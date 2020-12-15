G0d4ather

Shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) jumped after reporting third quarter earnings that comfortably beat on both the top and bottom lines. The company continues to defy expectations, posting enviable growth rates all while rewarding shareholders with growing dividends and share repurchases. AVGO is aiming to close its pending acquisition with VMware (VMW), which may help drive further growth next year. AVGO has done this playbook many times before: Lever up the balance sheet to fund a large acquisition, integrate the assets, de-lever the balance sheet, and repeat it all over again. That strategy has led to fantastic returns for shareholders - what’s next for the stock?

AVGO Stock Price

Like other tech stocks, AVGO has seen its stock take a hit from all-time highs but it remains a fantastic performer over the past few years.

I suspect that AVGO’s growing dividends has earned it a loyal shareholder base, helping it to avoid the same volatility affecting other tech stocks.

Did Broadcom Beat Earnings?

When AVGO announced earnings on Thursday, Sept. 1, after the close, consensus estimates called for $9.55 in non-GAAP EPS and $8.41 billion in revenues.

AVGO would go on to comfortably beat both estimates.

AVGO Stock Key Metrics

AVGO saw revenues grow 25% to $8.46 billion and non-GAAP earnings grow 40% to $9.73 per share.

The company generated $4.3 billion of free cash flow, higher than the $4.24 billion of non-GAAP net income. Semiconductor solutions revenues led the way with 32% growth rates, with the infrastructure software revenues generating a much slower 5% growth rate.

AVGO returned $3.2 billion to shareholders through $1.7 billion of dividends and $1.5 billion of share repurchases. The company has stated a dividend policy of returning 50% of free cash flow to shareholders through dividends.

Looking forward, AVGO expects fourth quarter revenues of $8.9 billion (20.3% growth) and around $5.6 billion in adjusted EBITDA, representing 24.7% growth.

Is AVGO Stock A Good Investment Long Term?

AVGO has delivered stunning returns over the long term. The company has grown its financials rapidly, seemingly defying the law of large numbers.

Its dividend has grown at a 43% compounded annual growth rate since 2016.

With the stock trading at just 13.5x forward earnings, this kind of growth can get investors excited.

Is AVGO Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Here’s where I need to temper expectations a bit. While AVGO continues to show strong growth this year, the fact remains that it's a mature company and growth rates should eventually slow down considerably.

We can see that consensus estimates call for mid-single-digit revenue growth following this year.

That is expected to lead to mid-single-digit earnings growth.

Historically, AVGO has sustained growth through external acquisitions. The company has been able to conduct M&A with such accretion due to primarily utilizing debt to fund the acquisitions. Long-term debt has ballooned from $13.2 billion in 2016 to $39.4 billion as of the latest quarter (cash jumped from $3.1 billion to $10 billion). That explains why growth has been so strong over the past several years.

Debt should go up moving forward as well, as earlier this year AVGO announced that it would be acquiring VMW for $61 billion, with half of that funded with debt.

AVGO has stated that its target leverage ratio is 2.5x total debt to EBITDA. Pro-forma for the VMware acquisition, AVGO might have around $78.4 billion in total debt vs. $20.9 of projected 2022 EBITDA at AVGO and $4.7 billion of EBITDA at stand-alone VMW. That represents a leverage ratio of 3.1x debt to EBITDA. AVGO expects to increase VMW EBITDA to $8.5 billion over time. It's clear that AVGO will need some time to bring down leverage following the VMW acquisition.

AVGO has been very comfortable with such a strategy. We can see below that it has had a long history of bringing up leverage temporarily to fund M&A.

Assuming that AVGO can do so yet again with VMW, it may be able to realize strong cash flows that it can fully return to shareholders in a couple of years.

What are my thoughts on the stock at current prices? At 14x earnings, the valuation is not steep here. I’d argue that the conservative valuation looks reasonable considering the slow projected organic growth, and caution that the company probably can not continue its aggressive M&A strategy forever. At the very least, growth is unlikely to be anything close to how it was in the past, as AVGO has significantly increased leverage over the past few years - I do not anticipate the company being able to further increase leverage without negatively impacting its valuation multiples.

The key risk here is definitely that of execution risk. While AVGO has had great success in integrating new assets, there's no guarantee that it will be able to do so with VMW. VMW has seen slow growth in recent years, and there's the risk that AVGO might not be able to realize projected synergies and might be left with a bloated balance sheet. If that were to occur, then shareholder returns might suffer for several years as the company directs free cash flow to pay down debt. Still though, the stock is only trading at 14x earnings. While my expectations for the stock appear to be more tempered than some of my peers, I could see the stock outperforming the broader market on account of strong free cash flow and solid growth.