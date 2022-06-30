10'000 Hours/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

This week we are continuing our "how to" series with a focus on the Income Statement. The Income Statement tells us how much revenue a company is bringing in, and how much it is spending and concludes with GAAP "net income".

We will continue to focus on Medical Properties Trust (MPW), which we used in our prior article on the balance sheet. (Source: MPW Q2 2022 Supplement)

GAAP Net Income should not be confused with cash flow or profitability as GAAP includes both cash and non-cash items. GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) is very useful in providing a uniform format and consistency among reports from different companies. It is not so great at adapting to differences in business models. When investing, it is frequently more appropriate to rely on "non-GAAP" metrics which utilize various adjustments. However, all metrics will step from GAAP numbers, so it is vital that we first understand what GAAP numbers are and what they mean.

Today we will break down each section of the Income Statement and provide a real-world practical example of how you can use this information.

1) Revenues

Revenues might seem straightforward enough, it is money that the company receives from its customers. In MPW's case, that is primarily from rent paid by tenants and interest received on the loans it makes.

However, it gets a little bit more complicated than that. Let's take a look at MPW's revenues:

We see four different types of revenues broken out. Not all companies will provide this level of detail. Realty Income (O), for example, simply lists "Rental" and "Other". (Source: Realty Income Q2 2022 10-Q)

O also has straight-line rent and financing leases but chooses to lump all the revenues together. So when you are comparing financial statements for different companies, keep in mind that the SEC requirement is to disclose all revenues and expenses, but companies have a lot of leeway in categorizing. They can break them up into many different categories, or they can lump several things together.

Rent billed

This is the amount of rent that MPW billed tenants over the period. Remember, in GAAP accounting, revenues are recorded when they are earned, not when they are paid. So when MPW bills a tenant for rent, it is booked as revenue immediately, even if the tenant has not yet paid it.

Straight-line rent

GAAP requires that landlords "straight-line" rent. Straight-lining can apply to both revenue and expenses. The accounting standard is ASC-842:

A single lease cost, calculated so that the remaining cost of the lease is allocated over the remaining lease term on a straight-line basis unless another systematic and rational basis is more representative of the pattern in which benefit is expected to be derived from the right to use the underlying asset.

What it means is that when there is a contract, the revenues and/or expenses are reported in equal portions over the life of the lease, regardless of when payments are owed. Since leasing contracts often have "escalators" that increase rent every year, the rent owed in year 10 of a lease will be much higher than is owed in year one. To the extent that rental increases are predictable, REITs are required to straight-line them. Rental increases that are variable, like CPI-based escalators, are not. This line item is the amount of rent MPW has not billed for because it isn't owed yet in the contracts. It is the excess revenue that results from straight-lining all of their leases. For a more in-depth understanding of straight-line, check out this site.

Income from financing leases

MPW splits out revenue from financing leases. We discussed these leases in our balance sheet article. As a reminder, these are leases where the tenant has an option to buy the property at the end of the lease. This is similar to a "rent to own" transaction.

Interest and other income

We all know what interest is, and we learned from analyzing the balance sheet that MPW has a few hundred million in mortgage loans, so seeing interest as revenue is expected. But what is "other"? You will often run into this situation where something is lumped into "other", and it is not apparent what it is. The best way to find the answer is to search the 10-Q for the phrase. When we look for "interest and other income" using the old "Ctrl F", the phrase is mentioned only 5 times. We can quickly find management's discussion of this line item.

Other income – up $2.8 million from the prior year as we received more direct reimbursements from our tenants for ground lease, property taxes, and insurance.

Management comments will tell you what changed, and from that, you can usually quickly derive what "other" is. If you don't find it in the 10-Q, try searching for the phrase in a 10-K, which covers a full year and therefore is likely to capture more changes.

MPW is a "triple-net" REIT, which means that the tenant is responsible for paying most expenses. However, MPW is the responsible party for things like property taxes and insurance, the property is in MPW's name. Even though a tenant might pay the bill themselves, the amount owed is reflected as an expense to MPW, and the tenant's payment of that expense is recorded as revenue to MPW. So "other" income is where MPW chooses to record these revenues.

2) Expenses

It takes money to make money. Every business will have a variety of expenses to fund its operations. The questions that investors have to ask are:

Which expenses are recurring?

