Asset manager KKR, a longtime Top 5 holding, also has a very stable demand profile. As of their last earnings, forty-three percent of fee-paying AUM is “permanent capital” that effectively cannot be redeemed and is contractually bound to pay management fees for the foreseeable future. That is the definition of a forced buyer.
On top of that, KKR has over $100B of “uncalled capital” which will become fee-paying when it is called. The decision of when to call it is up to KKR, not to the investors, and in times of distress (a recession), they are generally more likely to accelerate their investment pace, calling capital to take advantage of cheaper asset prices. We can argue about KKR’s fundraising prospects or the future returns of their existing funds, but for the foreseeable future, management fees are contractually guaranteed to continue to flow.
Is KKR a healthy business? I believe it is. As of their last earnings, they have raised $132 billion in the last 12 months, AUM was up 30% year-over-year, and uncalled capital increased by 66% year-over-year. Now, AUM growth will likely slow due to the law of large numbers and a weaker fundraising environment, but KKR also has large opportunities in products targeting insurance businesses (as a result of their 2021 Global Atlantic acquisition) and products targeted at high net-worth individuals.
To give you a sense of the potential success at targeting individuals, KKR competitor Blackstone’s “BREIT” (Blackstone REIT) product has been raising in excess of $500M per WEEK. KKR does not have a comparable product with a comparable fundraising track record, but they are investing heavily in the high-net-worth channel. More important for the near term, KKR is fundraising for some large strategies and, given the growth in their LP base, AUM will almost certainly rise… it is just a question of by how much.
I continue to find myself muttering, “this share price makes no sense.” I am pretty sure that was the sentiment of the KKR management team when they laid out their investor presentation in early May. Keep in mind, shares declined another 20% from this May presentation through quarter-end, so the valuation metrics outlined on page four are that much more favorable.
Adjusting their framework to the quarter-end equity valuation, excluding cash and investments and the Global Atlantic holding, we are paying approximately $20B for an asset management business that generated $2.3B – or less than 9X trailing earnings for a business that is likely to continue to grow AUM in the teens and has a growing incentive fee opportunity as the AUM matures. In addition, the asset management business had gross unrealized carried interest of $7B, which certainly has declined with the overall market, but realizations are not going to zero.
In fact, based on management comments, gross realizations are expected to be $950M in the third quarter. Again, at the risk of being repetitive, KKR is a business built to withstand wars and recessions. Given its massive amount of permanent capital, KKR will likely outlive us all. When multiple compression abates, share price returns will likely compound at high rates as balance sheet investments grow, AUM and management fees grow, and incentive fees are realized.
