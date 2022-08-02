martince2/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This article was coproduced with Cappuccino Finance

This is our third article in a series titled "The Landlord's Game" in which we go sector-by-sector to analyze some of the best REITs to own in a given property category.

In case you missed it, the first two sectors were:

The market sentiment is very negative these days. We thought that inflation showed some signs of easing, and that gave investors some hope.

However, a hawkish statement from Federal Reserve’s chairman last week poured cold water over the whole market.

Also, recession fear has been growing due to high inflation, increasing interest rates, and supply chain issues.

All of these negative sentiments around the economic outlook just added fuel to the fire for office REITs, which were already dealing with uncertainty around the work-from-home trend.

Stock prices across the sector have slumped, as seen below, and yet the office sector is the highest yielding category within our equity REIT coverage spectrum:

iREIT

I believe the following three office REITs are being traded under their value, and dividend-seeking and value investors should take a closer look at them.

Brandywine Realty (BDN)

Brandywine Realty is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates a portfolio of office, life science, residential, and mixed-use properties. They have five segments in their portfolio: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Washington D.C., and Other.

Brandywine Realty maximizes return on their capital by concentrating on urban town centers and business districts, retaining high quality tenants, and maximizing economies of scale. They opportunistically dispose and recycle capital to maximize cash flow, while maintaining efficient personnel allocation and a long-term growth trajectory.

Over the past several years, they have been reducing their assets in Washington, D.C., and increasing their focus in the Philadelphia and Austin areas. I believe this is a great move.

Philadelphia has seen a surge of young professionals in the past decade, which has increased the demand for high end office space. Also, government funding and investment in life sciences has taken off in the region, bringing hundreds of companies and many more jobs into the city.

Austin also is becoming a hub of business. High profile companies such as Tesla, Google, Samsung, Amazon, Apple, and Facebook are either building manufacturing sites or office space in the Austin Metropolitan area.

So it really isn’t surprising to see Austin ranked the No. 1 fastest growing metro area, the No. 2 hottest city for commercial real estate, or the No. 1 best place to start a business.

Investor Relations (BDN)

Brandywine’s last quarterly result was largely satisfactory. Highlighted by net income of $44.5 M ($0.03 per share) and FFO of $60.5M ($0.35 per share), their second quarter results were above consensus.

Large increases in the cost of credit and slower-than-expected return of the workforce to offices did bring some challenges to Brandywine. Management expects that the rapid increase in short-term rates will cause their interest expense to rise by $0.03 per share during the second half of 2022.

However, there's also some good news related to office trends. Brandywine’s tenants are more interested in high quality work environments, and many are looking to upgrade their office spaces. About 30% of Brandywine’s deals that are in the works will look to move up the quality curve. This will improve the REIT’s revenue and margin in the future.

Brandywine’s attractive dividend (yield of 9.42%) is very well covered at this point, as shown by 54% FFO payout ratio and 54% FAD payout ratio. The debt-to-EBITDA is projected to be on the high side (6.6x to 6.9x) during 2022, but it hasn’t reached a concerning level, as it’s mainly transitional. The core debt-to-EBITDA range is between 6.0x and 6.3x.

Brandywine Realty seems to be undervalued at this point with P/AFFO ratio of 8.03x and P/FFO ratio of 5.76x. This valuation is significantly lower than their five-year average, and now presents a great opportunity for stock appreciation on top of their attractive dividend yield over 9%.

Fast Graphs

Boston Properties (BXP)

Boston Properties is a REIT that develops, owns, and manages Class A office properties. Their assets are concentrated in six markets (Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, D.C.), and they have over 200 properties totaling over 50 million rentable square feet of office space.

Investor Relations (BXP)

Boston Properties is well diversified with high-profile clients. Their clients are divided among legal services, financials, technology, manufacturing, and other industries.

Also, their largest client (Salesforce.com) represents only 4% of their total rent obligations. Their top 20 clients have an average of 10.6 years remaining on the lease term, which provides great stability for Boston Properties incoming cash stream.

Investor Relations (BXP)

Boston Properties has been steadily growing in the past several years. Their FFO grew 4.0% on average since 2017, and I expect the trend to continue in the future.