Are expenses cash/non-cash?

Is there a risk of expenses going up more than revenues?

Interest

Real estate lends itself to relatively high levels of leverage. A stable and predictable income stream and durable tangible asset value create lower risk for lenders. For most REITs, interest will be the largest cash expense. In other sectors, you might see expenses dominated by items like labor or the cost of sales.

Interest is MPW's largest single expense. Therefore, we should be conscious that changes in interest rates could impact their earnings power. Remember when we discussed the balance sheet? We noted that MPW has reduced debt by over $1 billion since December 2021.

It is no secret that interest rates are currently rising. For a company where interest is the largest single expense, that can be a headwind to earnings.

Real estate depreciation and amortization

GAAP treats real estate like any other capital investment. It assumes that the investment depreciates over time in equal installments. Depreciation flows through the expense side of the income statement.

We can see how this makes sense for a machine. You buy a new machine for $10 million, and it is expected to last for 10 years before it needs to be replaced. So each year, you would recognize a $1 million expense. This allows your income statement to accurately reflect your profits because you spent $10 million for it and need to recoup that cost before you have an actual profit. While the machine might produce $1.5 million in annual revenue for ten years, your profit over the machine's life is not $15 million. It would only be $5 million. From a cash perspective, you have the upfront investment and then $1.5 million in cash flows. Then when you need to replace the machine, a new large charge. GAAP rules smooth out lumpy expenses by recognizing a regular recurring charge. Instead of recognizing a $10 million loss one year when the machine is bought and $1.5 million in profits every other year, GAAP recognizes a $1 million expense yearly and a $500k gain, which more closely reflects the actual profits.

Real estate is similarly depreciated. GAAP recognizes a charge every year, which reduces the carrying value of the real estate on the balance sheet. Yet real estate does not always depreciate. Real estate can often be sold for a higher price in 10, 20, or 30 years than it can be sold for today. In many cases, the underlying land gains value even if the building itself becomes obsolete.

This is why depreciation is an expense that analysts usually ignore when analyzing REITs. "Funds From Operations" or FFO, is the preferred non-GAAP metric in the sector and backs out depreciation. We will discuss that more in-depth in a future article.

Property-related

Property-related expenses for a REIT typically include property taxes, insurance, ground lease rent, and other property-specific expenses. Note that MPW has a footnote on this expense item:

A) - Includes $18.3 million and $15.5 million of ground lease and other expenses (such as property taxes and insurance) paid directly by us and reimbursed by our tenants for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $24.6 million and $19.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

So $18.3 million out of the $21.1 million of expenses in this category were reimbursed by the tenants. As discussed above, these reimbursement dollars were recognized as revenues in the "other income" category. This is an important point - every dollar coming in and going out will be accounted for. Even if the money is ultimately going in a circle.

General and Administrative

The final category for expenses is "General and Administrative", which is a broad category that covers everything from executive salaries, rent for the office, the coffee in the break room to the corporate jet. This category will include both cash and non-cash expenses. Stock-based compensation usually being a significant non-cash expense.

Executive compensation often stirs up a lot of emotions and gets a lot of attention in news headlines but is rarely a significant impact when looking at per/share metrics.

3) Other Income (Expense)

The income and expenses discussed above are all "operating" income/expenses. In other words, it is revenue and expenses stemming from daily operations. "Other Income (Expense)" is where everything else is reported.

MPW Q2 2022 Supplement

Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other, net

REITs sometimes sell properties and will report the gain or loss here. Note that the gain/loss is always relative to the carrying value of the property on the balance sheet.

Earnings from equity interests

In our article on the balance sheet, we noted that MPW has several joint ventures that are not "consolidated" as well as equity positions in some of their tenants. This line item includes earnings from their JVs and dividends from their equity holdings. Note that we only see the bottom line when a joint venture is not consolidated. The revenues and expenses are not reported separately.

Debt refinancing and unutilized financing costs

Here you will find various costs associated with refinancing and financing.

Other (including fair value adjustments on securities)

When a company adjusts the fair value of a holding on its balance sheet, it has to run it through the income statement so that the gain or loss is reflected in earnings. These adjustments are recognized here.

The Bottom Line

Finally, we get to the bottom line. Revenue minus Expenses, plus Other Income (Expense), which could be a positive or negative number and you arrive at Income before income tax. Subtract Uncle Sam's cut, and you arrive at "net income".

