recent performance does not suggest that is the case. This presents support for my rating downgrade going forward.

Las Vegas Is Performing Better In Terms Of Revenue

Expanding on the point above, we have to think about LVS in relative terms. As I noted, the company is exposed primarily to Asia now thanks to its divestitures of Las Vegas properties. While this decision by management might wind up being vindicated in the future, it is probably a decision they are currently regretting. The reason being, while Macao struggles, Las Vegas has been seeing a sharp rebound - in terms of travelers and revenue.

For support, consider that overall revenue for the city of Las Vegas has been trending higher in 2022 than in 2021 (as well as 2019 and 2020):

This is an encouraging sign and suggests that casino operators with heavy exposure to Vegas are winning in relative terms compared to those more reliant on other gaming hubs (i.e. Macao).

The relevance for this review is that it suggests to me that if one wants gaming exposure at this juncture, perhaps LVS is not the best place to be. There are other names with a more domestic, U.S./Vegas focus, and this dynamic suggests those are the better plays for the time being. When I see Macao struggling with lockdowns and Vegas on the rebound, it is difficult for me to continue keeping a "buy" rating on LVS.

Earnings Have Declined

Another reason I believe a downgrade for LVS is prudent is due to earnings. Back in April, earnings were still well below pre-pandemic levels. But there were signs of growth and the potential for revenue and income to pick-up throughout 2022. As Covid cases surged and lockdowns resumed, LVS has struggled to earn. The net result is that Q2 has seen a decline in earnings figures compared to Q1, which is a step in the wrong direction:

This is being driven by a drop in gaming spend and a drop in visitors. With Macao visitation severely impacted by the Chinese lockdowns, it is not a surprise that LVS is seeing fewer patrons at its Asian locations:

My takeaway here is this is a difficult earnings story to get behind for buying and holding this stock. Buying on weakness can make sense if we expect a turnaround to happen soon. But in my view more pain is likely to continue in Q3 and Q4 earnings reports. This suggests there is no need to rush in to positions here, further supporting a "hold" outlook for the company's stock.

Political And Regulatory Environments Are Less Favorable

My last topic covers some challenging regulatory hurdles facing casino operators in Macao going forward. This impacts LVS, along with the other primary operators in the region (such as Wynn Resorts (WYNN), MGM Resorts International (MGM), and others).

Specifically, there have been a number of actions taken by the local government in Macao that are less favorable to casino operators. This increases uncertainty for these operators, as well as raising potential tax burdens and license fees going forward. Of note, here is a list I compiled:

All six of the casino operators in Macao will have their licenses renewed for 10 years (compared to the prior 20)

The casino tax on gross revenues will increase to 40% (up from 39%)

An increase in the requirement for a Macao-based director of the company to hold 15% from 10% of share capital

Casinos must generate at least $886,000 per table per year for tax purposes. If they do not, they are taxed as if they have

The conclusion I draw here is not that investors need to start panicking and exiting their Macao exposure en masse. But it does suggest a change of tone from the top. Macao is trying to exert more control over the operators, and that could easily be coming from direction of Beijing. China is certainly not unaware of the fact that U.S.-based operators control a good deal of gaming activity in Macao, and that may be something that will leverage against those operators as geo-political risks surface and relations between the U.S. and China remain tense.

At the very least, it tells me that readers should be more careful with their exposure in this region until we see some clarity on these fronts. This is another reason why I am taking a critical view of positions for now.

Bottom Line

LVS has offered investors "alpha" since late April. This is the good news. The bad news is I see a difficult backdrop for that to continue. It leads me to think capturing some profits here is the right more or, for those who don't have a position, to be very selective with new entry points. The relative out-performance of Las Vegas compared to Macao works against LVS - despite "Vegas" being in the company's name! The Chinese government continues to take an aggressive approach with lockdowns to confront Covid-19, and this means more uncertainty heading in to the final stages of the year. Simply, I see better opportunities elsewhere, and believe a downgrade to "hold" for this stock is well supported at this time.