Summary

  • 100% technical buy signals.
  • 10 new highs and up 18.24% in the last month.
  • Price targets between 52 and 78 with an average of 67.38.

The Chart of the Day belongs to the diversified healthcare company Cardinal Health (CAH). I found the stock using Barchart's powerful screening tools to find the stocks having the highest Technical Buy Signals and highest Weighted Alpha plus were closest to their 52-week high. I then used the Flipchart function to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a buy on 7/21 the stock gained 27.06%.

CAH Cardinal Health

CAH vs Daily Moving Averages

Cardinal Health, Inc. operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

The Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, and over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products. The segment also provides services to pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers for specialty pharmaceutical products; operates nuclear pharmacies and radiopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities; repackages generic pharmaceuticals and over-the-counter healthcare products; and offers medication therapy management and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers, and payers, as well as provides pharmacy management services to hospitals.

The Medical segment manufactures, sources, and distributes Cardinal Health-branded medical, surgical, and laboratory products and devices that include exam and surgical gloves; needles, syringe, and sharps disposals; compressions; incontinences; nutritional delivery products; wound care products; single-use surgical drapes, gowns, and apparels; fluid suction and collection systems; urology products; operating room supply products; and electrode product lines.

The segment also distributes a range of national brand products, including medical, surgical, and laboratory products; provides supply chain services and solutions to hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and other healthcare providers; and assembles and sells sterile, and non-sterile procedure kits. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

  • 100% technical buy signals but increasing
  • 45.70+ Weighted Alpha
  • 36.11% gain in the last year
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20-, 50- and 100-day moving averages
  • 10 new highs and up 18.24% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 75.17%
  • Technical support level at 70.53
  • Recently traded at $71.32 with 50-day moving average of $60.37.

Fundamental factors:

  • Market Cap $19.27 billion
  • Revenue expected to increase 9.50% this year and another 5.60% next year
  • Earnings estimated to increase 4.70 this year, an additional 17.20% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 5.16% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment - I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

  • Wall Street analysts have 2 strong buy, 1 buy, 9 hold and 2 sell opinions on the stock
  • Analysts' price targets from 52 to 78 with an average of 67.38
  • The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool are more optimistic and voted 467 to 43 for the stock to beat the market with their more experienced investors voting 107 to 9 for the same result
  • 40,570 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

SA Authors Hold 3.00
Wall Street Hold 3.21
Quant Hold 3.40

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Valuation A- A A+
Growth A+ F F
Profitability A A- A
Momentum A A+ A
Revisions D D+ F

Quant Ranking

Sector

Health Care

Industry

Health Care Distributors

Ranked Overall

1118 out of 4665

Ranked in Sector

245 out of 1173

Ranked in Industry

2 out of 9

Dividend Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Safety B B A
Growth C+ C+ B-
Yield A- A+ A+
Consistency A+ A A+

Jim Van Meerten writes on financial subjects here and on Barchart Portfolio Blogs and Seeking Alpha. He earned a BS in Accounting and Business Administration from Berry College; a Juris Doctorate from the Woodrow Wilson School of Law; and attended post-baccalaureate and graduate courses in Business Administration, Quantitative Math, and Education at Florida Atlantic University, Georgia State University and University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In the past he has been an accountant, attorney, adjunct professor in Business Law, Accounting and Internal Auditing, financial advisor, supervisory principal, and compliance officer. He also passed the Georgia CPA Exam, the Certified Internal Auditor Exam, and the FINRA Series 7, 24 and 9/10 exams.He is presently also a contributor on MSN Top Stocks Blog, Motley Fool and is a member of the M100 on Marketocracy, an elete honor chosen by the editors of Marketocracy as being in the top 100 portfolio managers of over 100,000 portfoiios they review. He would enjoy hearing your comments at JimVanMeerten@gmail.com.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CAH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

Comments

