The Chart of the Day belongs to the diversified healthcare company Cardinal Health (CAH). I found the stock using Barchart's powerful screening tools to find the stocks having the highest Technical Buy Signals and highest Weighted Alpha plus were closest to their 52-week high. I then used the Flipchart function to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a buy on 7/21 the stock gained 27.06%.
Cardinal Health, Inc. operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.
The Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, and over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products. The segment also provides services to pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers for specialty pharmaceutical products; operates nuclear pharmacies and radiopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities; repackages generic pharmaceuticals and over-the-counter healthcare products; and offers medication therapy management and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers, and payers, as well as provides pharmacy management services to hospitals.
The Medical segment manufactures, sources, and distributes Cardinal Health-branded medical, surgical, and laboratory products and devices that include exam and surgical gloves; needles, syringe, and sharps disposals; compressions; incontinences; nutritional delivery products; wound care products; single-use surgical drapes, gowns, and apparels; fluid suction and collection systems; urology products; operating room supply products; and electrode product lines.
The segment also distributes a range of national brand products, including medical, surgical, and laboratory products; provides supply chain services and solutions to hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and other healthcare providers; and assembles and sells sterile, and non-sterile procedure kits. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.
Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.
Barchart Technical Indicators:
Fundamental factors:
Analysts and Investor Sentiment - I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:
|SA Authors
|Hold
|3.00
|Wall Street
|Hold
|3.21
|Quant
|Hold
|3.40
|Now
|3M ago
|6M ago
|Valuation
|A-
|A
|A+
|Growth
|A+
|F
|F
|Profitability
|A
|A-
|A
|Momentum
|A
|A+
|A
|Revisions
|D
|D+
|F
Sector
Industry
Ranked Overall
Ranked in Sector
Ranked in Industry
Quant ratings beat the market »
|Now
|3M ago
|6M ago
|Safety
|B
|B
|A
|Growth
|C+
|C+
|B-
|Yield
|A-
|A+
|A+
|Consistency
|A+
|A
|A+
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CAH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.
Comments