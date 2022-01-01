Since I have initiated coverage on Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) with a 'Strong Buy' recommendation and a target price of $8.68/share, the company has announced Q1 and Q2 earnings. And the results outperformed my expectations.
In this article I would like to highlight why I believe the company’s latest earnings report confirm the deep value thesis for MOMO, based on my top three takeaways from MOMO’s 10-Q SEC earnings filing and the company's quarterly analyst conference call: 1) Attractive profitability even in a highly challenging economic environment; 2) deep undervaluation as compared to financials; and 3) shareholder friendly management open to distribute excess cash
After a strong June quarter, I am confident to reiterate my 'Strong Buy' recommendation for MOMO stock. And as a function of long-term sustainable EPS upgrades, I raise my target price to $9.00/share.
In a truly highly challenging economic environment, characterized by depressed consumer demand, Covid-19 lockdown headwinds, falling asset prices and rising inflation/interest rate, MOMO recorded both a profitable January and June quarter 2022. This, in my opinion, underscores the company’s business strength, as other social media and live-streaming companies such as HUYA (HUYA) or DouYu (DOYU) recorded a net loss.
Moreover, MOMO’s profitability is attractive: During the period of April to end of June, MOMO generated an operating income of $51.6 million income, which implies a net profit margin of more than 10%. True, MOMO’s topline metrics, including MAU and revenues decreased year-over-year, by 3.5% and 15.3% respectively. But in the end, the attractiveness of an investment is a function of the bottom line (value) in relation to the price paid.
The price-to-value ratio for MOMO is very attractive. Investors should consider that MOMO is currently trading at a one-year forward P/E of less than x5, a P/B of x0.7 and P/S of x0.6. These multiples reflect a discount to the sector of 70%, 65% and 56% respectively. Moreover, MOMO is negatively levered - which renders Enterprise multiples as the relevant valuation comparison. That said, MOMO's EV/EBIT is x2.2, which implies an 85% discount to the sector and EV/S is x0.3, which implies 88% discount to the sector.
One of investors major concerns, especially for China based ADR derivatives, relates to shareholder distributions. Here MOMO shines very bright. In Q1, MOMO announced a $200 million share buyback program executable within the next 24 months. Moreover, during Q1 2022 MOMO has already paid $127.3 million to shareholders in form of a special cash dividend (>10% of market capitalization).
For reference, MOMO is currently valued at only slightly more than 1 billion. Accordingly, the buyback implies a 30% shareholder distribution (about 15% annualized).
As of Q2 2022, MOMO is still holding $652 million in cash, $985 short-term deposits, and $418 billion in long-term deposits, implying that the company’s total cash position is x2 Hello Group’s market capitalization!
Personally, I see the attractive shareholder distributions as a strong signal that management is not only confident in its business operations, but also highly shareholder-friendly. Going forward, I expect shareholder-distributions to stay highly elevated and personally see no reason why they should be lower than 10% of the company’s market capitalization.
MOMO is one of my favorite (DEEP) value stocks, as I argue that the market pessimism surrounding China-based tech/internet stocks and ADR delisting fears have caused a highly inefficient market for some equities. MOMO currently trades <x5 P/E, <x3 EV/EBIT, <x0.55 P/S and <x1 P/B. At these levels, I just cannot see myself stopping to accumulate MOMO shares.
After MOMO's strong first half 2022, despite the highly challenging macro-backdrop, I am confident to reiterate a 'Strong Buy' recommendation for MOMO. Moreover, as I believe that the economy in China is already recovering, with Baidu (BIDU) and Alibaba (BABA) having cited improving business in June and July, I am upgrading my target price for MOMO to $9/share - as I believe long-term EPS upgrades of about 5 to 10 percent are justified.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MOMO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Not financial advice.