They have a $1.9 B pipeline of office development and an additional $772 M worth of current life sciences development/redevelopment projects. The recent acquisition of Madison Center in Seattle is another source that will boost their growth trajectory in the future.

The most recent quarter’s result was very promising. Their FFO per share ($1.94) and revenue of $773 M were well above the market consensus, and this strong performance allowed management to raise their 2022 full-year forecast. Post-pandemic reopening and increasing demand for high-quality office space were the main reasons for the strong performance.

However, management warned that the economic conditions in the U.S. have deteriorated, mainly due to high inflation, and the recessionary environment may introduce a more challenging operating environment for Boston Properties.

The good news is that the many companies significantly increased their workforce during the pandemic without increasing their office space. The need to upsize may partially offset some of the headwind caused by recessionary pressures.

The sharp increase in the short-term interest rate will unfortunately increase Boston Properties’ expenses. They currently have $1.7 B floating rate debt (~12% of total debt), and the higher short-term interest rate will increase interest expense by $0.05 per share.

Even so, the REIT’s dividend is very well covered at this point. AFFO payout ratio of 75% and FFO payout ratio of 53% represent a substantial cushion. On top of that, their valuation metric P/AFFO of 16x and P/FFO of 11.58x show that their stock price is undervalued. Both metrics are well below their five-year average and sector median, making Boston Properties a good candidate for the dividend seeking investor.

FAST Graphs

Kilroy Realty (KRC)

Kilroy Realty is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and manages high-end offices, life science buildings, and mixed-used properties. Their assets are mostly in Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, and Austin metro areas. They specifically target demographic regions with a strong technology and life science market to achieve their NOI and FFO growth trajectory.

Kilroy Realty have been achieving stable growth by 1) acquiring or developing properties at a substantial discount to their long-term value, 2) managing credit risk through effective underwriting and credit enhancements, and 3) maintaining long-term relationships with a diverse tenant base. Their business strategy represents a great combination of strong growth (offensive) and stability (defensive).

They have a solid and well-funded development pipeline, to maintain their growth trajectory, and they also boast a solid balance sheet, high occupancy, and strong cash flow.

Investor Relations (KRC)

Kilroy has a relatively strong balance sheet compared to peers in the industry. Their net debt/EBITDA ratio is below 6.0x, and near 100% of their debt is fixed rate, which provides a very stable cash flow profile in the future. Also, they have $1.1B borrowing capacity on a revolver account.

It’s not surprising to see they are rated as investment grade with a stable outlook. Looking at their debt maturity schedule, their debt is evenly spread across the next several years, and a large portion of their debt isn’t due until after 2027.

Investor Relations (KRC)

During the last quarterly earnings call, the CEO expressed his confidence in the long-term health of both technology and life science, and, therefore, the strong demand for office space by these industries. He mentioned that the physical occupancy of their assets is continuing to improve, and the demand for high-end office space is increasing.

Again, however, the uncertainty in the broader economic conditions and mixed market signals were mentioned during the earnings call. The recent announcement to pause some developments in Southern California is a reflection of the more challenging market conditions.

Overall, Kilroy Realty had a pretty strong quarter. The FFO was $1.17 for the 2Q, and cash NOI was up more than 10% on same-store basis. The occupancy rate also remained high at 91% (94% leased). Also, they had more than enough to fund ($120 M cash and $1.1B revolver account) the balance of their projects under construction.

Looking at their valuation metric, both P/AFFO of 14.81x and P/FFO of 11.23x are below the sector median. Also, it’s substantially below the five-year average value. Therefore, I believe Kilroy Realty is undervalued at this point, and is presenting a good opportunity for dividend and value-oriented investors. Their dividend payment is well covered, shown by low AFFO payout ratio (60.1%) and FAD payout ratio (51.34%).

Takeaways

Many office REITs have been hammered in the past several months over fears about a looming recession and uncertainties around the work-from-home trend.

The overall market volatility has dragged stock prices down even further.

This is the time to grab some high-quality office REITs at a bargain price. These three REITs have a solid balance sheet and strong growth trajectory ahead. Like the great John Templeton always preached, we should “invest at the point of maximum pessimism” to get outsized gains!