The final step is to translate it into a per/share number, which is the earnings number that is usually broadcast across the news on earnings day.

A Practical Exercise

Let's consider a practical application of reading an income statement. In reading the income statement today, did you notice a potential risk?

MPW's largest cash expense by a long shot is interest. Therefore any change in interest expense could have a big impact on earnings. This is the kind of thing we are looking for while reading an income statement. As we review the company's income and expenses, we want to keep our mind on macro-economic conditions. When a particular revenue source or expense is significant to the company, we want to pull back and consider the big picture.

Rising interest rates are a headwind to MPW's earnings, but how do we quantify it to know if this is something that might make buying MPW a bad idea?

Companies will often provide supplemental information. If you see something like this and want to dig deeper, that is often the quickest place to look. MPW devotes page 7 of its supplement to provide more details about its debt. In particular, it tells us that 89% of its debt is fixed and provides a convenient maturity table:

We can see that over 87% of MPW's debt doesn't mature until 2025 or later. So for every 100 bps that rates go up, how much will it cost MPW in 2023 and 2024? MPW provides us with all the information we need to estimate that.

MPW has $1.12 billion in floating rate debt, which increases with interest rates, plus $487 million that will need to be refinanced in 2023. Meaning that in 2023, MPW will have $1.607 billion in debt that will be exposed to interest rate changes.

If rates are 1% higher in 2023, interest expense would increase 1% * $1.607 billion = $16 million/year or $0.026/share annually.

Going into 2024, we add another $828 million in debt that needs to be refinanced. So each 100 bps increase in rates would add $2.435 billion * 1% = $24.35 million/year or $0.04/share annually.

Now that we have these numbers, we can visualize them with a spreadsheet and estimate the impact on annual earnings from rising rates, all else being equal:

Author's calculation

That's the headwind.

But are there any offsetting tailwinds?

The Fed is hiking rates to contain inflation, and MPW has leases that are adjusted with CPI. In 2022, it is nearly certain that CPI will be well above CPI caps which are typically around 4-5% for 2022. Is there someplace we can go to quantify this? Yes, MPW has provided us with this information as well:

Rising inflation benefits MPW, which will see rent increases of approximately $57 million in 2023 or $0.095/share.

During due diligence, we often find this situation where we have competing headwinds and tailwinds to earnings. Often, both stem from the same macro conditions. Inflation is creating a tailwind to MPW's revenue, while the Federal Reserve's response to inflation is creating a headwind. Our job is to determine which is more meaningful to the bottom line.

Someone comes along and comments about how "rising rates are bad for REITs because it makes borrowing more expensive", they are right. In isolation, rising rates are "bad" for REITs in that they increase the largest expense. But nothing in the world happens in isolation. Every business is constantly pushing and pulling. There are always things that are happening that benefit a business, and there are always things happening that are negative for a business. Until you go through the effort to actually quantify the competing impacts, you can't say for sure what matters most.

We only went out two years here, but feel free to do the math for future years with various rate and inflation assumptions. Though be warned, the further out you go, the more assumptions you need to make, and the less useful the prediction becomes.

Conclusion: Don't Be Surprised By What "Surprises" the Market

When Q4 earnings are reported and MPW provides guidance for 2023, the odds are that the market will be "surprised" at how significant rising rents are and how insignificant rising interest expense is. The market shouldn't be surprised because the information needed to figure out whether the headwind of rising rates or the tailwind of inflation is stronger is right there. Sitting in public for everyone to see. I've learned long ago not to be surprised by what "surprises" the market.

A lot of investors don't do their due diligence. They don't read the financials. They don't take the time to truly understand what a company does and the factors that will influence its earnings. Instead, they follow a story that "sounds right".

The market is not perfect. If it was, what are we all doing here? Just buy an index fund, or buy whatever is the most expensive stock. After all, if the market is always right, then the most expensive, most popular stock would always be the best investment. History tells us that the reverse is true. The most popular stock is usually among the worst investments.

Finding value means looking into a company and understanding the value it is bringing to the table today and what impact the future might have on it. This is how we identify opportunities that are mispriced by the market. We want to identify stocks with high yields but solid financials backing up the dividend to ensure it is sustainable.