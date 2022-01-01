MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

When reading the comments section of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) articles and news releases here on Seeking Alpha, a very common argument is that as long as Kelcy Warren remains involved with the business, the market will continue to discount it. Mr. Warren's aggressive investment strategy has at times bordered on reckless, generated below average returns on investment, and ultimately left the balance sheet overleveraged, prompting a 50% cut to the distribution. As a result, many investors believe that ET deserves a discount from Mr. Market to allow for potential future misallocation of capital by the company under the guidance of Mr. Warren.

While we certainly understand investors' frustration with disappointing past performance and agree that Mr. Market is likely discounting ET in part due to its recent massive distribution cut, we believe that this "Kelcy Warren discount" is no longer warranted. In this article, we share two reasons why.

#1. Kelcy Warren's Poor Track Record Is Overstated

We believe that many investors - including Mr. Market - are being too hard on Mr. Warren's track record. First and foremost, he is an extremely successful entrepreneur, amassing a multi-billion dollar fortune and founding and building one of the largest midstream businesses in the world. He is not just some MBA who mastered the art of navigating office politics to climb up the corporate ladder and ultimately take over the helm of a business regardless of his actual business sense. He built this company from the ground up through his own hard work and ingenuity.

Second, while ET may not have generated the returns on invested capital that its peers like Magellan Midstream (MMP) and Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) have, it has still meaningfully outperformed the broader midstream sector (AMLP) over the years.

In fact, it has even outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) since going public:

Yes, performance over the past half decade has been lackluster, badly trailing the market:

However, everyone - even Warren Buffett - has bad five year periods. This is even less surprising with an energy sector business given that its stock price performance is heavily impacted by the sentiment surrounding the energy industry and during the past half decade the energy industry has faced two major oil price crashes.

Now, there are still those who say: "yes, all that may be true, but EPD and MMP have weathered these challenges much better and have significantly outperformed ET over that period!" Yes, it is true, EPD and MMP have outperformed ET over the past half decade:

However, it is also important not to be fooled by randomness here, as Nassim Nicholas Taleb so aptly points out in his book by the same name. ET lost this competition with EPD and MMP over the past half decade largely due to random chance. Kelcy Warren aggressively bet on midstream growth while EPD and especially MMP took a more conservative approach. A few years later, random black swan events like the COVID-19 outbreak and Russia and Saudi Arabia flooded the global oil markets with supply simultaneously, leading to a precipitous decline in energy prices. As a result, ET's investments suffered and the balance sheet was left overleveraged, forcing management's hand to cut the distribution.

Sure, you can say that EPD took better risk-adjusted bets by avoiding some of the political landmines like the Dakota Access Pipeline, which has been a thorn in the side of ET for years. However, you really cannot say that Kelcy Warren was a terrible capital allocator when ET's unit price underperformance relative to MMP and EPD has largely been due to random black swan events. Again, over the long-term Mr. Warren has actually beaten both AMLP and SPY, so if anything, he is actually an above-average capital allocator.

Last, but not least, it is important to remember that his net worth is almost entirely tied up in ET common units and the business he founded still remains his baby. As a result, he is very well aligned with unitholders and we can rest assured that he has every incentive to grow the distribution and create value for us. His long-term track record implies that he is very capable of doing just that.

#2. Energy Transfer 2.0

The second reason why investors no longer need penalize ET for being the product of Kelcy Warren is that ET has changed a lot for the better in recent years. This is evident in several ways:

Mr. Warren is no longer the CEO. Yes, he is still the Executive Chairman and his fingerprints are still all over the company as its largest single unitholder, but he is not running the daily operations at the business nor is he governing the execution of the capital allocation policy set forward by the board (that he does Chair). While this is not a big change, it is a change. For Kelcy Warren haters, it should be seen as a positive step. ET has also made significant progress towards deleveraging its balance sheet by paying down billions of dollars in debt over the past two years, shoring up its investment grade credit rating in the process. Moving forward, management has stated that it plans to continue paying down debt, marking a stark departure from the ET of the past where leverage was taken on to fund growth projects. The ET of today is focused on funding growth CapEx with retained cash flow. While ET has certainly not disavowed its M&A and large project ways of old, management has stated that any acquisition they make would need to be deleveraging, similar to the thus-far highly successful Enable Midstream acquisition.

While ET has not completely changed and is still no MMP or even EPD when it comes to a conservative approach to running the business, it definitely appears to have shifted meaningfully towards being more conservatively run.

Investor Takeaway

With ET units trading at steep discounts to its recent historical averages as well as peers in the industry, it appears to be a highly compelling bargain. While many investors continue to stay away from the partnership over fears that Kelcy Warren will destroy unitholder value in the future with overzealous and reckless capital allocation decisions, the evidence does not really validate that concern. Between its long-term outperformance of both the midstream sector and S&P 500, Kelcy Warren's strong alignment with unitholders, and the partnership's recent significant reforms, the Kelcy Warren discount does not appear to have much basis in fact. As a result, we remain highly bullish on ET and rate it a Strong Buy.