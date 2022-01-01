The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
The Fund’s largest detractor year-to-date is a business where the purchases are more discretionary (fewer forced buyers): Digital Turbine (APPS). The entire ad tech sector has seen similar YTD declines of ~70%, driven by a decline in advertising spend and concerns of a recession. The mobile advertising space has also been impacted by Apple’s (AAPL) institution of new privacy policies that make targeted advertisements more difficult.
Digital Turbine is well insulated from these privacy changes as the large majority of their revenue is not derived from the Apple ecosystem, but rather the Android ecosystem, and they have on-device software that allows them to identify users. Instead, Digital Turbine’s troubles have been customer- and product-specific.
The most generous description of the current situation is that they have hit an air pocket, but growth should resume. This was hard to anticipate for a few reasons highlighted below – all we know for sure is that growth has come to a screeching halt.
There are two important growth drivers that, at a minimum, have been delayed. The first is the rollout of their Mobile Posse product with AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ), both of whom are moving slower than previously forecasted. Given their sheer size and market power, Digital Turbine does not have a lot of leverage with these customers.
The second delay is in generating revenue from partners using the company’s SingleTap technology, which makes mobile advertising more effective by improving app download and open rates. Management has said publicly that companies like Twitter and SNAP are testing the technology, and also that they should start recognizing a small amount of licensing revenue in the third quarter, growing from there.
One of the challenges of owning APPS right now is that it is hard to get transparency into the timing of the adoption of their technology by large partners. We cannot look at competitors and infer progress, and any disclosure from an executive at a large partner would be material non-public information, so we do not seek it.
On a more positive note, the most direct competitor, IronSource (IS), is being bought by Unity Software (U) in a deal that implies a valuation for Digital Turbine of more than 50% above its quarter-ending price. I believe the deal positions Digital Turbine as a unique independent asset with strategic value to many in the advertising technology/video game tools space.
There also appears to be a growing opportunity for Digital Turbine to operate its own app stores if and when government regulations force Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Apple to allow competition. At the quarter-end price of $17.47 per share, APPS was valued at approximately 14X trailing earnings.
This is a business that has a history of rapid growth and operating leverage, solid unit economics, and a very capable management team. If growth is permanently delayed, this is dead money, but with SingleTap, MobilePosse at Verizon and AT&T, progress on other acquisition integrations, and the possibility of independent app stores, there are multiple ways to win, so we have held our shares and the losses remain unrealized.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
This article was written by
Additional disclosure: Disclaimer
This document, which is being provided on a confidential basis, shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy which may only be made at the time a qualified offeree receives a confidential private placement memorandum (“PPM”), which contains important information (including investment objective, policies, risk factors, fees, tax implications, and relevant qualifications), and only in those jurisdictions where permitted by law. In the case of any inconsistency between the descriptions or terms in this document and the PPM, the PPM shall control. These securities shall not be offered or sold in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful until the requirements of the laws of such jurisdiction have been satisfied. This document is not intended for public use or distribution. While all the information prepared in this document is believed to be accurate, MVM Funds LLC (“MVM”), Greenhaven Road Capital Partners Fund GP LLC (“Partners GP”), and Greenhaven Road Special Opportunities GP LLC (“Opportunities GP”) (each a “relevant GP” and together, the “GPs”) make no express warranty as to the completeness or accuracy, nor can it accept responsibility for errors, appearing in the document.
An investment in the Fund/Partnership is speculative and involves a high degree of risk. Opportunities for withdrawal/redemption and transferability of interests are restricted, so investors may not have access to capital when it is needed. There is no secondary market for the interests, and none is expected to develop. The portfolio is under the sole investment authority of the general partner/investment manager. A portion of the underlying trades executed may take place on non-U.S. exchanges. Leverage may be employed in the portfolio, which can make investment performance volatile. An investor should not make an investment unless they are prepared to lose all or a substantial portion of their investment. The fees and expenses charged in connection with this investment may be higher than the fees and expenses of other investment alternatives and may offset profits.
There is no guarantee that the investment objective will be achieved. Moreover, the past performance of the investment team should not be construed as an indicator of future performance. Any projections, market outlooks or estimates in this document are forward-looking statements and are based upon certain assumptions. Other events which were not taken into account may occur and may significantly affect the returns or performance of the Fund/Partnership. Any projections, outlooks or assumptions should not be construed to be indicative of the actual events which will occur.
The enclosed material is confidential and not to be reproduced or redistributed in whole or in part without the prior written consent of the relevant GP. The information in this material is only current as of the date indicated, and may be superseded by subsequent market events or for other reasons. Statements concerning financial market trends are based on current market conditions, which will fluctuate. Any statements of opinion constitute only current opinions of the GPs, which are subject to change and which the GPs do not undertake to update. Due to, among other things, the volatile nature of the markets, and an investment in the Fund/Partnership may only be suitable for certain investors. Parties should independently investigate any investment strategy or manager, and should consult with qualified investment, legal, and tax professionals before making any investment.
The Fund/Partnership are not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, in reliance on exemption(s) thereunder. Interests in each Fund/Partnership have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the securities laws of any state, and are being offered and sold in reliance on exemptions from the registration requirements of said Act and laws.
© Greenhaven Road Capital
Comments