The Chart of the Day belongs to the diversified healthcare company Cardinal Health (CAH). I found the stock using Barchart's powerful screening tools to find the stocks having the highest Technical Buy Signals and highest Weighted Alpha plus were closest to their 52-week high. I then used the Flipchart function to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a buy on 7/21 the stock gained 27.06%.

Cardinal Health, Inc. operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

The Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, and over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products. The segment also provides services to pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers for specialty pharmaceutical products; operates nuclear pharmacies and radiopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities; repackages generic pharmaceuticals and over-the-counter healthcare products; and offers medication therapy management and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers, and payers, as well as provides pharmacy management services to hospitals.

The Medical segment manufactures, sources, and distributes Cardinal Health-branded medical, surgical, and laboratory products and devices that include exam and surgical gloves; needles, syringe, and sharps disposals; compressions; incontinences; nutritional delivery products; wound care products; single-use surgical drapes, gowns, and apparels; fluid suction and collection systems; urology products; operating room supply products; and electrode product lines.

The segment also distributes a range of national brand products, including medical, surgical, and laboratory products; provides supply chain services and solutions to hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and other healthcare providers; and assembles and sells sterile, and non-sterile procedure kits. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals but increasing

45.70+ Weighted Alpha

36.11% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20-, 50- and 100-day moving averages

10 new highs and up 18.24% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 75.17%

Technical support level at 70.53

Recently traded at $71.32 with 50-day moving average of $60.37.

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $19.27 billion

Revenue expected to increase 9.50% this year and another 5.60% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 4.70 this year, an additional 17.20% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 5.16% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment - I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 2 strong buy, 1 buy, 9 hold and 2 sell opinions on the stock

Analysts' price targets from 52 to 78 with an average of 67.38

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool are more optimistic and voted 467 to 43 for the stock to beat the market with their more experienced investors voting 107 to 9 for the same result

40,570 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago Valuation A- A A+ Growth A+ F F Profitability A A- A Momentum A A+ A Revisions D D+ F Click to enlarge

Quant Ranking

Sector

Health Care

Industry

Health Care Distributors

Ranked Overall

1118 out of 4665

Ranked in Sector

245 out of 1173

Ranked in Industry

2 out of 9

Dividend Grades